(NBC Chicago)   Did Chicago raise its bridges to keep rioters and looters in the downtown area, or out of it?   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
20
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they raised the bridges to keep up the suspense.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a shiathole city.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Escape from Chicago?
 
bbcard1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the Plot to Escape from New York?
 
Resin33
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure they did it to keep them out. Most of the bad stuff in Chicago does not happen downtown.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In before b b but Chicago is a gun-free city!

/or was that Detroit
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: In before b b but Chicago is a gun-free city!

/or was that Detroit


The rioters must have all come from Indiana like the guns...
 
fat_free
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a bunch of Chicago friends who voted for Lightweight and they have some serious buyer's remorse. She's done SOME good things, but she's far too over her head to run Chicago.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: In before b b but Chicago is a gun-free city!

/or was that Detroit


It was Baltimore.  Or Oakland.  Or Milwaukee.  Or.....

Whatever, you get the point.
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 357x244]


Should he tell Donnie that Stonks are a racket?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
por que no los dos?

"No ones getting in. No ones getting out"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bbcard1: Wasn't that the Plot to Escape from New York?


Chicago has added the twist of not even trying to prosecute an awful lot of serious crimes: https://www.chicagotribune.co​m/investi​gations/ct-kim-foxx-felony-charges-coo​k-county-20200810-ldvrmqvv6bd3hpsuqha4​duehmu-story.html
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: bbcard1: Wasn't that the Plot to Escape from New York?

Chicago has added the twist of not even trying to prosecute an awful lot of serious crimes: https://www.chicagotribune.com​/investigations/ct-kim-foxx-felony-cha​rges-cook-county-20200810-ldvrmqvv6bd3​hpsuqha4duehmu-story.html


Thanks Kim Foxx.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just some Hawks fans, excited for the playoffs.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat_free: I have a bunch of Chicago friends who voted for Lightweight and they have some serious buyer's remorse. She's done SOME good things, but she's far too over her head to run Chicago.


Chicago, and Illinois by extension, is doomed. I know I'm leaving the city/state next year. I'm just one of thousands leaving Chicago.

Here's the keys. Have fun at bankruptcy court. I'm going to the mountains and laugh from afar as Chicago continues to sink.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Resident Muslim: In before b b but Chicago is a gun-free city!

/or was that Detroit

It was Baltimore.  Or Oakland.  Or Milwaukee.  Or.....

Whatever, you get the point.


Everyone remember to vote Blue in November so the Democrats can finally gain power in those cities and begin the process of healing. 300 or 400 years of uninterrupted control should be enough for their policies to start working.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://dailytrojan.com/2020/06/09/po​r​trayals-of-sports-riots-current-protes​ts-sharply-differ/

Black people looting and burning because they're angry at police malfeasance: rioting thugs!

White people looting and burning because a sports team won and/or lost: fans who just got a little rowdy and let their celebration get a bit our of hand!
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brown said shortly after the crowd in Englewood dispersed, police learned of calls on social media for looting downtown, with "car caravans" headed that way in "an incident of pure criminality."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From the streams I saw, it was a couple of hours too late. I also learned that while looting you should never wear flip-flops because you will get glass in your shoes and sheet.

/what a shaithole
 
