(The Drive) No big deal, just formations of Chinese fighters violating Taiwan's airspace during the highest-level U.S. visit there in four decades
35
    News, People's Republic of China, Republic of China, Taiwan Strait, arrival of U.S. Health, unprecedented high-level visit, People's Liberation Army Air Force, Diplomacy, South China Sea  
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but they're all going really slow with their blinkers on.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They entered the Air Defense Id Zone not the 12 mile nautical boundary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_def​e​nse_identification_zone#Taiwan


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airspac​e​#Horizontal_boundary

Russia does the same to European countries and Alaska all the time, entering the ADIZ is hey we are here, come and annoy us

Entering the 12 nautical miles is asking to be shot down
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least China respects the unspoken truth that Taiwan is a sovereign country. If they really wanted to make a show, they'd have flown right over 'their' land.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China going out of its way to make 2020 even more special.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: They entered the Air Defense Id Zone not the 12 mile nautical boundary

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_defe​nse_identification_zone#Taiwan


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Airspace​#Horizontal_boundary

Russia does the same to European countries and Alaska all the time, entering the ADIZ is hey we are here, come and annoy us

Entering the 12 nautical miles is asking to be shot down


Thanks for that. It's a big difference.
Still a power play, but not a violation of air space.

Also FTA: "emerged over the channel".
What were they cloaked before? Or did they warp there?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: China going out of its way to make 2020 even more special.


StoleMyLine.jpg
I forgot to add this.
As if we need this right now.

/Difficulty: many countries, *cough* start external crap when internal crap reaches a certain threshold.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok.

what do you want to do about it?

serious question.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is in no way calling Donnie's bluff, who goes out of his way to tell us how tough on China he is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All they wanted was a Pepsi.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB:

I took a tour in China a couple of years ago.  Was talking with one of our city guides and the subject of Taiwan came up.  She was very P.C. in her responses & avoiding giving out potentially offensive opinions as you'd expect, but her choice of words gave a few things away.  In talking about Taiwan, she repeatedly referenced when Taiwan will "re-join" China... blah blah blah.  Over a few conversations, she always referred to Taiwan as if it were just a wayward child and still a province of China, rather than its own country.  That, to me, spoke volumes about China's view & future aspirations on it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: China going out of its way to make 2020 even more special.


Why stop with pandemic? You miss 100% of the shots you don't take!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The best thing for China is if Trump gets re-elected. Joe Biden won't put up with any of this crap.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
China sees the lay of the political landscape (how much of it they created can be debated separately) ....and it's a great time to act. The US isn't going to act to defend Taiwan (in a meaningful way...unless unstable genius gets unstabler) much less Hong Kong.

The PRC is going to take back what they see as theirs because no one is going to stop them. Just like Russia annexed Crimea...people may talk a good game and threaten sanctions but....they're going to ask forgiveness not permission.

And we'll forgive them.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: CSB:

I took a tour in China a couple of years ago.  Was talking with one of our city guides and the subject of Taiwan came up.  She was very P.C. in her responses & avoiding giving out potentially offensive opinions as you'd expect, but her choice of words gave a few things away.  In talking about Taiwan, she repeatedly referenced when Taiwan will "re-join" China... blah blah blah.  Over a few conversations, she always referred to Taiwan as if it were just a wayward child and still a province of China, rather than its own country.  That, to me, spoke volumes about China's view & future aspirations on it.


I suspect that only North Korean tour guides are more careful about their language than Chinese ones.

Not that either case precludes actual belief in the opinions, but they're going to make damned sure that they stick strictly to the playbook. Ad-libbing is where problems can happen.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: The best thing for China is if Trump gets re-elected. Joe Biden won't put up with any of this crap.


Not sure if serious?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you lived through the cold  war, this was a headline every other week. It's all posturing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: If you lived through the cold  war, this was a headline every other week. It's all posturing.


And gathering data like what Taiwan sends up to greet them and from where, what radar signals are detected, yadda.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pretty sure if Guam or Puerto Rico decided to #yolo the USA and Putin decided to visit, we'd do the exact same shiat.

The pearl-clutching over geopolitical games is just stupid. Taiwan chose to poke the bear and the US decided to support poking the bear, so it's only customary to expect some gamesmanship when making global power plays.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn, that's dangerous.  One of those cheap copycat Sukhoi frankenplanes could fall right out of the sky.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: The best thing for China is if Trump gets re-elected. Joe Biden won't put up with any of this crap.


You... Can... Not... Be... Serious...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn. I actually met one of their F-16 pilots while at a previous job. Nice dude and interesting to talk to. I always had it in the back of my mind that this guy may have the unenviable job of trying to repel a Chinese invasion. Ugh.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: That, to me, spoke volumes about China's view & future aspirations on it.


That basically tracks with every interaction with China I've ever had.  As an example, I helped develop the Leviathans board game for Catalyst Game Labs back in 2009-10.  Leviathans was an alternate-history game (featuring flying battleships) in the pre-WW1 era.  In 1911, Taiwan/Formosa was owned by Japan, who had acquired the island in 1895.  So for our game's world map, dated 1911, we colored Taiwan and Japan the same color, which was different than the color of China.

