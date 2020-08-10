 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Mauritanians get oily hair
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why should these massive companies get away with destroying the environment? We keep hearing time and again that the climate is changing and the environment, the one that sustains human beings, is being wiped out. What kind of punishment would force them to change? Death of each board member every time one of these major accidents happen? Should the punishment be that drastic?
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why should these massive companies get away with destroying the environment? We keep hearing time and again that the climate is changing and the environment, the one that sustains human beings, is being wiped out. What kind of punishment would force them to change? Death of each board member every time one of these major accidents happen? Should the punishment be that drastic?


You want to punish them?

Buy an electric car.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you're interested in donating to help them with the clean-up, here's a link. https://www.crowdfund.mu/maurit​ius-oil​-spill-cleaning-2020-mv-wakashio-306.h​tml
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

patowen: Nadie_AZ: Why should these massive companies get away with destroying the environment? We keep hearing time and again that the climate is changing and the environment, the one that sustains human beings, is being wiped out. What kind of punishment would force them to change? Death of each board member every time one of these major accidents happen? Should the punishment be that drastic?

You want to punish them?

Buy an electric car.


Come on it's not that easy.

Most people can barely afford a used, 10 year old junk car let alone an electric vehicle.

What needs to be done, which won't happen, is serious and real legislation passed that regulates and watches companies whose business can pose serious risk for our environments around the world and takes serious action whenever their operations cause damage to our environments.

So many of our worlds serious problems require action at a government level. Everyday consumers, while it sounds nice, have little to no power in changing anything.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should lay off the Jheri Curl

ahotmama.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Ironclad2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mauritania is on the west coast of Africa.

Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean.
 
Majikthise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ironclad2: Mauritania is on the west coast of Africa.

Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean.


So glad I hit refresh, I was about to post the same thing.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are the three biatches OK?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mauritanian != Mauritian
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this like how Austrians live in Australia?  Because Mauritanians live in Mauritania, not Mauritius, where the people FTA live.  If that is the joke, then you are a bad subby, and you should feel bad.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Majikthise: Ironclad2: Mauritania is on the west coast of Africa.

Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean.

So glad I hit refresh, I was about to post the same thing.


What he said, except different.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why should these massive companies get away with destroying the environment? We keep hearing time and again that the climate is changing and the environment, the one that sustains human beings, is being wiped out. What kind of punishment would force them to change? Death of each board member every time one of these major accidents happen? Should the punishment be that drastic?


Well, if the death happens while forcing them to join a crew and clean the mess up personally... sure.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Make the CEO drink all the recovered oil.  I bet oil spills stop after the first 3 or 4 CEOs die from oil poisoning.

Problem solved.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
♬ I'm gonna wash that ecological disaster right outta my hair ♬
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ugh that really sucks.  Such a beautiful island and it has (had?) an incredible French restaurant in a town in the middle of the island.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'We are terribly sorry,' the shipping firm's vice president, Akihiko Ono, told reporters in Tokyo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The southeast side of the island?  WTF is a ship like that doing over there?  The only port capable of handling that boat is on the other side of the island.  Where was this oil going?  If not Mauritius, then why the hell were they that close to the reef.  It's a gigantic ocean, and Mauritius is a pimple on its ass.  Why were you less than a mile from the coastline?

Journalism ain't what it used to be.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size


specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is shocking. Who ever thought Japan would be responsible for causing catastrophic damage to a tiny island nation?

/shows self out
 
