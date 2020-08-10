 Skip to content
(NPR)   Apparently, pictures of nature and rustic cabins with Instagram filters is something called, 'Cottagecore'   (npr.org) divider line
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
yeah, i get those "Would you live in this cabin in the woods for three months" postings on line, and I actually do.
So. . .
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like a failed Ben and Jerry's flavor.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/ice cream junkie
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cottage Cheese Core


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: Sounds like a failed Ben and Jerry's flavor.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 300x392]

/ice cream junkie


Go on...

/I'm just glad it's no longer tacking "porn" at the end of words
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me


I will follow you into this fight!

My backyard, have electricity, modern septic, spring well water (both hot and cold) and AC. Seriously, fark Florida in the summer without AC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me


Dragged there by an SO? Or first time and had different expectations?

/wouldn't mind some camping right now with where I am in life. Maybe even solo.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like the last trend: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hygge
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me


My house regularly loses power due to a combination of weather and poor planning on the part of the builders some 80 years ago. If it's going to happen, it's my side of the street so I can gaze longingly at the lights on at my neighbor's. Water heater is gas so I still have hot water and the stove is gas so I can cook when it happens but I often find myself thinking during a black out (particularly during a cold snap in the arse-end of winter) "You know, this is why I don't camp."
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Majestic mountains, happy trees & maybe a little cottage in the bottom corner
- a simple rustic - one unlike those twee-ass ones that hack Thomas Kinkade sh*ts out.
Man, I hate that wank.'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
s31531.pcdn.coView Full Size


Thomas Kinkade was cottagecore before you ever heard of it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: yeah, i get those "Would you live in this cabin in the woods for three months" postings on line, and I actually do.
So. . .


The cabin:

cdn.onlyinyourstate.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me

I will follow you into this fight!

My backyard, have electricity, modern septic, spring well water (both hot and cold) and AC. Seriously, fark Florida in the summer without AC.

[Fark user image image 850x202]


Nice.
Does it look as beautiful in daylight?
And are there things there that can eat me in a couple of bites?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [s31531.pcdn.co image 850x637]

Thomas Kinkade was cottagecore before you ever heard of it.


Aurora borealis, in the kitchen, at that time of day?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me


Fark user imageView Full Size

Can we assume you went 'full Eva Gabor' when you phone battery died?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me

My house regularly loses power due to a combination of weather and poor planning on the part of the builders some 80 years ago. If it's going to happen, it's my side of the street so I can gaze longingly at the lights on at my neighbor's. Water heater is gas so I still have hot water and the stove is gas so I can cook when it happens but I often find myself thinking during a black out (particularly during a cold snap in the arse-end of winter) "You know, this is why I don't camp."


For some bizarre reason my place has a different electric provider than any of my neighbors. And of course I have the shiatty one that don't believe in silly things like 'basic maintenance'. So I too know the lovely feeling of staring at my neighbors watching tv in a warm well lit house while I freeze and re-read some crappy Stephen King book for the fiftieth time.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AKA Black Metal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me

Dragged there by an SO? Or first time and had different expectations?

/wouldn't mind some camping right now with where I am in life. Maybe even solo.


Dragged there by NEversource not being prepared for downed trees.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: xxBirdMadGirlxx: EvilEgg: I just lived without running water and electricity for three days.  Quaint little cottages in the middle of fark all with no modern conveniences can go to hell.  No sunset is worth it.

//fight me

My house regularly loses power due to a combination of weather and poor planning on the part of the builders some 80 years ago. If it's going to happen, it's my side of the street so I can gaze longingly at the lights on at my neighbor's. Water heater is gas so I still have hot water and the stove is gas so I can cook when it happens but I often find myself thinking during a black out (particularly during a cold snap in the arse-end of winter) "You know, this is why I don't camp."

For some bizarre reason my place has a different electric provider than any of my neighbors. And of course I have the shiatty one that don't believe in silly things like 'basic maintenance'. So I too know the lovely feeling of staring at my neighbors watching tv in a warm well lit house while I freeze and re-read some crappy Stephen King book for the fiftieth time.


I feel like we were separated at birth or something because I seem to always dig out King at those times. "Well, you're cold and gonna be reading by electric lamp. Might as well hunker down with the cats while the shadows lengthen and read something that will have you questioning every damn sound any other time you would immediately and easily recognize and dismiss."
 
semiotix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Thomas Kinkade was cottagecore before you ever heard of it.


I give that thatched-roof cottage with gas lighting and no fewer than two fireplaces going inside it six weeks before it burns down.

I realize that such buildings can be made relatively safe, but I don't trust the workmanship of anything Kinkade painted. I mean, it's clearly daylight, and probably dawn: pink-and-blue skies, with what looks like morning fog being burned away. And yet both the interior and exterior lights are blazing.

Maybe we can excuse the outside lights, on the grounds that this particular cottage is at the very end of the route for the lamplighter. But the only reason you'd have the lights burning inside at this time of day is if they'd been on all night, and you never got around to turning them off in your mad frenzy of WHATEVER THE FARK YOU WERE DOING in that cottage all through the night.

I suspect what's happening is that the cottage inhabitant has murdered someone -- possibly the lamplighter -- and has spent the whole night trying to hack apart and burn the corpse in multiple fireplaces.

You know, it's true what they say: great art really does make you think.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Congrats, derivative, navel-gazing millennials; you're now even stupider to me than I thought yesterday.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Goblincore?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hide you kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.