Woo boy, did the Chinese not like that.  The first print run of the game was set to be shipped out of China to the States when it was inspected, and they noticed.  So, the entire print run of the game was seized as "subversive material" and destroyed, and Catalyst had to reprint the game line at its own expense and at a (much) higher price as a penalty for breaching the "One China" policy, where Taiwan is, was, and always has been part of China, and any material saying otherwise is unacceptable. They are incredibly serious and uptight about this subject, much more so than when talking about, say, product quality control.

/this incident caused a massive delay in the game's printing, which functionally killed the game, and it's only recently that Catalyst has looked at trying to revive the property
// https://monstersinthesky.com/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Kaohsiung, Taiwan they have a hotel there that has (had?) a Hello Kitty themed room that came with the use of a Hello Kitty themed rental car.

/make of that what you will with regards to a Chinese invasion
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: stuffy: China going out of its way to make 2020 even more special.

StoleMyLine.jpg
I forgot to add this.
As if we need this right now.

/Difficulty: many countries, *cough* start external crap when internal crap reaches a certain threshold.


It didn't end well for Argentina.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: This is in no way calling Donnie's bluff, who goes out of his way to tell us how tough on China he is.


While still getting his hats from there.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FightDirector: zeroflight222: That, to me, spoke volumes about China's view & future aspirations on it.

That basically tracks with every interaction with China I've ever had.  As an example, I helped develop the Leviathans board game for Catalyst Game Labs back in 2009-10.  Leviathans was an alternate-history game (featuring flying battleships) in the pre-WW1 era.  In 1911, Taiwan/Formosa was owned by Japan, who had acquired the island in 1895.  So for our game's world map, dated 1911, we colored Taiwan and Japan the same color, which was different than the color of China.

Woo boy, did the Chinese not like that.  The first print run of the game was set to be shipped out of China to the States when it was inspected, and they noticed.  So, the entire print run of the game was seized as "subversive material" and destroyed, and Catalyst had to reprint the game line at its own expense and at a (much) higher price as a penalty for breaching the "One China" policy, where Taiwan is, was, and always has been part of China, and any material saying otherwise is unacceptable. They are incredibly serious and uptight about this subject, much more so than when talking about, say, product quality control.

/this incident caused a massive delay in the game's printing, which functionally killed the game, and it's only recently that Catalyst has looked at trying to revive the property
// https://monstersinthesky.com/


The correct response is to tell China to go fark themselves with a cactus and sell the game everywhere else
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FightDirector: zeroflight222: That, to me, spoke volumes about China's view & future aspirations on it.

As an example, I helped develop the Leviathans board game for Catalyst Game Labs back in 2009-10.  Leviathans was an alternate-history game (featuring flying battleships) in the pre-WW1 era.


Damn, I'd be interested in that game too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It made sense for the US to be concerned and even upset when Soviet planes, ships and missiles were 90 miles off their coast. It also now makes sense for China to be concerned when American planes, ships and missiles are 110 miles off their coast.

I would expect both to act accordingly.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Resident Muslim: stuffy: China going out of its way to make 2020 even more special.

StoleMyLine.jpg
I forgot to add this.
As if we need this right now.

/Difficulty: many countries, *cough* start external crap when internal crap reaches a certain threshold.

It didn't end well for Argentina ever


/FTFW
//Every time we help topple a government, we get bitten in the ass
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They entered the unofficial airspace boundary for God sakes.  Somebody do something!
 
puffy999 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Poor Thighwan
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: FightDirector: zeroflight222: That, to me, spoke volumes about China's view & future aspirations on it.

That basically tracks with every interaction with China I've ever had.  As an example, I helped develop the Leviathans board game for Catalyst Game Labs back in 2009-10.  Leviathans was an alternate-history game (featuring flying battleships) in the pre-WW1 era.  In 1911, Taiwan/Formosa was owned by Japan, who had acquired the island in 1895.  So for our game's world map, dated 1911, we colored Taiwan and Japan the same color, which was different than the color of China.

Woo boy, did the Chinese not like that.  The first print run of the game was set to be shipped out of China to the States when it was inspected, and they noticed.  So, the entire print run of the game was seized as "subversive material" and destroyed, and Catalyst had to reprint the game line at its own expense and at a (much) higher price as a penalty for breaching the "One China" policy, where Taiwan is, was, and always has been part of China, and any material saying otherwise is unacceptable. They are incredibly serious and uptight about this subject, much more so than when talking about, say, product quality control.

/this incident caused a massive delay in the game's printing, which functionally killed the game, and it's only recently that Catalyst has looked at trying to revive the property
// https://monstersinthesky.com/

The correct response is to tell China to go fark themselves with a cactus and sell the game everywhere else


You might want to re-read that.  He was getting a print run of the game FROM China to sell to the US.  The correct correct response is to tell you to tell him to go fark themselves with a cactus and do the print run in another country.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Damn, that's dangerous.  One of those cheap copycat Sukhoi frankenplanes could fall right out of the sky.


Yeah, I thought that looked strangely familiar to a Su-35...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.