(CNN)   Arizona couple: "Ha Ha Look at all these idiots wearing masks because of a hoax". Arizona couple after being hospitalized with COVID-19: We really should have taken this more seriously   (cnn.com) divider line
27
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Another shining example of conservatives. It only matters if their personally impacted.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What about the people they infected due to their idiocy?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They're better off dead.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, well too farking late now.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If they're looking for pity, ask Trump for some.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully."
Samuel Johnson (you might know him)
.


Should I really care?
I'm rather inclined to think not. I hope you have very good medical insurance.  The safety net you voted against  ain't going to save ya.

Clearly the  vaccine is made from bootstraps,  bald eagles and the tears of liberals. A few drops of a Gadsden  snake and you are not only immune, you're invincible.

I have no tears left to spare.
Let them die.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Maybe they can hold hands while they drop dead.  It'll be so romantic, in a 15th century Black Death kinda way.


Here's some grade A photoshop, courtesy of the internet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Am I supposed to feel sorry for them? Give a fark about them? Because I don't, and I don't.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm tired of these losers.

Why let them use up resources, even if they have good coverage?

I know, we're not as callous as they were, we're actually humane and empathetic.

But if you reject even the minor inconveniences of the social contract, why am I bound to comply with it anyway?

These are folks who probably think protesters who commit vandalism should be shot ...because, in essence, they rejected their duties under the social contract too.

"Rights without responsibilities" is just hedonism.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And it's assholes like this who are screaming their heads off to force teachers and students back in the classroom.

fark them both.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've heard of a Reddit page which contains people's stories of not believing that COVID is real and, then the followup of them dying of COVID.

However, they had to stop adding stories because there were too many and they were too sad.

Thanks Donnie.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

PaulRB: I've heard of a Reddit page which contains people's stories of not believing that COVID is real and, then the followup of them dying of COVID.

However, they had to stop adding stories because there were too many and they were too sad.

Thanks Donnie.


Too sad for whom? F*ck 'em.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

pxlboy: PaulRB: I've heard of a Reddit page which contains people's stories of not believing that COVID is real and, then the followup of them dying of COVID.

However, they had to stop adding stories because there were too many and they were too sad.

Thanks Donnie.

Too sad for whom? F*ck 'em.


I'm guessing whoever was maintaining the page?  (I don't know how Reddit works)
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PaulRB: pxlboy: PaulRB: I've heard of a Reddit page which contains people's stories of not believing that COVID is real and, then the followup of them dying of COVID.

However, they had to stop adding stories because there were too many and they were too sad.

Thanks Donnie.

Too sad for whom? F*ck 'em.

I'm guessing whoever was maintaining the page?  (I don't know how Reddit works)


I don't know if the same one, but a quick search found that https://www.reddit.com/r/Coronav​irusRe​gret/ seems to be up.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: What about the people they infected due to their idiocy?


In the video, the husband is wearing a mask with exhalation valves. I don't think they're quite aware of their own idiocy
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, you've had your Come to Jesus moment.  Now go shout it on the mountain, tell everyone of your Facebook friends how wrong you and they are about masks and COVID, and then tell them again and explain why you're voting Biden.  Once you done those things, do them again and again until the Nov elections.  Then maybe those of us who took it seriously and weren't conned by the con man will stop pointing and laughing at your suffering.  If you're not willing to do those things, fark off.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's just terrible. They're still alive. They'd serve as better examples if they were dead.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Karma's a biatch, muthafkkkaz.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Will they learn to question all the other things they are wrong about? Will their friends and family learn?

The answer is .... HELL NO!
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the PSA commercials modeled after the anti-smoking ones, but featuring idiots like this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And how many people did you infect yourselves along the way? fark both of you.
 
janzee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do you think Sean Hannity will bring several people like these on his show to prove this point?

Then it will keep on happening.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: What about the people they infected due to their idiocy?


I was just thinking the same thing and what price those others had to pay.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am so very tired of these asshole plage rat wankers. Covid is real. Masks protect the public. Your rights are not being infringed upon. The government has the right to safeguard the lives of the public. That includes having the power to order masks, social distancing and lockdown. You're lucky a cretin-friendly federal government is in power and not giving you the legal rogering that you so richly deserve.

Masks are safe. Millions of people wear them all day at work, every day. We would know if they collapsed and farking died from wearing them. Masks block moisture particles that carry the virus while letting in gases. This is because not all microscopic things are the same size. Science is real and it works. Real doctors and real scientists know what they're on about. Your demon semen lady and your cousin who thinks that a pizza restaurant was keeping a supply of child sex slaves for liberal politicians in its nonexistent basement does not.

Also the Earth is round, evolution is fact, vaccines work while homoeopathy does not, there is no such thing as a deep state and the ones who shout FAKE NEWS the loudest are the ones who are actually lying to you. Grow the fark up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sorry all i've needed to get that off my chest for a long time and you happened to be in the way
 
