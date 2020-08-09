 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   There is shooting your mouth off, and shooting yourself in the foot. But when you are target shooting, try not to be this guy, who can't quite put a finger on what he did wrong   (wjactv.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why we don't allow finger guns in schools.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


Oh, he gets 9 more chances
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.


Who target shoots with a snub-nose?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These gun mistakes are getting out of hand.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.

Who target shoots with a snub-nose?


I did when I was much younger and didn't know better.

For the uninitiated.  You can't hit shiat with a snub-nose unless it's real close.  The best you can hope for is hitting the paper target somewhere.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


Fark user imageView Full Size

thefirearmblog.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


These little guys are known for removing the tips of fingers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have followed Sergey's advice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apathy2673: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

[Fark user image 225x224]
[thefirearmblog.com image 650x498]
[Fark user image 299x169]


The first one made me laugh.  The other two made me cringe.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone will have to point out his mistake, which apparently he can't do now.

/dittybopper please pick up the white courtesy phone...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


My first reaction was, how the hell?
I don't get it either.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't remember not to put something in front of the place where the boom boom happens..
You are out of touch..
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.

Who target shoots with a snub-nose?


Why wouldn't you get in some practice with any weapon you owned and would potentially use in a real situation?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: fusillade762: wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.

Who target shoots with a snub-nose?

Why wouldn't you get in some practice with any weapon you owned and would potentially use in a real situation?


Snub nose are close quarter guns.  They aren't a damn bit of good much beyond five yards.  Not a whole of practice is needed.  Get up close, pull trigger.  That's pretty much it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He clearly did something monumentally wrong. I just cannot quite put my finger on it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Smackledorfer: fusillade762: wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.

Who target shoots with a snub-nose?

Why wouldn't you get in some practice with any weapon you owned and would potentially use in a real situation?

Snub nose are close quarter guns.  They aren't a damn bit of good much beyond five yards.  Not a whole of practice is needed.  Get up close, pull trigger.  That's pretty much it.


They are still a hell of a lot of fun to shoot!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Took my daughter to the first civilian range I've ever been to on Saturday for a private lesson shooting a 9 mm. Was amazed to see the walls and ceiling just pockmarked with bullet holes. Even just a foot in front of the firing line the ceiling had a bullet wound. Like seriously, what are people doing?

/she's an MA in the Navy
//her A school ranges were inop for whatever reason so got very little firearm training
///she also realized after being around military dillweeds she no longer wants to be a leo
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: Took my daughter to the first civilian range I've ever been to on Saturday for a private lesson shooting a 9 mm. Was amazed to see the walls and ceiling just pockmarked with bullet holes. Even just a foot in front of the firing line the ceiling had a bullet wound. Like seriously, what are people doing?

/she's an MA in the Navy
//her A school ranges were inop for whatever reason so got very little firearm training
///she also realized after being around military dillweeds she no longer wants to be a leo


That's literally every indoor range ever.

Ok, well,all 7 I've been to.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: OgreMagi: Smackledorfer: fusillade762: wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.

Who target shoots with a snub-nose?

Why wouldn't you get in some practice with any weapon you owned and would potentially use in a real situation?

Snub nose are close quarter guns.  They aren't a damn bit of good much beyond five yards.  Not a whole of practice is needed.  Get up close, pull trigger.  That's pretty much it.

They are still a hell of a lot of fun to shoot!


No argument there.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My uncle fell while skiing and broke his leg. A while later his friends took him out hunting. Of course by hunting I mean they just stand around and drink in the woods. He's hobbling around with a cast and was setting the end of his rifle down on his foot so it didn't get wet. Yada yada yada he's missing a toe.
 
0z79
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice


Zip 22: Shooting the Worst Gun Ever
Youtube Y3fd4goVs-4
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't seem to locate it but I saw a video where a guy at a range held his hand in front of his gun to check that the laser was on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

0z79: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

[YouTube video: Zip 22: Shooting the Worst Gun Ever]


I have one of those. It's a horrible design, but I like odd guns, so I figured it would be worth having in the collection. But whoever decided to put the charging plunger right next to the barrel clearly wasn't thinking of the intelligence of the average American gun owner.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I can't seem to locate it but I saw a video where a guy at a range held his hand in front of his gun to check that the laser was on.


You gotta search for "idiot shoots self in hand"...here ya go
Idiot with Gun Shoots Himself in Hand
Youtube HAG-bGung-A
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

apathy2673: Russ1642: I can't seem to locate it but I saw a video where a guy at a range held his hand in front of his gun to check that the laser was on.

You gotta search for "idiot shoots self in hand"...here ya go
[YouTube video: Idiot with Gun Shoots Himself in Hand]


What makes that video great is the other guy who also seems to think that was a good idea.
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wejash: HighlanderRPI: I'm trying to figure out how one attempts to grip any firearm so far forward such that your index finger "accidentally" ends up in front of the muzzle.

Short barrel uzi or IPSC pistol maybe?

Well, he won't be able to make that mistake twice

Yeah, something with a snub nose?

I was also thinking a Dirty Harry-sized .44 with long barrel might do it, with the right idiot. Heavy sucker that he is holding 2-handed and maybe was holding it down the barrel to steady it? Almost a rifle stance.


Sounds dumb enough to be plausible. The worst that would happen under other circumstances would be scalding powder burns from cylinder blow-by.

I wish I had the hands to wield on of those. Mine aren't even big enough to properly use a 1911, sadly. But, I got a 6" bull-barrel Rossi .357 that is perfect, and it can hit an orange all day long at 100 yards.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

apathy2673: Russ1642: I can't seem to locate it but I saw a video where a guy at a range held his hand in front of his gun to check that the laser was on.

You gotta search for "idiot shoots self in hand"...here ya go
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HAG-bGun​g-A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


That is one of the funniest videos ever uploaded to YouTube!
 
