(The New Yorker)   An entire edition of the New Yorker in 1946 was dedicated to the atomic bombings of Japan. On the 75th anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing, read this if you haven't yet   (newyorker.com) divider line
    Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Nuclear weapon, Hiroshima, Doctor, Father Wilhelm Kleinsorge, Dr. Masakazu Fujii, Reverend Mr. Kiyoshi Tanimoto, Mrs. Hatsuyo Nakamura  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
horrifying.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I posted this on the Hiroshima Anniversary, but it got redlit. It deserves a greenlight. I also purchased an e-book format of Fallout by Lesley Blume.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read this in its book form.  It's incredibly powerful and a landmark in journalism.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to be reminded of what we are capable of doing to each other. Just as in marriage, disagreements on any level of society or civilization should never get to the point of violence. It is about respect and communication. This should be required reading for everyone, every year.
Thanks, Subs.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A haunting reminder that behind every number in a war casualty tally is a human being.  Sometimes a soldier, sometimes just civilians going about their day.

Never again, I pray.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read the book in middle school.  I also would have had one more great uncle but he was tortured to death by the Japanese during the war.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jackal_N: We need to be reminded of what we are capable of doing to each other. Just as in marriage, disagreements on any level of society or civilization should never get to the point of violence. It is about respect and communication. This should be required reading for everyone, every year.
Thanks, Subs.


Too bad the Japanese did not respect the rest of the world or try to communicate in a less than war like fashion from 1931 to 1945.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

teto85: Jackal_N: We need to be reminded of what we are capable of doing to each other. Just as in marriage, disagreements on any level of society or civilization should never get to the point of violence. It is about respect and communication. This should be required reading for everyone, every year.
Thanks, Subs.

Too bad the Japanese did not respect the rest of the world or try to communicate in a less than war like fashion from 1931 to 1945.


Two wrongs...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

teto85: Too bad the Japanese did not respect the rest of the world or try to communicate in a less than war like fashion from 1931 to 1945.


Too bad Dean Acheson cut off their gasoline supply in 1941.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: teto85: Jackal_N: We need to be reminded of what we are capable of doing to each other. Just as in marriage, disagreements on any level of society or civilization should never get to the point of violence. It is about respect and communication. This should be required reading for everyone, every year.
Thanks, Subs.

Too bad the Japanese did not respect the rest of the world or try to communicate in a less than war like fashion from 1931 to 1945.

Two wrongs...


What are the two wrongs?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With a snap of it's finger, the earth starts to shake

Blacking out the sun, and leaving shadows in it's wake
 
