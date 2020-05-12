 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   How high do you have to be to gouge out your own eyes?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 4:48 PM



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Angry Samoans - Lights Out
Youtube cxS7a7GDqt0
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty much religious.

One of the brothers that bombed the abortion clinic and murdered a police officer around here cut off their hand with a table saw.
"If thy hand offends thee cut it off" was his citation.
That's from the same bit about "If thy eye offend thee pluck it out"
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

About this high
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'd rather gouge out my own eyes on a meth fueled psychotic episode", a little wordy but it has a visceral imagery that really gets the point across vs the traditional "Sure, I would love to see your latest album of instagram stay-cation photos."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I were motivated enough to snark, I'd refer to Oedipus and/or Betty Blue

/the meth story in TFA is disturbing
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did daddy eat your eyes?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

High five!
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy Ate My Eyes

warning: that link will haunt your soul
After reading it, you have 7 days to repost it online, or your eyes will be eaten
no, I am not joking, and you will not be able to unread . proceed accordingly
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you don't - just be a genuine motherf*cker.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where we're going, we won't need eyes to see..."

/would have posted the image, but I thought better of it
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did daddy eat your eyes?


I see this is covered.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dragnet - The Drug Lesson
Youtube sMLLftLizzs

Why do you think they call it dope?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is no joke. My friend Becky gouged her own eyes out after taking three marijuana. She's blind now.
assets.capitalfm.comView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
David Toma - "The Drug Knot" clip (1986)
Youtube F2mJMwA7qJo
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My eye is really itchy and I don't have eye drops. Gouging it out seems the logical next step.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Wut no farking way
That's in-depth reporting, right there. Other trash publications might leave you wondering whether gouging both her eyes out left her blind, but not the Daily Mail no sir
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's longer than you think, Dad!  It's longer than you think!"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That would be "gouge out your own eyes," tier.

Meth has several unique tiers. That one's a few steps above "gouge out somebody else's eyes."
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you're high enough to murder one of your parents and bed the other, gouging out your eyes seems like the next logical step, right Oedipus?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meth not even once. @_@
 
PyroStock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Depends on where your eyes are located.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just ask Jennifer Lopez.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know you've gone too far when the ghost of Rick James calls you out
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't this the girl who wanted to go on to be a marine biologist?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trying to appeal to the Right and the Left that one.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meth high.
 
