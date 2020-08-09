 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Pilot falls asleep counting sheep
Calypsocookie
6 hours ago  
Alright subby here ya go you earned it

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I loled
 
Ivo Shandor
6 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
5 hours ago  
Hoty candidate
 
edmo
4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [external-preview.redd.it image 432x551]


Getting counted, obviously.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The worst part was that after he survived the crash he had to construct a cannon from a piece of bamboo, sulfur, carbon, and diamonds to defeat the Gorn.
 
phishrace
1 hour ago  
And the pilot was the only one that survived the crash. Probably had the lasagna.
 
trappedspirit
1 hour ago  
Three parks and wildlife employees die in helicopter crash during bighorn sheep survey

What did the three parks ever do to anyone??
 
puffy999
35 minutes ago  
I happened upon a bighorn sheep family as I was vacationing a few years ago. They were transplants and I likely saw the first kids born in that region in decades.

I didn't crash though.

/my brother's career requires him to helicopter survey a lot
//so I need to stop kidding around
 
puffy999
33 minutes ago  

Bill_Wick's_Friend: [Fark user image 300x180]

The worst part was that after he survived the crash he had to construct a cannon from a piece of bamboo, sulfur, carbon, and diamonds to defeat the Gorn.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
