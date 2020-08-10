 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   The Most Hated Man in the UK right now isn't Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson - it's a Jamaican Chicken takeaway owner from Croydon   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Romney Marsh, Litter, New Romney, Waste, Kent, Plastic shopping bag, police response, Social distancing laws  
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have guess Chuckie or Rupert Murdock.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Come on, Nando's isn't that bad!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Best of British.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What, did he blow up a panda or something?

/Bloody zoos, who needs 'em?
 
Pincy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Britain's got their share of human garbage too, just not on the level we have here in the US.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pincy: Britain's got their share of human garbage too, just not on the level we have here in the US.


We're #1 and don't you bloody forget it!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, it's not called jerk chicken for nothing.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's only one Trumpster fire away from being Murican
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pincy: Britain's got their share of human garbage too, just not on the level we have here in the US.


That's because they had a long clear-out a couple of hundred years ago, but some shiatstains never get completely clean.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, Noël Coward did say that 'mad dogs & Englishmen go out for a Jamaican Chicken takeaway' - or sumpin' like that.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is bad news for Unspeakably Violent Jack, the Bull-Buggering Priest-Killer of No Fixed Abode.
 
