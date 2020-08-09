 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   And if you wise guys try one more thing, I'm going to kick you out of this college. No more fun of any kind
18
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pmpaspeakingofprecision.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've got to do something.  You know what we've got to do?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This bra-bomb better work Nerdlinger....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How are they gonna enforce any of that?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: How are they gonna enforce any of that?


Maybe you don't know this but fraternities are usually right next to each other in a certain area of the greater campus, so, technically, it wouldn't be that hard to know if there's a keg party going on.  Road trips would be harder.  Still, these are dumb-ass college students.  How hard could it be?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: How are they gonna enforce any of that?


Double secret probation
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: We've got to do something.  You know what we've got to do?


I think you mean:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't want to leave you hanging, but the quote didn't look right. Or maybe you are thinking of something else. If so, my apologies.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putting fizzies in the school pool...Might still be ok...
 
runbuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And soon, no drinking and no talking.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [pmpaspeakingofprecision.files.wordpr​e​ss.com image 321x240]

Fark user image
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: How are they gonna enforce any of that?


At the school I teach at, they will straight up suspend you for the semester.  The school's procedures are quite clear, and have already been given out to students before the semester has even began.  Hell, I'm required to kick out any kid who won't wear a mask in the classroom, the hallway, or any other public part of the building.  Not doing this stuff is attempted murder and/or terrorism, even if white kids do it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But I don't want to.
I want to do whatever I want to do.
And it's my right to act like a baby, as an American.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My kids are staying home and taking classes remotely.  I feel particularly bad for my youngest who is going to be a freshman.  Hopefully the campuses will open up for the spring semester
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aww c'mon can I not at least still hold the Reptilian Roadrace.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wilford has a need for speed and really wants to stretch his legs
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah.  That'll do it.  Problem solved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Buttchugging is still ok though right?
 
bigfire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Penny beer night still on?
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
