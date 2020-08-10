 Skip to content
(Fox News)   (1) Find out when cousin is getting married (2) book wedding for same day (3) attend cousin's reception and take it over   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Wedding, groom-to-be, wedding reception, frustrated groom-to, future wife's cousin, Reddit users, wedding date, free lunch  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, it's not too late to avoid marrying into that family. You're making a career decision here.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was on reddit, so you know it's true.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only two people attend weddings for the actual wedding. It's all about the open bar, meeting singles, open bar and celebrating a wonderful union of two people.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never let them into your house.  They will never leave.

Never lend the money.

Never let them borrow anything.

Move far away, and do not tell them where you are going.  Include mutual friends and family in this blackout, if necessary.

Then move again once you realize some of the people you trusted, cannot be trusted.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert:  it was Arkansas, so there was only ever one wedding to begin with.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who is having a wedding reception any time in the next year?!? Are you trying to kill a bunch of people, because that's how you kill a bunch of people!
 
Electromax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are there any good Fark threads Fox News could write a news article about?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like wedding day on your wedding day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Dude, it's not too late to avoid marrying into that family. You're making a career decision here.


This.

If this is how they treat each other you really need to explore better options.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Farking #wypipo ...
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guarantee you everyone in that family is undrndingly awful to each other constantly. This is just the latest atrocity.

You see families like this. They're just addicted to the thrill of hurting each other.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Dude, it's not too late to avoid marrying into that family. You're making a career decision here.


My guess is that they are already part of the family.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You have to admire the bravery of the cousin for poking something more dangerous than a bear - namely a Bridezilla.

/massive set of lady-balls on that one
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Only two people attend weddings for the actual wedding. It's all about the open bar, meeting singles, open bar and celebrating a wonderful union of two people.


If you do the first right, the second happens later that evening.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It was on reddit, so you know it's true.


And now it's on Fark, so it's 100% guaranteed to be true.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
coll
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: LegacyDL: Only two people attend weddings for the actual wedding. It's all about the open bar, meeting singles, open bar and celebrating a wonderful union of two people.

If you do the first right, the second happens later that evening.


My favorite thing about main is people explaining the joke.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Only two people attend weddings for the actual wedding. It's all about the open bar, meeting singles, open bar and celebrating a wonderful union of two people.


There's also a ton of free booze.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Beck - Loser
Youtube YgSPaXgAdzE
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And, the last wedding I went to (last weekend, it was small) had a ton of free weed for the guests to partake. Canada is great.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkBucket18: Farking #wypipo ...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
