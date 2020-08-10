 Skip to content
(CNN)   Americans are still paying for sex in Mexico despite the pandemic, with helpful pic of sex in Mexico   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Prostitution, Sex industry, sex hotels, Baja California, sex workers, closer look prompts questions, Jaqueline Aguilar, Mexico's government  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute - I thought you couldn't get COVID from a donkey.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Won't someone please think of the hookers?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better than Mex in sexaco
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like that song:
"I'm on a Mexican sex cat line,
I'm on a Mexican whoa-oh sex chat line...."
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those ambulances are dedicated to taking Yanks to the urology clinic for emergency treatment to keep their junk from falling off.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"When America sends its people, they're not sending their best."
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sex In Mexico, the great lost album from Supertramp.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait. There is a guy actually staying at a sex hotel? I mean like, overnight and for a few days? How much stamina does this guy have? Can you get room service? Do they change the sheets and towels every hour?
Is there a soda machine? Inquiring minds want to know.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Around here they closed the brothels but hired bunch of morons to guard the quarantine hotels yet forgot to tell the guards not to fark the people in quarantine.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honest honey I caught herpes from the stupid mask.
 
boozehat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Adelitas still open?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Be safe.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Wait a minute - I thought you couldn't get COVID from a donkey.


Ah, but you can from screwing some foreign ass.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: There is a guy actually staying at a sex hotel? I mean like, overnight and for a few days? How much stamina does this guy have?


A lot apparently.  Wing may be a spoiled dandy, but he's an expert swordsman. He's killed a dozen men with a
long blade outside of Yībān měiyuán
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuffy: Honest honey I caught herpes from the stupid mask.


Could have been worse....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Won't someone please think of the hookers?


afloat.ieView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Won't someone please think of the hookers?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
