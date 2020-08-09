 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   PSA: The 'Freedom To Breathe Agency' is not a real government agency. 'Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,' said US Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin in a statement   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm wondering what medical and religious reasons someone could have for infecting other people with a potentially deadly disease and dying of it yourself...
Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, I'm wondering if the law would take me seriously if I claim I have legitimate medical and religious reasons to cave in someone's skull with a baseball bat.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A recent photo of the lady in question from her FB tells a fairly complete picture ofh What kind of human she is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: A recent photo of the lady in question from her FB tells a fairly complete picture ofh What kind of human she is.
[Fark user image image 425x425]


How...classy
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's from the FTB- Freedumb Twunt Brigade
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blastoh: A recent photo of the lady in question from her FB tells a fairly complete picture ofh What kind of human she is.
[Fark user image 425x425]


Exactly what we had all assumed she was.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope she gets the cںntpںnting she deserves.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Private property, lady. I could make shirtlessness a requirement for entry and tell you to whip your tits out, and I'd be within my rights to do so as long as I did so with everybody.

This could all have been over by now but for these people. It's never going to end for precisely that reason.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was worried there that the DoJ might lose some credibility.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She's eligible to join the Literally Too Stupid to Breathe Agency.
 
