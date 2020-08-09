 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   The church from Hell is at it again   (ktul.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Westboro Baptist Church  
1528 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2020 at 7:29 AM



43 Comments
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The fact that these roadapples aren't dead in a ditch is proof that either God doesn't exist, or else He has an incredibly sadistic sense of humor.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Meh. They're so 2005.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Godscrack: Meh. They're so 2005.


Seriously, with everything else going on they need to up their game to make a wave i nthe media.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The crazy thing most people do not know about these asshats is that more individuals and groups are out there, doing this same con game of vomiting up hate speech mixed with bible verses. Some are identified by the Southern Poverty Law center. Others pal together, traveling from town to town, state to start to attack various targets like LGBTQ+ events, regular church services, strip clubs, local businesses, etc.

You could honestly call them professional hate speech groups, living off donations and contributions from people, organizations.

/Fark them by just ignoring them.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mayor should let them have a street mural

Right in front of a gay bar
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: living off donations and contributions from people, organizations


No, how they make their money is just as repulsive as everything else they do. They piss the world off until someone dares infringe upon their freedom of speech, at which point they pounce with a lawsuit. Link:

"Fred Phelps and his small congregation provide WBC's funding; the group neither solicits nor accepts outside donations. In addition to this income, the church makes money by winning or settling civil lawsuits involving the church."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: AirForceVet: living off donations and contributions from people, organizations

No, how they make their money is just as repulsive as everything else they do. They piss the world off until someone dares infringe upon their freedom of speech, at which point they pounce with a lawsuit. Link:

"Fred Phelps and his small congregation provide WBC's funding; the group neither solicits nor accepts outside donations. In addition to this income, the church makes money by winning or settling civil lawsuits involving the church."


So people who lose a civil suit actually pay?  I thought you had to put liens on their property, "...make them drag you back to court which means finding you and hitting you with another court order.  Eventually, it is just too expenses and time consuming and they go away.  It's called 'winning'"

The Name that Shall Not Be Mentioned in a Non-Political Story About The Name That Shall Not Be Mentioned
The Art of the Deal
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That church isn't from hell.  Hell sounds like a better place than from wherever those idiots are actually from.
 
navygent55
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Which Church from hell?  The AntiFa, BLM, Westboro or all of them?   Why not whip them all in a group and let them kill each other.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Godscrack: Meh. They're so 2005.

Seriously, with everything else going on they need to up their game to make a wave i nthe media.


I looked at the picture in TFA, shook my head and thought "they're trying sooo hard"...then closed the page without reading the story.

/Almost didn't bother with this reply
//Almost
///...meh
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're asking the city to OK their religious message on public property?

They can just go and fark right the fark off.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freddyV: The mayor should let them have a street mural

Right in front of a gay bar


That isn't very fair to people enjoying the bar. Just put it by the waste water treatment plant.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: The fact that these roadapples aren't dead in a ditch is proof that either God doesn't exist, or else He has an incredibly sadistic sense of humor.


Why?

Why must God be benevolent?  Maybe he (or she) is actually a malevolent asshole and the Westboro Baptists are the One True Church.  There is, after all, plenty of evidence of that in the Old Testament.  And while the New Testament generally has the opposite message, it could be a subtle form of reverse psychology.  After all, remember the Rolling Stones lyrics?

"I watched with glee
while your kings and queens
fought for ten decades
for the gods they made".

It's actually been more like 20 centuries at this point.

Think about it:  God of the Old Testament is pretty malevolent.  He destroys cities because they caught teh ghey.  He requires people to sacrifice their own sons.  And he does bad things to both the enemies of the Chosen People, and the Chosen People themselves.

So they start drifting away, and God decides he needs to re-do the brand.  So he sends down a PR flack named Yeshua ben Yosif to buff up the incorporate image.   And it works.  Well, for a while.  He (or she) lets that branch get hold, then God decides they need competition.  So he gets in touch with a charismatic Meccan pedophile to start another branch that he can use to fight against the other two.

Meanwhile, his "Chosen People" get shiat on by both the Christians and the Muslims.  It's the one thing that unites the two.

I mean, if you take a look at it from overhead, doesn't really seem like the God worshiped by the three major Abrahamic religions is a nice entity.

So maybe the Westboro Baptist Church has it right.  Maybe they're the ones actually doing "God's work".
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: freddyV: The mayor should let them have a street mural

Right in front of a gay bar

That isn't very fair to people enjoying the bar. Just put it by the waste water treatment plant.


This. Allow them to have their petty "victory", but put the thing by the landfill with the rest of society's garbage.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Name that Shall Not Be Mentioned in a Non-Political Story About The Name That Shall Not Be Mentioned


That still counts as Trumpshiatting.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dammit, subby.

I thought this story was going to be the Church of Satan trolling the MAGA crowd again.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Godscrack: Meh. They're so 2005.

Seriously, with everything else going on they need to up their game to make a wave i nthe media.


The least they could do is set a couple of themselves on fire.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Given they were protesting soldiers funerals how has some vet with nothing to lose not done the world a favor and  mowed these assholes down with some of their training? Guns are easy to come by in the US right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: The fact that these roadapples aren't dead in a ditch is proof that either God doesn't exist, or else He has an incredibly sadistic sense of humor.


The fact that they're still allowed to operate shows the 1st Amendment is wrong and Karl Popper is right.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why aren't the police rubber bulleting, tear gassing, and beating these kooks up? They're the ones that should get that treatment. Hell these people protested police funerals for christ sake.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: They're asking the city to OK their religious message on public property?

They can just go and fark right the fark off.


Why not?

