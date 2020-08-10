 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   The Library of Congress' new "Letters to Lincoln" project includes advice, warnings, a call to shoot deserters, and of course that now-infamous observation that anything can be a dildo if you're brave enough   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
10
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lincoln was a softy when it came to pardoning or granting clemency to Union soldiers sentenced to death for running away from battle or falling asleep during sentry duty.

"If a man had more than one life, I think a little hanging would not hurt this one; but after he is once dead we cannot bring him back, no matter how sorry we may be; so the boy shall be pardoned,"
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lincoln was a truly decent man
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
                                                                                                                        Fillmore La November 25th, 1860
Old Abe Lincoln,

God damn you god damned old Hellfired god damned soul to hell god damn you and goddam your god damned family's god damned hellfired god damned soul to hell and god damnation god damn them and god damn your god damn friends to hell god damn their god damned souls to damnation god damn them and god damn their god damn families to eternal god damnation god damn souls to hell god damn them and God Almighty God damn Old Hamlin to[o] to hell God damn his God damned soul all over everywhere double damn his God damned soul to hell.

Now you God damned old Abolition son of a biatch God damn you I want you to send me God damn you about one dozen good offices Good God Almighty God damn your God damned soul and three or four pretty Gals God damn you.
And by doing God damn you you
Will Oblige

Pete Muggins
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I doubt that. It was well known that he would go out every night to systematically stalk and murder the homeless. Only way he could get an erection.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do all his letters end with Ole' Mary Todd telling him it's bed time?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

So you're telling me that Abraham Lincoln wrote Neil Diamond's songs?
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

So that's where Abe Lincoln: Vampire Hunter came from.
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wow - must have been one of those "Evangelicals" back then just like today. You know the type that shiats all over their sacred beliefs for politics, with this one doing a number on the whole Commandment #3 and taking the name of Lord Thy God in vain.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yup. I just love history.
 
