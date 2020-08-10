 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   After several months of lockdown, London residents are finally getting to go back out to the parks to have fun   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we get to see how many Americans get the joke.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's up for some good rogering?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Now we get to see how many Americans get the joke.


From the comments to her tweet/video, most Brits didn't get it either.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without pics of the doggers I call shenanigans.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.


Dogging = engaging in public sex. Now watch the video again. Still not hilarious but worth a chuckle.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.


The joke is that a common English pastime is to get ugly and drunk and have sex with other ugly drunk people in public parks during the early afternoon.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: Who's up for some good rogering?


It is always "a" good rogering. You can't have "some" rogering.

Although you could be up for "a bit of".

/I've confused myself now
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Now we get to see how many Americans get the joke.


America is the joke, duh
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.

The joke is that a common English pastime is to get ugly and drunk and have sex with other ugly drunk people in public parks during the early afternoon.


It may be a joke to you, but for us Brits it's a way of life.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cottages are open again! Who's up for some cottaging?
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Git oota the shrubberies ya slags!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.

The joke is that a common English pastime is to get ugly and drunk and have sex with other ugly drunk people in public parks during the early afternoon.


"get" ugly and drunk?

I believe that ugly and drunk is the base state in British quantum mechanics.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.

Dogging = engaging in public sex. Now watch the video again. Still not hilarious but worth a chuckle.


Yep an obvious oops worthy of a chuckle.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.


Would you prefer someone with low interpersonal skills is forced into an awkward yet trivial situation?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Doubtfire is still alive?
 
goodncold
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: RainDawg: Is this that English humor i've heard so much about? If it's not a dude in a dress and high pitched falsetto I just don't get it.

The joke is that a common English pastime is to get ugly and drunk and have sex with other ugly drunk people in public parks during the early afternoon.


Its similar to the American mating ritual of getting high on meth, circling each other on hoverrounds and shooting into the air with assault rifles.

/so I have heard
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, doggers. I thought she said joggers
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Now we get to see how many Americans get the joke.


There's a joke?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fake news. Brits don't have sex at all, I am told.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If she wants to get doggers'd in that park I'll need to renew my passport. That should only take a decade or two.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Now we get to see how many Americans get the joke.


Sorry, we Americans can't hear you because of our straight, white teeth.
 
Arleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been, inadvertently, in that situation once. Many moons ago I was out with an ex and after dinner we went to a local lookout beauty spot to engage in some intimate activities in the car. It was deserted but after a few minutes more and more cars pulled up. Interior lights started flashing.

Naive Arleth and girlfriend didn't know what was going on until we got a knock on the car window and an unnamed male pressed an undressed part of his anatomy to the car window next to my date.

We left, quickly.

I guess I should have got the hint that the signpost to the beauty spot had graffiti that changed the name from Shab Hill to Shag Hill.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

special20: [Fark user image 563x158]

Fake news. Brits don't have sex at all, I am told.


Those dental genes aren't gonna pass themselves on.

/british smiles will find a way
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm kind of bummed that dogging never took off here in the states.
 
sat1va
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks to Pornhub I get the joke!
 
