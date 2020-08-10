 Skip to content
(One is enough)   "The alleged thievery involved several bottles of Grey Goose vodka, two bottles of rum, 138 packs of cigarettes, one box of wine, 30 phone-charging cables, $380 in cash, and one Red Bull drink"   (lakegenevanews.net) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, a fella could have a really sad time in Vegas with all that crap.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No partridge in a pear tree?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, Drew, this price increase has gone a little too far.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody knocked over Chuck's?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"and one red bull drink"

Guess they needed wiings to carry all that stuff.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has a lot of phones.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nicest part of the article is when it is over, and below are groups of happy new teachers, no masks, and then a bunch getting a pub award, big group no masks.

Nostalgia pix from a year or so ago.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
138 packs of cigarettes? That will result in a lot of smoke on the water.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Geneva?  To the Finland Station?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of a Red Bull binge, and I knew we'd get into that rotten stuff pretty soon.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: then a bunch getting a pub award


s1.ibtimes.comView Full Size


WHAT GETTING PUBE AWARDS MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because Red Bull gives you wings, that doesn't make you an angel or anything.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good night.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Sounds like a good night.


Well he lives in Elkhorn ... so yeah.
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was just stocking up for the next "C-19 Lockdown".......Me I'm ready!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SWIM used to be a heroin addict. I spent money on one thing: heroin.  I shoplifted everything else.  Cigarettes were a problem, they keep them all behind the counter now.  SWIMs MO was to cut holes in roofs and take everything from motorcycles to computers to cigarettes.  There was a Citgo SWIM used to repeatedly pull cigarettes out of at night, for years.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
....and this lamp.....and defiantly this ashtray. But that's all I neeed.
 
Parallax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't care if this happened in Wisconsin. It needs a Florida tag.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want sixteen pints of rum and then I go bom bom!

/what is your style of womping?
//not a good song for kid's stuff tv commercials
///3 slashies for kmart downunder using the song on the tv and in their stores
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I visit that store every time I visit Lake Geneva for GaryCon. Great staff, good beer selection and fair prices.  Hell, the first year they even threw-in a free 6-pack of local micro-brewery beer as a thank-you for visiting from out of State.

I hope they throw the farking book at the shiathead thief.

/Damn, now I am craving a Spotted Cow
 
Creidiki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"and one red bull drink"
"My wife really likes Red Bull"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: what is your style of womping?


In a T-16 back in Beggar's canyon.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
vodak, subby.

it's vodak.
 
