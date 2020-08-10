 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Brit boozers create a "perfect storm" for coronavirus spread by ignoring social distancing to pack out pubs during heatwave   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here in Sydney, we have conditions placed on bars to limit the numbers of customers per square meter of floor space. Patrons are meant to be seated at tables and not mixing and to use table service (most bars now have a form of ordering and paying online - scan a QR code attached to the table, go to the website, order and pay there, a server brings the drinks to the table).

Police regularly check the bars and non-compliant bars get massive fines if they're not complying.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So we learned it from watching them? Good.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seeing this kind of behavior is as tiresome as hearing about donnie spouting another lie; it's idiotic, and yet fully expected.

*yawn*
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ansius: Here in Sydney, we have conditions placed on bars to limit the numbers of customers per square meter of floor space.


Sydney also has actual heatwaves
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ansius: Here in Sydney, we have conditions placed on bars to limit the numbers of customers per square meter of floor space. Patrons are meant to be seated at tables and not mixing and to use table service (most bars now have a form of ordering and paying online - scan a QR code attached to the table, go to the website, order and pay there, a server brings the drinks to the table).

Police regularly check the bars and non-compliant bars get massive fines if they're not complying.


That's goddamn genius. I'd love to go out for a few beers, but I'm paranoid of the 'Rona. I'm right in that age group of "not old, but no spring chicken" where it's a roll of the dice if I survive or not.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every one of those photos look staged to me.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ansius: Here in Sydney, we have conditions placed on bars to limit the numbers of customers per square meter of floor space. Patrons are meant to be seated at tables and not mixing and to use table service (most bars now have a form of ordering and paying online - scan a QR code attached to the table, go to the website, order and pay there, a server brings the drinks to the table).

Police regularly check the bars and non-compliant bars get massive fines if they're not complying.


Same in Dublin, and the rest of Ireland. But for some bizarre reason you also have to buy a meal in the pub.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There but for the grace of God go I had this been 10 years ago
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: Seeing this kind of behavior is as tiresome as hearing about donnie spouting another lie; it's idiotic, and yet fully expected.

*yawn*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: Every one of those photos look staged to me.


Chavs.jpg

/also, the one on the left in the first picture is cute
 
