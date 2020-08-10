 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Mt. Sinabung blows its top   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Need TP for my Sinabunghole.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I clicked thinking it was going to be about tasty cinnamon rolls, disappointed.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wondered if the headline was metaphorical.. nope.

Lots of ash.. that could darken the skies for a bit.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Watch" level.  I think we're into "move your keister outta there" level now
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and also farking great, now I want Cinnabon
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Need TP for my Sinabunghole.


Goddammit.

+1
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I was named Sinabung I'd be spewing shiat all over the place too.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

relaxitsjustme: If I was named Sinabung I'd be spewing shiat all over the place too.


Eat less Sinafiber
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Lots of ash.. that could darken the skies for a bit.



Groovy
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I clicked thinking it was going to be about tasty cinnamon rolls, disappointed.


The volcano is probably healthier for you.

/But not nearly as gooey and delicious.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Alphax: Lots of ash.. that could darken the skies for a bit.


Groovy


*Hides the Necronomicon*
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bung blew
 
jaggspb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HE'S IN OMAHA!

/I blurt, I'm a blurter.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: markie_farkie: Need TP for my Sinabunghole.

Goddammit.

+1
 
OldJames
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a pretty cool sight. I hope I can see one close enough that I'm safe, but not too far away that it isn't impressive.

Pro tip: Don't live near volcanoes
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 850x261]


Do you hunger?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BAM!  Right in the bung hole.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man - Mt SingeBum explosively erupted this morning, I tell ya!
No more Indonesian takeout for this here region - well, at least while the lava is still molten.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby might have chosen a link that wasn't a QAnon supporter? And an anti-masker and covid conspiracy theorist?

Or maybe that was the idea? Gotta get your propaganda into the Fark stream stealthily, eh?
 
