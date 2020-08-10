 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Man carrying sword outside of Dollar General arrested. No word if watery tarts were involved   (wpxi.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plural of "Dollar General" should be "Dollars General". Just sayin'
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one...Dollar.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHUT UP! WILL YOU SHUT UP!!!
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about moistened bimps?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watery Tarts is the name of the Flashdance/Runaways cross-over band that I manage.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he have 1,000 years of power?
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't have been a problem if he'd been open carrying an AR-15 while wrapped in a blue lives matter flag
 
fireclown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
arrested for what?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whenever the phrase 'outside of a dollar general' is used, nothing good has happened.
 
Pert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

g.fro: What about moistened bimps?


Bints.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have never carried a sword inside Dollar General, so this could be anyone.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fireclown: arrested for what?


No shiat.  Was it concealed?  Did he challenge someone to a duel?  Would a rapier have been acceptable?
 
g.fro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: g.fro: What about moistened bimps?

Bints.


I've been hearing it wrong all my life!

Thank you, though. Now I know.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait... I never go into DG without my katana. Is this a bad thing?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just transfer him to Florida, to play and frolic with his own kind,
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Officers then tried to physically restrain Connor and a trooper injured his hands and knees.

That's terrible writing.  Didn't it occur to either the author or the editor that "his" is ambiguous?
 
Usurper4
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is interesting...Pennsylvania allows for open carry.

So, if the Dollar General had called to report a guy outside with a gun, the cops wouldn't have even come out, but a sword gets a small group of cops?

Wonder when the NRA will release a statement....
 
Usurper4
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fireclown: arrested for what?


The article DOES say the cops ordered him to put down the sword, and when they approached him he went to pick it back up again. But it is odd that the police came out in the first place....
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A sword is much closer to the arms that the Founders were thinking of than an AR-15.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania has weird knife laws. There aren't supposed to be limits on the size of a knife you can carry, but double edged are verboten.  I do not know where swords fall on this spectrum.


Once someone starts acting erratically even with a perfectly legal knife that's probably always going to cause problems.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think I'd want to carry around a sledge or one handed hammer/mallet to not raise as much suspicion a sword would. Course if I was short I'd just go full Dwarven axe/warhammer wielder.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: A sword is much closer to the arms that the Founders were thinking of than an AR-15.


You think the weren't talking about guns?

Even by their day the swords were mostly for show.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dollar General?  Bloody peasant.

Sexy Jesus: fireclown: arrested for what?

No shiat.  Was it concealed?  Did he challenge someone to a duel?  Would a rapier have been acceptable?


Depending on how he was carrying it, brandishing charges were an option.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He didn't want to have to get all dressed up in a full ninja-yoroi like he would at Walmart
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

g.fro: EvilEgg: A sword is much closer to the arms that the Founders were thinking of than an AR-15.

You think the weren't talking about guns?

Even by their day the swords were mostly for show.


It says "arms", not "firearms" or "firelocks".   If they wanted to distinguish, they could have, but they didn't.

BTW, if the Second Amendment was specifically applied to just muskets, they'd have said something like "The right to keep and bear firelocks".  But again, they didn't.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dollar General - for when you want to threaten people with a sword without having to get all dressed up to go to Walmart.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, hell, look at what our system is.

I am perfectly willing to give farcical aquatic ceremonies with moistened bints a try.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably wasn't a dress rapier.
Like you wear to Woolmort
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: fireclown: arrested for what?

No shiat.  Was it concealed?  Did he challenge someone to a duel?  Would a rapier have been acceptable?


I prefer a cutlass

/ Yar
//Me Harties
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fireclown: arrested for what?


For fighting the police, which were called because the store has the right to ban weapons on thiere property and asked police to remove it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What enchantment did he have on it?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Usurper4: This is interesting...Pennsylvania allows for open carry.

So, if the Dollar General had called to report a guy outside with a gun, the cops wouldn't have even come out, but a sword gets a small group of cops?

Wonder when the NRA will release a statement....


The National Rapier Association?
 
