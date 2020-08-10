 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   The air in NYC subways may be cleaner than the air in your office. No comment from the homeless dude in the corner who just did a number one and a number two on the number six   (nytimes.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's Allen, the intern.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I try to crop dust the kitchen / water cooler.

It's super fun listening to them trying to figure out who farted.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ewww

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey subby! It's "person experiencing homelessness." Bigot.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well as long as the homeless dude was wearing pants, it's ok, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