People have been putting explicitly political messages on public property, despite the fact that not every one agrees with it.   And it's especially bad for those people if it's being painted and maintained using their tax dollars.

So why not religious ones?   After all, both part of the First Amendment, and it's generally illegal to spend public money favoring one political viewpoint or another.

I mean, if we're going to step over that line, why not go whole-hog?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: The fact that these roadapples aren't dead in a ditch is proof that either God doesn't exist, or else He has an incredibly sadistic sense of humor.


Some of them, including their founder, are dead. They just conveniently disown them when it looks like they're about to die or something.
 
mr-b
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: The fact that these roadapples aren't dead in a ditch is proof that either God doesn't exist, or else He has an incredibly sadistic sense of humor.


God is giving them rope. He's just about fed up with all of this, trust me.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: Johnson says community leaders are trying to find a legal way to keep the BLM mural on Greenwood.

Seems like requiring that someone be a resident of the city, or at least the state, in order to petition for a permanent installation on city property, would be a simple and secular (not religion-based) way of going about it.
You could even have a clause allowing out-of-state groups to petition but they need a 2/3 majority of the city council to approve it in that case.
Let them come to public hearings and put their filth into the public record. Then when they sue, demand a jury trial.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The WBC is just the world's most famous Calvinists.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our Lady of Perpetual Litigation Churchjust wants to be told no so they can sue.
 
mr-b
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: So maybe the Westboro Baptist Church has it right.  Maybe they're the ones actually doing "God's work".


Maybe Westboro is just the most offensive distortion of scripture in America? Truth be told, almost all American churches are blasphemous. They serve the god of mammon.

The American Jesus is not who God is and you're all about to see this first hand.

God loves everyone the same. God hates sin. See the difference?

Westboro is a cult worthy of judgment from God. How can they curse man (who God made) and then praise Him with the same mouth? God will deal with these guys very soon.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freddyV: The mayor should let them have a street mural

Right in front of a gay bar


They would view that as a win because it's allowing them to direct their hate right at their victims.

What they should do is level the church, seize their assets and jail them.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God has only one message for the Westboro Cult - REPENT.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The crazy thing most people do not know about these asshats is that more individuals and groups are out there, doing this same con game of vomiting up hate speech mixed with bible verses. Some are identified by the Southern Poverty Law center. Others pal together, traveling from town to town, state to start to attack various targets like LGBTQ+ events, regular church services, strip clubs, local businesses, etc.

You could honestly call them professional hate speech groups, living off donations and contributions from people, organizations.

/Fark them by just ignoring them.


I agree with almost everything you have said, but we do them a biblical disservice by not teaching them about humility.

I really think it is important to offer them the light of truth so they may see the hate hiding in the shadows of their holy book, and the light of love that we shine upon them.
Let us therefore publicly confront these hate filled creatures, engage them, and provide doubt to the masses that hide in the shadows...cowering in fear of some fire and brimstone preacher.
Call them out on their hate and rhetoric. The Ayatollah Khomeini did not disappear because we ignored him. He used our hatred of him to fuel his supporters.
Let's humble these prima donnas and embarrass them. Let's make them talk, not scream, and watch their followers wander away.
When we offer choice, they chose. When we demand compliance, they revolt.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a law firm which incites reaction then collects claiming injury.  Great business.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm very pleased that this organization is a shell of what it was ten years ago.

The founder's passed, a lot of the kids have left, it's basically just a mean old lady with signs right now.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The WBC is just the world's most famous Calvinists.


Apparently someone's a catholic
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Dammit, subby.

I thought this story was going to be the Church of Satan trolling the MAGA crowd again.


Haven't heard much from that church in a few years. At least they don't gloat when they're winning, I guess...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This really isn't the time, you miserable trolls. There is quite a lot of rather serious shiat going on right now, and people's patience is already worn paper-thin.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What did the NBA do?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: SecondaryControl: They're asking the city to OK their religious message on public property?

They can just go and fark right the fark off.

Why not?

People have been putting explicitly political messages on public property, despite the fact that not every one agrees with it.   And it's especially bad for those people if it's being painted and maintained using their tax dollars.

So why not religious ones?   After all, both part of the First Amendment, and it's generally illegal to spend public money favoring one political viewpoint or another.

I mean, if we're going to step over that line, why not go whole-hog?


Some people want equal protection as guaranteed by the Constitution. Others want dead black boys to masterbate over. It's all just personal preference.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Beat them down with whatever is around.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: AirForceVet: living off donations and contributions from people, organizations

No, how they make their money is just as repulsive as everything else they do. They piss the world off until someone dares infringe upon their freedom of speech, at which point they pounce with a lawsuit. Link:

"Fred Phelps and his small congregation provide WBC's funding; the group neither solicits nor accepts outside donations. In addition to this income, the church makes money by winning or settling civil lawsuits involving the church."


Came here to say this.
They are a professional trolling organization.
They ask for stuff that's been given to others just to sue when told no.
Much like the church of satan.

The only difference is that these guys go in whole hog, including inciting others to hit them so that they can sue. I'm talking they attack the most emotionally charged stuff, like funerals, or they go and crash parades.

Again, professional level trolling.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WBC is best left ignored.

Why anything about them gets a greenlight here puzzles me.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: What did the NBA do?


Who the hell knows? They simply select any random group, then call them "f*g-enablers", whatever the hell that means. They are simply attempting to piss off as many people as possible.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Other murals, they say, may not belong on city streets at all.
"What will it benefit?"

That isn't a question that needs to be asked, murals have no benefit. Even if it is a mural of a tunnel, and you are trying to catch a roadrunner, they don't work. (Unless you count that it benefits the roadrunner)

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.