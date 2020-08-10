 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Move over NYC Pizza Rat or get eaten, a gigantic slithering snake has taken over the subway system   (gothamist.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 8:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anaconda: Invasion of New York?
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christ, time to update your 2020 bingo cards again
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But enough about deBlasio
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tunnel Snakes rule!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was just visiting from Alabama
Fark user image
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Anaconda: Invasion of New York?


not unless you got buns hun.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That  doesn't look like an MTA platform to me.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This snake appeared to be an eastern rat snake, which used to be known as black rat snakes.

I'm going to go with no on that. Looks way too bulky and the head's the wrong shape. Potato resolution video doesn't help. It's someone's pet boa or python, a black morph of whatever species it is.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
they need to go to Chicago or where ever to fight the rat problem. and I appreciate the difference between poisonous and venomous so that made me happy.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do turtles eat snakes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.