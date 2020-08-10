 Skip to content
(Rare.us) Weeners Protip: Don't see an unlicensed doctor who performs operations on penises. Just the tip   (rare.us) divider line
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hell, I was nervous seeing a licensed urologist with a good reputation. The only unlicensed people I'll see are pharmacists.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blocked outside the USA.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Blocked outside the USA.


Cock blocked?
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unless she's hot and her "operations" are just sex acts
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good way to get shafted.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Hell, I was nervous seeing a licensed urologist with a good reputation. The only unlicensed people I'll see are pharmacists.


Unlicensed urologists are all just taking the piss.

What do you call an unlicensed doctor? Dude.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's the writers Fark handle? 😁
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Medicare for all would have left him with his four inch penis after corrective surgery.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now that guy is small. So small, and will be ridiculed the rest of his life.
 
