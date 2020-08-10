 Skip to content
(And those shoes)   Men have every right to carry a purse and not be discriminated against for doing so. But could you at least accessorize so it clashes with your outfit a bit less? Sheesh   (kark.com) divider line
47
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disguised my large purse as a backpack. Nobody has figured it out yet.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's Kark.com
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I disguised my large purse as a backpack. Nobody has figured it out yet.


European shoulder bag.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's called a SATCHEL, asshole.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's get the obvious out of the way:


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF are they doing at an event like that now?   Farking stupid racetrack
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a satchel.
 
hershy799
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know if Fark gives awards for funniest "submitter-generated" link displays (in this case "And those shoes"), but this one has got to be up there.

/And that coat...
//How about some more coffee, Johnny?
 
Kuta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I work with this guy who wears a fanny pack.  He's worn it every day for a decade.  It's still so weird to me, but nobody says anything.  Personally, I'm not interested in wearing any accessories.  A watch is a stretch for me.  I'm all about wearing as little crap as possible.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The opposite of fab-u-lous?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought we called those laptop bags these days? Or have we moved on from that? Nerd card and all.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's truly amazing to me how strongly people feel about arbitrary, made-up things like "this particular style of bag" or "this particular style body covering" is for "girls" or "boys".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kirk says he and his husband were waiting in line to get in the casino Friday night when the argument with security began.

Look I know I'm supposed to be enlightened and tolerant and I'm really working on it but a gay man turned away for carrying a purse is asking too much for me. It's a joke that practically writes itself so I'm going to opt out of this one before I end up with yet another temp ban.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I carry my laptop in a messenger bag.  I can't get on-board with the middle-aged white guy Swiss Gear backpack.
 
Kuta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's truly amazing to me how strongly people feel about arbitrary, made-up things like "this particular style of bag" or "this particular style body covering" is for "girls" or "boys".


Stranger is that it keeps changing. A couple hundred years ago what the rich wore would make a drag queen blush.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I work with this guy who wears a fanny pack.  He's worn it every day for a decade.  It's still so weird to me, but nobody says anything.  Personally, I'm not interested in wearing any accessories.  A watch is a stretch for me.  I'm all about wearing as little crap as possible.


Hint: there's a pistol inside.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They weren't so much concerned about the purse, but about the tricorder, phaser and tribble inside it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's always important to match your shoes and your purse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Rapmaster2000: I work with this guy who wears a fanny pack.  He's worn it every day for a decade.  It's still so weird to me, but nobody says anything.  Personally, I'm not interested in wearing any accessories.  A watch is a stretch for me.  I'm all about wearing as little crap as possible.

Hint: there's a pistol inside.


My dad used to wear a fanny pack when he rode his bike with a .38 inside.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Turbo Cojones: Rapmaster2000: I work with this guy who wears a fanny pack.  He's worn it every day for a decade.  It's still so weird to me, but nobody says anything.  Personally, I'm not interested in wearing any accessories.  A watch is a stretch for me.  I'm all about wearing as little crap as possible.

Hint: there's a pistol inside.

My dad used to wear a fanny pack when he rode his bike with a .38 inside.


How did he get the .38 in the bike?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's going to an Arkansas casino. He should just west cargo shorts.


/... when you pry them off my cold, boney legs
//he's still not wrong though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The situation has been addressed with our team members
who all had a great laugh and then donuts

Weasel words. 101
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's truly amazing to me how strongly people feel about arbitrary, made-up things like "this particular style of bag" or "this particular style body covering" is for "girls" or "boys".


It starts the minute they're born. Girl onesies are pink with butterflies and hearts. Boy onesies are blue with dinosaurs and trucks. I have a used fancy stroller in fantastic shape but the couples with boy babies don't want it because the purple trim is WRONG.

/Have to go to the boys section to find Pokemon shirts for my girls.
//Once saw a bag of legos in the boys section of a kids consignment sale.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm so concerned and angry about what other people wear.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Satchels, shoulder bags, man-purses are fine and people need to get over it.

However, I have also re-discovered the joy of cargo pants in the last couple years, something I thought was lost to me forever. They actually make hiking pants now with a normal fit so that you can wear them without looking like you just came from a Limp Bizkit concert. What a time to be alive!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He's going to an Arkansas casino. He should just west cargo shorts.


/... when you pry them off my cold, boney legs
//he's still not wrong though.


"wear" goddammit.

Autocorrect combined with a peeling screen protector is killing me.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kilts don't have pockets so I carry my keys & stuff in a pouch in my sporran.
If people call me on it I retort by insisting that they STOP staring at my crotch, thankyouverymuch!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to carry a man-purse, for several years back in the 90's...dammit that thing was handy as hell. I called it my "adventure bag". Twas like a mobile survival kit.
I would always cause a stink if I got denied entry and women were always quick to speak up on my behalf.

These days I have minimized down to a tiny bifold as thin as a few credit cards.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x635]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I work with this guy who wears a fanny pack.  He's worn it every day for a decade.  It's still so weird to me, but nobody says anything.  Personally, I'm not interested in wearing any accessories.  A watch is a stretch for me.  I'm all about wearing as little crap as possible.


I do not get the fanny pack "hate", they're just convenient and practical bags that attach to one's belt.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, I bought my man purse for like $8 on eBay. It's black nylon
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kuta: [i.imgur.com image 400x266]


Jack knows what's what.  I was looking for a messenger bag (what I finally learned was the socially acceptable term for a man purse), and the one I wound up getting was the same one he used.  It's an awesome bag.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001VEXG9Q/​r​ef=cm_sw_em_r_mt_btf_awdo_zzwmFbMWKMKQ​2
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
let him carry a purse- hopefully there's a sammich in it.
anorexia is still bad for you even if you're a boy.  :(
 
Pincy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: WTF are they doing at an event like that now?   Farking stupid racetrack


Came here to say this. Normally I would be outraged at this blatant discrimination. But I am even more outraged at these people's stupidity.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: mongbiohazard: It's truly amazing to me how strongly people feel about arbitrary, made-up things like "this particular style of bag" or "this particular style body covering" is for "girls" or "boys".

Stranger is that it keeps changing. A couple hundred years ago what the rich wore would make a drag queen blush.


Yeah, which only goes to emphasize how made up and meaningless these "rules" actually are.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's truly amazing to me how strongly people feel about arbitrary, made-up things like "this particular style of bag" or "this particular style body covering" is for "girls" or "boys".


And if the absurd notion that some things are for girls and some are for boys were around, we wouldn't have the equally absurd notion of "non-binary" gender.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ayrlander: Kuta: [i.imgur.com image 400x266]

Jack knows what's what.  I was looking for a messenger bag (what I finally learned was the socially acceptable term for a man purse), and the one I wound up getting was the same one he used.  It's an awesome bag.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001VEXG9Q/r​ef=cm_sw_em_r_mt_btf_awdo_zzwmFbMWKMKQ​2


This is the one I use. Mine is much more worn than the one in the picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
