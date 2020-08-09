 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   I Robot .... glug, glug, glug bzzzzzz zap   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"If an unauthorized person tries to pick the robot up, the robot will "screech" loudly. "

That I gotta hear.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You wouldn't understand but this is extremely appropriate.
The Alan Parsons Project - I Wouldn't Want to be Like You
Youtube qOwFVowEugQ
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

To be fair, so would I.
 
nursetim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Last process: What a world..What a world!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark photoshop contest source
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
**siren blaring**
Fark user imageView Full Size

Robot Loudspeaker:
MA'AM!
MA'AM!!!
I do say, the dildo you ordered is in the 'ol boot. Come and get it!!!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
urged residents not worry if they see one of its robots in distress

Don't anthropomorphize robots, they hate that.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You're a maniac with insane dreams of a milk proof robot!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it screeches like Gilbert Gottfried, that would be awesome.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I row boat.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did anyone talk to the robot recently and ask if it was ok? You can save a sentient life today.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This thread is why we don't have an army of robots delivering things here. Because I, too, would pick one up just to hear it (once). And I might just leave it on a post, just to see what it would do in that predicament. It can't be in distress so no harm, no foul. And the cities are full of curious people like me.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maybe like this:

RoboCop (8/11) Movie CLIP - RoboCop vs. ED 209 (1987) HD
Youtube GLQiskRb02o


/YOU HAVE TEN SECONDS TO COMPLY!
 
