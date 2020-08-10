 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Man breaks leg after parachute gets entangled with multi-story parking garage. This is wrong on so many levels   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are you driving at here, Subby?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 35-year-old man told police he jumped from a plane with four other friends who reportedly landed safely in the park.

Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

It's a mystery.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
May not be a HOTY winner, but definitely in the running.

+1, 👍
 
chieromancer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At 2 o'clock in the morning.

No word on how much alcohol was involved with this decision.
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You Keep Me Hangin' On | Stereo Unedited Version | Vanilla Fudge
Youtube R3ChToIvLRM
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The USPA is going to throw a fit.

There's a scene in Deadpool 2 that should be compulsory watching for anybody who wants to skydive into a city of any density.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

That's some fine police work there Lou.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: The USPA is going to throw a fit.

There's a scene in Deadpool 2 that should be compulsory watching for anybody who wants to skydive into a city of any density.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good headline.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: The 35-year-old man told police he jumped from a plane with four other friends who reportedly landed safely in the park.

Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

It's a mystery.


Gotta be a BASE jumper.  Nobody jumps from a plane at 2 in the morning.  Not even the 82nd Airborne.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Gotta be a BASE jumper.  Nobody jumps from a plane at 2 in the morning.  Not even the 82nd Airborne.


That's what I'm thinking. Admitting to being a BASE jumper would probably mean admitting to trespassing in the building where they jumped.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

My bet is from somewhere higher than where he ended up.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: edmo: The 35-year-old man told police he jumped from a plane with four other friends who reportedly landed safely in the park.

Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

It's a mystery.

Gotta be a BASE jumper.  Nobody jumps from a plane at 2 in the morning.  Not even the 82nd Airborne.


U.S. Army Golden Knight's Parachute Demo Team night jump Cocoa Beach Pier 10-02-09
Youtube 17BS0muHByM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: FrancoFile: Gotta be a BASE jumper.  Nobody jumps from a plane at 2 in the morning.  Not even the 82nd Airborne.

That's what I'm thinking. Admitting to being a BASE jumper would probably mean admitting to trespassing in the building where they jumped.


Add to that, I'll bet most if not all major cities have some sort of regulation about the act of jumping (or throwing something) off of buildings specifically to discourage BASE jumping.  So, that'd be another crime or misdemeanor as well.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: The USPA is going to throw a fit.

There's a scene in Deadpool 2 that should be compulsory watching for anybody who wants to skydive into a city of any density.


Fark the USPA

/renegade for life
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: edmo: The 35-year-old man told police he jumped from a plane with four other friends who reportedly landed safely in the park.

Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

It's a mystery.

Gotta be a BASE jumper.  Nobody jumps from a plane at 2 in the morning.  Not even the 82nd Airborne.


82nd Airborne Drops Into Hostile Night Skies
Youtube Tc9SX1iOg4Y
someone should really let them know that...
 
notagraphicartist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: edmo: The 35-year-old man told police he jumped from a plane with four other friends who reportedly landed safely in the park.

Police said it is unknown where the man originally jumped from.

It's a mystery.

Gotta be a BASE jumper.  Nobody jumps from a plane at 2 in the morning.  Not even the 82nd Airborne.


My 8 years of Jump Logs from the 82d very much disagrees with your ignorant idea of how things work in occupations you were personally too chicken-#$@^ to try yourself...
 
