(We Are Central PA)   The clock. Reset it   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoah, a 4 day gap*. Nice.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_in​_2020

*latest available data
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible.....DC has strict gun laws.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery


Make that, father of one, with another on the way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Impossible.....DC has strict gun laws.


Ah yes, gun laws. The only laws that are expected to prevent crime.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery


I'm pretty sure the neighbourhood didn't get together and decide to have a shooting.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiat hole.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another run into the ground democrat controlled city.  Gee, no surprise!  Yeah, lets make DC
a state LOL (can't, not constitutional), sorry dims.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Impossible.....DC has strict gun laws.


Derp.

Problem is all the places near by that don't.


Canada has strict gun laws, know where all their illegal guns come from? The shiat hole country below them.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think gang conflicts count as mass shootings any more than boxing matches count as assault.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is America. 


This will change nothing. 


A class room full of dead children did nothing. 


This is the price we pay. 

(Maybe once the NRA is gone sanity will have a chance, but not before)
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant read the article. Apparently, I'm to important to get to see it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet money it's gang related.  I'll also bet money the shooter(s) were prohibited from owning firearms.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: (Maybe once the NRA is gone sanity will have a chance, but not before)


The Constitution?  How does it work?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This social distancing enforcement is getting serious.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, goody. Here comes another mutual masturbation session for the gun grabbers.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 21st Amendment is truly a curse on this nation.
 
craig234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Impossible.....DC has strict gun laws.


Yes, because everyone knows local gun laws make national policy not matter.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a way to make the entire thread appear red? Stoopid from the get go.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mass shooting? How quaint.
Hey Fark, when that funeral in Chicago was shot up a few weeks ago, why no "reset the clock" headline?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some maskless plague rats mad that people aren't dying fast enough.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery


And what does that have to do with the shootings? Oh right, you're just victim blaming all willy-nilly.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: plague rats


There was no evidence antifa was there.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lenfromak: Oh, goody. Here comes another mutual masturbation session for the gun grabbers.


Yeah you're so oppressed. Really you're the victim when 20 people get shot.

Gunhumpers. The worst of Americas humans.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

I'm pretty sure the neighbourhood didn't get together and decide to have a shooting.


Let's see if any witnesses identify the shooters to the police.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lenfromak: Oh, goody. Here comes another mutual masturbation session for the gun grabbers.


There's far more Farkers "favorited" in Russian Red posting right now than Farkers "favorited" in Democrat Blue.

/guess which color you are.
 
opaqueluminosity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery


How odd... I read this out loud all the dogs for miles around just started barking all at once. Strange coincidence, that.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: neongoats: plague rats

There was no evidence antifa was there.


To be clear, right wingers are the plague rats. And antifa is something that lives rent free in your head.

Right wingers: plague rats. Because you people spend more time fighting for the plague, and to kill Americans than you do helping.

Now kindly never address me again.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

And what does that have to do with the shootings? Oh right, you're just victim blaming all willy-nilly.


Who's blaming Christopher Brown for the shooting?
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: (Maybe once the NRA is gone sanity will have a chance, but not before)

The Constitution?  How does it work?


Yes the constitution dose give one the right own guns, but at the same time the SCOTUS has stated that the gov(Fed and state) have to right to put reasonable restrictions on that right.  But the NRA is the biggest fighter of even the most reasonable of restrictions.(or should I say the current NRA.  when the NRA was first started it was in favor of reasonable restrictions on ownership of guns).

For example there no massive database that one can put a SS number of a gun found at a crime and have it come back with all the info on said gun.  It was tried and the NRA fought it saying it would infringe on a persons ownership of guns. and I have yet to hear any non crazy reason as to why it infringes on gun rights.(sorry the reason of we don't trust the gov to not use it as a way to come take our guns is not a good or non crazy reason).

There are smaller gun clubs like the NRA but non of them are as nutty and some want gun control laws.  Once the NRA is gone 70%+ of the issues with getting gun control laws passed will be gone.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Barfmaker: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

I'm pretty sure the neighbourhood didn't get together and decide to have a shooting.

Let's see if any witnesses identify the shooters to the police.


Years ago (and perhaps still today) there was an active and popular campaign in Oakland (California) that "snitches get stitches".  It was a direct threat to anyone who would report any crime to the police.  That's when I decided, fark it, let the city burn to the ground.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have a better link?  TFA gives my phone epilepsy, and Reader View takes me to an article on Twitler's executive orders yesterday.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking white people.  Isn't it enough fun staying at home giving your glock a hand-job while reading the Bible?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Next thing you know, it was like Beirut out here. It sounded like machine guns and everything else that was going on out here."

The guy obviously hasn't been to Beirut in a while.  They do things differently there now.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zang: The 21st Amendment is truly a curse on this nation.


That's my line.

