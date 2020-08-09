 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Looks like its time to go shopping for trail mix   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1032 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 9:17 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That inventory clerk owes me a new keyboard.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 640x640]
[Fark user image 474x555]


Two things
1: If they are used, do they really need and introduction?

2: That's my favourite episode.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GIS "Unfortunate label placement"

You'll LOL out loud!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 640x640]
[Fark user image image 474x555]


Thus the anal bum cover
 
CRM119
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now with extra mushrooms ---
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, this is... this is definitely main page material.

Bog gless all you forever young, gotee bearing, Ed Harding wearing farkers.

/(rips moist studdering chainsaw fart)
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ThisThreadDelivers.jpg
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


That is so 2020.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This one made me laugh for much longer than it should have.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hehe
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.