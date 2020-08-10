 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   60% of Sturgis residents didn't want the motorcycle rally there this week but the city council voted to approve it anyhow because "we kept hearing from people saying it doesn't matter, they are coming to Sturgis"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Meade County, South Dakota, The Hills, Emergency medical services, city manager, Black Hills, South Dakota, Thing, The Council  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Super Super Spreader Event
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just looked at a map.  You can literally block entry into the entire city by covering only 7 points.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
caravan of diseases.jpg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've tried nothing, and it didn't work!"
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titties and beer are... usually worth SOME risk, bu... C'MON!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's basically an invasion then?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet those same city councilors would call out the National Guard if a bunch of "Antifa" types said the same thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That some quality leadership there. The lack of leadership in this country is its own pandemic.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Super Super Super Spreader Event


You're right.  Trying to find an accountant or a dentist in a few weeks will be impossible.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close the bars and liquor stores and implement open container laws. Enforce those and collect thousands and thousands of dollars in fines from the totally hardcore bikers white collar, overweight douchebags with goatees who attend.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When's their next election?  Vote out every single one of them who refused to do their job.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 337x149]


Never noticed that Toecutter had a Sand Person in his gang

/as I keep saying in there threads, cheap touring rigs in 5 months or as soon as probable is finished!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans and half-measures, name a more iconic duo.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Super Super Super Spreader Event


Looks like SD gets two Rapid (spreading) Cities this week.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, your entire economy is based on rednecks showing up once a year and getting drunk.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 337x149]

Never noticed that Toecutter had a Sand Person in his gang

/as I keep saying in there threads, cheap touring rigs in 5 months or as soon as probable is finished!


yep!

Stoked.

(Gotta figure out how to get it across the border.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Americans and half-measures, name a more iconic duo.


St. Louis County the other week.  'Boy, the infection rates are skyrocketing.  Let's do something.. the bars have to close by 10 pm.'

Me: (facepalm)
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking at the footage from Sturgis to see if there's at least one person wearing a mask, thinking there'd be at least a small percentage of people who might make a little effort, but no dice.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bare fact that 60% of residents oppose something means very little.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd need more than 60% for it to matter. A significant portion of them are Democrats and no one cares what they think. The remainder are Republicans. A majority of Republicans support the rally, so no one cares what those naysayers think.

In sum, it's 60% of the people, but they're divvied up so that no one cares what they think.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it's a good week to be from Sturgis.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another article said of the 60% opposed that most locals hate the event so of course they'd vote against it, so why would the town listen to them anyway. Why bother even having a vote on it if they were going to allow it regardless
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: I just looked at a map.  You can literally block entry into the entire city by covering only 7 points.


From what I read, the local Native Americans are doing just that. Any roads that go through the reservations (tribal land where their rules apply) are closed off. Good luck going home anytime soon.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Super Super Super Spreader Event

You're right.  Trying to find an accountant or a dentist in a few weeks will be impossible.


Exactly, everyone keeps pointing out that motorcycles will be cheap in a few weeks but there will also be a sale on dental equipment.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN reporting? Fark swallowing?

nwprogressive.orgView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that biker gang shootout with the cops? And nobody's been charged? Good times.
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, here's one rolling into town now...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I've been looking at the footage from Sturgis to see if there's at least one person wearing a mask, thinking there'd be at least a small percentage of people who might make a little effort, but no dice.


They're bikers; their idea of personal safety is limited to LoUd PiPeS sAvE lIvEs!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the towns defense, without roadblocks they couldn't lock the town down from all the assholes that we're going to show up regardless, and not sure of the legality of setting up roadblocks, so they had to get ready re: extra cops, garbage, ect.

Not saying they did the Right thing, but not sure the other options given the state government
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
luckily the sturgis street cams show what looks like very low (comparatively) attendance, so it might not kill off so many fat, balding white guys with goatees who are dressed like pirates.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it a few weeks - October will be a good time to buy a used Harley at a great price.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't spell "Sturgis, South Dakota" without "Hog Tourists".
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_stingray: Give it a few weeks - October will be a good time to buy a used Harley at a great price.


Is there ever really a good time to buy a Harley, regardless of price?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What people fail to recognize is politicians at all levels are immensely hungry for tax revenue, as hungry as business owners whose business is their livelihoood. It's a core pillar of their power. More tourists = more transaction taxes.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it also just an excuse for old people to wife swap for the weekend?

Think of the smell of those sheets.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: Titties and beer are... usually worth SOME risk, bu... C'MON!


Uggghh... Do a GIS for sturgis boobs, then factor in Pabst being the substitute for beer, and try not to vomit.

50yo+ housewifes with wonky bolton boobs, and only pisswater 'beer' for mindbleach.

Hard pass.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Super Super Super Spreader Event


Nonsense. We were told all the spring break kids would be dead in about two weeks. That never happened.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: The bare fact that 60% of residents oppose something means very little.


Something like 80% of Americans supported gun control after Sandy Hook.

Nothing got done there either.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: I just looked at a map.  You can literally block entry into the entire city by covering only 7 points.


Use the firehoses and that's that.


/  the council is making lame excuses now that the heat is on
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: I just looked at a map.  You can literally block entry into the entire city by covering only 7 points.


It's almost like this is when those heavily armed Western State types and militarized police could have had their moments to shine.    The Res police had no problem throwing up roadblocks and turning people around, why not the town of Sturgis?   It'snot like and legitimate 1%'ers would be caught dead anywhere NEAR Sturgis during the rally anymore, it's all dentists and insurance salesmen playing dress up these days
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nothing says rebellion like hitting the harley store on your way back from your pensioned job at an accounting firm then heading out on the open road...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Super Super Super Spreader Event

Nonsense. We were told all the spring break kids would be dead in about two weeks. That never happened.


160,000 dead thanks to hoax crying plague rats

Can you try and say something not dumb?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Super Super Super Spreader Event

Nonsense. We were told all the spring break kids would be dead in about two weeks. That never happened.


You were told there would be superspreader events during spring break. Which is exactly what happened.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: another article said of the 60% opposed that most locals hate the event so of course they'd vote against it, so why would the town listen to them anyway. Why bother even having a vote on it if they were going to allow it regardless


It's always the most vocal who complain and are disproportionally heard. My home city council was hearing a zoning proposal for an Aldi grocery at an already busy intersection. It was basically 10-15 households who "Didn't want more traffic" at an intersection that is already one of the busiest in the city
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I bet those same city councilors would call out the National Guard if a bunch of "Antifa" types said the same thing.


Sturgis types don't typically graffiti the shiat out of everything and block interstate highways on foot.

They do shiat everything up and block traffic with trucks and bike trailers though.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 337x149]

Never noticed that Toecutter had a Sand Person in his gang

/as I keep saying in there threads, cheap touring rigs in 5 months or as soon as probable is finished!


Only the Toecutter and the speaking parts were actors, most of those guys were from a real motorcycle gang from that area.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Remember that biker gang shootout with the cops? And nobody's been charged? Good times.


Which one? You talking about Waco?
 
proximo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure money had nothing to do with it at all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LoUd PiPeS sAvE lIvEs!


and that, in itself, is a shame.
 