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: OgreMagi: neongoats: plague rats

There was no evidence antifa was there.

To be clear, right wingers are the plague rats. And antifa is something that lives rent free in your head.

Right wingers: plague rats. Because you people spend more time fighting for the plague, and to kill Americans than you do helping.

Now kindly never address me again.


Antifa are the assholes who are burning down buildings and attacking people.  And when the set fire to a building, they don't care if anyone is trapped inside.  They prefer it that way.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, the poors and plebs are at it again. The only reason we have so many guns in this country is one simple reason. The White man needs to feel in control of their destiny despite not having any control over their livelihood, healthcare, housing, or any other aspect of their lives.

Middle-aged, working class, White men either go out with a bang by murdering others or go out on a whimper by overdosing on heavily controlled substances.

/not trolling
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: lenfromak: Oh, goody. Here comes another mutual masturbation session for the gun grabbers.

There's far more Farkers "favorited" in Russian Red posting right now than Farkers "favorited" in Democrat Blue.

/guess which color you are.


I am Libertarian gold.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: Farking white people.  Isn't it enough fun staying at home giving your glock a hand-job while reading the Bible?


I'm not a christian and I hate glocks.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: JustToLetYouKnowFriend: (Maybe once the NRA is gone sanity will have a chance, but not before)

The Constitution?  How does it work?


Prior to the Rhenquist SCOTUS, it worked pretty well.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: BigNumber12: Barfmaker: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

I'm pretty sure the neighbourhood didn't get together and decide to have a shooting.

Let's see if any witnesses identify the shooters to the police.

Years ago (and perhaps still today) there was an active and popular campaign in Oakland (California) that "snitches get stitches".  It was a direct threat to anyone who would report any crime to the police.  That's when I decided, fark it, let the city burn to the ground.


citationneeded.jpg
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: BigNumber12: Barfmaker: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

I'm pretty sure the neighbourhood didn't get together and decide to have a shooting.

Let's see if any witnesses identify the shooters to the police.

Years ago (and perhaps still today) there was an active and popular campaign in Oakland (California) that "snitches get stitches".  It was a direct threat to anyone who would report any crime to the police.  That's when I decided, fark it, let the city burn to the ground.


I'm from the Bay Area. I'm certainly familiar.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: neongoats: OgreMagi: neongoats: plague rats

There was no evidence antifa was there.

To be clear, right wingers are the plague rats. And antifa is something that lives rent free in your head.

Right wingers: plague rats. Because you people spend more time fighting for the plague, and to kill Americans than you do helping.

Now kindly never address me again.

Antifa are the assholes who are burning down buildings and attacking people.  And when the set fire to a building, they don't care if anyone is trapped inside.  They prefer it that way.


You're confusing the antifa that lives in your head with the real tangible behavior of Trump's stasi shiatheels. Now quit lying like a right winger.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/snark
Well at least they won't get COVID-19.
/snark off
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: lindalouwho: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

And what does that have to do with the shootings? Oh right, you're just victim blaming all willy-nilly.

Who's blaming Christopher Brown for the shooting?


You're nowhere near as clever as you'd like to think, more like defiantly obtuse.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lenfromak: Glitchwerks: lenfromak: Oh, goody. Here comes another mutual masturbation session for the gun grabbers.

There's far more Farkers "favorited" in Russian Red posting right now than Farkers "favorited" in Democrat Blue.

/guess which color you are.

I am Libertarian gold.


No, that would be "Pee Yellow."  I shall adjust accordingly.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Once the NRA is gone 70%+ of the issues with getting gun control laws passed will be gone.


You'll have to convince the Roberts SCOTUS to overturn District of Columbia v. Heller. Good luck with that.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: OgreMagi: BigNumber12: Barfmaker: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

I'm pretty sure the neighbourhood didn't get together and decide to have a shooting.

Let's see if any witnesses identify the shooters to the police.

Years ago (and perhaps still today) there was an active and popular campaign in Oakland (California) that "snitches get stitches".  It was a direct threat to anyone who would report any crime to the police.  That's when I decided, fark it, let the city burn to the ground.

citationneeded.jpg


https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/articl​e​/OAKLAND-T-shirts-illustrate-divide-St​op-2505783.php
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lenfromak: Oh, goody. Here comes another mutual masturbation session for the gun grabbers.


I've got my rifle and my gun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: BigNumber12: lindalouwho: BigNumber12: And the dead is a 17-year-old father who lived with his grandmother.

Seems like a neighborhood that's hellbent on fanning the flames of their own misery

And what does that have to do with the shootings? Oh right, you're just victim blaming all willy-nilly.

Who's blaming Christopher Brown for the shooting?

You're nowhere near as clever as you'd like to think, more like defiantly obtuse.


I see a neighborhood that has now created two more children who will be raised by god-knows-who. But keep tilting at that windmill, I bet it makes you feel righteous.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.