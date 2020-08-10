 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   Apple News+ is actively killing the news industry   (threadreaderapp.com)
    News, indie developers, site, laptop, marketing, support, development, story  
olapbill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funny. Didn't see this on my Apple News feed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.


The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downvoted for improper use of NEWS tag.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: Downvoted for improper use of NEWS tag.


What? It's about the news. And is very real threat to continuing to have a free press. It's News both in the tag sense in the ironic subject matter sense
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Craigslist killed the newspaper industry.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.

The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.


Those news outfits are generally derided as subversive or Russian propaganda, though.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, idiots will be paying $5$10 a month to read crap that's passed off as news.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.

The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.


Teen Vogue?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought Google News was actively killing the news industry.

Apparently the news industry is actually a zombie, or a vampire, or space aliens.   It just refuses to die.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Next thing you know, idiots will be paying $5$10 a month to read crap that's passed off as news.


But only $8.33 if you're smart.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Byno: markie_farkie: Next thing you know, idiots will be paying $5$10 a month to read crap that's passed off as news.

But only $8.33 if you're smart.


Smark.

FTFY
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are you talking about, subby?  My local newspaper is the double the size that it has been in recent years.  Nevermind that half of it is obituaries.  What's your point?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
huh?  What?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How can you kill something that's already dead?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I thought Google News was actively killing the news industry.

Apparently the news industry is actually a zombie, or a vampire, or space aliens.   It just refuses to die.



Every time some farking tool with no expertise in anything but being controversial is interviewed by the news to generate clicks and views I certainly lose the will to live.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I assumed it was the millennials.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: How can you kill something that's already dead?


Double-tap.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. The news in this country needs killing.

\ Watch somebody say "but what about the New York Times blah blah"
\\ They need killing as much as Fox News does.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Next thing you know, idiots will be paying $5$10 a month to read crap that's passed off as news.


Good. If not paying $10 is all I have to do to not be subjected to the constant propaganda stream that is BREAKING NEWS then I'm all for it.

The entire reason this nation has become a shiathole is that the news organizations in this country have actively worked hard to make sure that it did. The moment they started reporting what both sides said is the moment they rejected journalism, and they deserve nothing but complete and utter destruction for it.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We need to start replacing the term 'news' with 'propaganda'... and that would be a good start and restoring sanity to this country.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We as a society killed news around the year 2000 when we decided to stop paying for journalism.  Now everything is click-based, so it has to be inflammatory, and to be inflammatory it has to be as exaggerated and partisan as possible.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The moment they started reporting what both sides said


I'm gonna be honest. I don't even know what this means.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: We as a society killed news around the year 2000 when we decided to stop paying for journalism.  Now everything is click-based, so it has to be inflammatory, and to be inflammatory it has to be as exaggerated and partisan as possible.


The internet pretty much killed it because anyone now can pose as a reporter now and spread whatever fud they want.. and corporations have to compete against them.

We really need to de-leverage the news away from its current crop of corporate masters.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Steve Jobs may have been a world class asshole, but Tim Cook is evil.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it was a suicide, not a murder.

And it happened decades ago. At least 20 years.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the real terrible thing is that Microsoft still includes Edge browser in their OS!

amirite?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.

The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.

Those news outfits are generally derided as subversive or Russian propaganda, though.


The Putincept actually is. And has a well documented history of pushing Russian propaganda, but I see you just want to pick a fight because society sucks so let's burn down everything
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean they do the same thing the thread-reader app you linked to does ...
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: How can you kill something that's already dead?



*Looks at username*

Is this a trick question?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well.(looks over glasses) I get *my* news from the BBC. I suppose you've never heard of that.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The irony is you're reading that through Thread Reader.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cfreak: I mean they do the same thing the thread-reader app you linked to does ...


And to be clear I don't think this is a good thing.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.

The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.

Those news outfits are generally derided as subversive or Russian propaganda, though.

The Putincept actually is. And has a well documented history of pushing Russian propaganda, but I see you just want to pick a fight because society sucks so let's burn down everything


Glenn Greenwald has never met a Nazi he didn't like. It's pretty clear the type of "journalism" fans of the intercept want.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The irony is you're reading that through Thread Reader.


The irony of the irony is that we're reading Thread Reader through Fark.
 
