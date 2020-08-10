 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   It's always in the last place you look   (wbrz.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he trapped between a Hard Rock and a... hard... place?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's always in the last place you look. If you find it, why would you keep looking, am I right? And why don't they just make the whole plane out of the black box? Help me out here, people!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Well it's always in the last place you look. If you find it, why would you keep looking, am I right? And why don't they just make the whole plane out of the black box? Help me out here, people!


Don't get me started!
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Well it's always in the last place you look. If you find it, why would you keep looking, am I right? And why don't they just make the whole plane out of the black box? Help me out here, people!


I understand that women enjoy shopping.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crews continue the ongoing search for Areola that began in October.

Obviously they are in need of an anatomy lesson or two.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Areola was a bit of a tit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA Once the remains of Areola are found....

They just need to put a bunch of teenage boys on a restricted web browser and give them about 15 minutes.

Uhm, that's someone's fetish?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Deuces: Crews continue the ongoing search for Areola that began in October.

Obviously they are in need of an anatomy lesson or two.


They probably just going 'round in circles.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Mugato: Well it's always in the last place you look. If you find it, why would you keep looking, am I right? And why don't they just make the whole plane out of the black box? Help me out here, people!

Don't get me started!


And what's the deal with airline food??
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
10 months? His hotel bill is going to be huge!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: Crews continue the ongoing search for Areola that began in October.

Obviously they are in need of an anatomy lesson or two.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know how to fix that? Just keep looking. You're welcome.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA Once the remains of Areola are found....

They just need to put a bunch of teenage boys on a restricted web browser and give them about 15 minutes.

Uhm, that's someone's fetish?


they could try some ice or cold air... something will pop up.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: Well it's always in the last place you look. If you find it, why would you keep looking, am I right? And why don't they just make the whole plane out of the black box? Help me out here, people!


When I was 4, my family moved from a city to a very rural area and I got into geology. Over time, due to various factors I got it in my head that shale (the metamorphic rock) could be processed into an incredibly durable substance, much like carbon can be turned into diamonds, although far more economically. I decided that no one else knew about this but me, so I started researching how I could find a large quantity of shale.

Eventually I started digging massive holes in the backyard that required me to climb out with a ladder and use a rope and bucket to haul the dirt out. Incidentally I never found any shale, but I did find a lot of Florida groundwater, got to examine soil layers closely and learned how to dig holes really well. It was also good exercise, which is great because otherwise I was kind of a bookworm.

One time the pastor came to visit (for the uninitiated, this is really common in some Bible belt communities) and he asked me what I was doing. I said something to the effect of "I'm mining for a substance called shale, which is impenetrable and then I'm going to use it to build a bulletproof car!"

/My parents probably thought "Whatever gets him out of the house"
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: Crews continue the ongoing search for Areola that began in October.

Obviously they are in need of an anatomy lesson or two.


They still haven't found Barney Clitoris.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How bad do things have to be when they can't find demolition insurance?
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sadly not amazing and kind of sad that this has probably slipped the mind of 99.999% of the population. I hope they bring home Jose Ponce Areola very soon and let his family have whatever peace they can, as well.

Imagine going through a pandemic with the loss of these two never having been reconciled yet!
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MBooda:

They still haven't found Barney Clitoris.

To be fair, too many men can't find a clitoris even with On-Star activated.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Areola is usually the name of my female RPG characters because I'm twelve and easily amused.

/Areola Nubbins at your service
 
