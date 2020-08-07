 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Fast-food wrappers at McDonald's, Burger King may harbor toxic chemicals shaped like fast-food   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Fast food, Hamburger, Burger King, Fast food restaurant, Wendy's, Toxic chemicals, Whopper, use of select synthetic chemicals  
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last time I ate at Booger King, I opened the bag and all I could smell was restaurant kitchen dirty mop funk.

Anyone who has worked in restaurants knows that smell.

It was as appealing as a bag of vomit.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dammit, I like a McDouble every now and then.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
it's like fluoride...good for your teeth, eat up kids....
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still smells better than whatever they print the NY Post on.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's called CHOW™. We're not allowed to call it food.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I recently had a job to do a 3D scan of the inside of the local Arby's.  I think I know that smell now....being there off hours without the smell of fried food was horrible. It took 2 days to get that smell off of me.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Well, the group is in town for a reunion tour, so why not?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
well, toxic byproducts and COVID.   I'm sure minimum wage essential workers are taking their sick days when they develop symptoms.  What's that?   MacDonald's workers don't get paid time off if they are sick?  Huh,
 