Horizon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Well.(looks over glasses) I get *my* news from the BBC. I suppose you've never heard of that.


I don't think pornhub is a news outlet but you do you.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good. The news in this country needs killing.

\ Watch somebody say "but what about the New York Times blah blah"
\\ They need killing as much as Fox News does.


No. Bad. Stop.

The news industry needs some serious reforms, but without news, even local news, corruption thrives.

Without the news, we'd never get the Pentagon Papers, or exposing the Church Sex Abuse cover-up, or the Paradise/Panama Papers.

If you want to reform the system, you need a free press.

But yes, American media needs a biatchslap of reality. The one upside in the Age of Trump is that investigative journalism is hitting a golden age
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: I assumed it was the millennials.


Since the majority of Apple's workforce is millennials, you are correct.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

somedude210: The Putincept actually is. And has a well documented history of pushing Russian propaganda, but I see you just want to pick a fight because society sucks so let's burn down everything


Cokezeroinacan: Glenn Greenwald has never met a Nazi he didn't like. It's pretty clear the type of "journalism" fans of the intercept want.


Give me sources. All I've heard Fark say about the Intercept biatching and moaning without any actual well-articulated reason beyond "progressives bad."
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dwrash: FLMountainMan: We as a society killed news around the year 2000 when we decided to stop paying for journalism.  Now everything is click-based, so it has to be inflammatory, and to be inflammatory it has to be as exaggerated and partisan as possible.

The internet pretty much killed it because anyone now can pose as a reporter now and spread whatever fud they want.. and corporations have to compete against them.

We really need to de-leverage the news away from its current crop of corporate masters.


And there are utterly no standards.  You could legitimately find three idiots on twitter who believe Obama/Trump is the national president of NAMBLA and then construct a "news article" about how "people believe" or "allegations persist" that Obama/Trump is the national president of NAMBLA.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.

The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.

Those news outfits are generally derided as subversive or Russian propaganda, though.

The Putincept actually is. And has a well documented history of pushing Russian propaganda, but I see you just want to pick a fight because society sucks so let's burn down everything


Not picking a fight, just pointing out the Catch-22 we're in. We either get filtered news from corporate media outlets or "questionable" news sources that involve some sketchy people. Seems like we agree here.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: We don't have a news industry here in the US. We have a current-events-entertainment industry.

The few remaining investigative news outfits left would like a word with you

/Otherwise, yes, I agree.

Those news outfits are generally derided as subversive or Russian propaganda, though.

The Putincept actually is. And has a well documented history of pushing Russian propaganda, but I see you just want to pick a fight because society sucks so let's burn down everything

Glenn Greenwald has never met a Nazi he didn't like. It's pretty clear the type of "journalism" fans of the intercept want.


Glenn Greenwald isn't even a journalist, at best he's a go between for the Kremlin and disaffected folks that Assange couldn't reach.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretending this is some new thing that is being done just by apple starting with the next OS is...weird.

MIME extensions are pretty ancient.  If you open something but have an app installed that handles that directly, it goes to the app.  Duh.  If you have yelp installed and go to the yelp website, what does it do?

Given what book of faces is actually doing to news and information, a stupid redirect of app content to an app you have installed is yawn.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cfreak: cfreak: I mean they do the same thing the thread-reader app you linked to does ...

And to be clear I don't think this is a good thing.


Considering I don't have to load up on the extra garbage code that comes from Twitter I'm perfectly fine.

Just as I'm fine with Apple News or whatever not bogging my phone down with ads, more garbage code, wannabe journalism, and incessant wringing about turning off my adblocker.

That shiat can go get anally wrekt.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluejeansonfire: somedude210: The Putincept actually is. And has a well documented history of pushing Russian propaganda, but I see you just want to pick a fight because society sucks so let's burn down everything

Cokezeroinacan: Glenn Greenwald has never met a Nazi he didn't like. It's pretty clear the type of "journalism" fans of the intercept want.

Give me sources. All I've heard Fark say about the Intercept biatching and moaning without any actual well-articulated reason beyond "progressives bad."


They outed Reality Winner because they didn't take basic journalistic standards of source protection.

They only outed her because she leaked a report stating in no uncertain terms that the Kremlin actively worked to get Trump elected and Putin ordered it.

Glenn Greenwald is a champion of traitors.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.