'Lunch atop a skyscraper' photo from NYC in 1932
    Rockefeller Center  
We appreciate your interest in our content. Unfortunately at this time, we are unable to allow international traffic or online transactions

Subby post the story in comments please
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You can read it now.
 
A picture, among others, of the photographer is in this article.

https://www.messynessychic.com/2017/0​5​/10/the-dapper-daredevil-who-documente​d-americas-skyline-in-the-making/?ICID​=ref_fark

/ yes, it was on Fark
 
the Ebbets family found original invoices billing for his work done at the Rockefeller Centre, copies of the newspaper article found in his personal scrapbook and his original glass negatives that day on the beam adjacent to the 11 workmen.

Very cool.
 
lindalouwho: mjjt: We appreciate your interest in our content. Unfortunately at this time, we are unable to allow international traffic or online transactions

Subby post the story in comments please

You can read it now.


Nope.  Still blocked.
 
Lunch Atop A Skyscraper: The Story Behind The 1932 Photo | 100 Photos | TIME
Youtube 7QCYDzsQ_yM
 
You're not missing much. Unless the "real story" is that only two of the workers have been identified and it's probably known who the photographer was, TFA doesn't tell it. Or the real story is that Rare has at least one writer and one editor who don't know the difference between "who's" and "whose".
 
Has the story changed since the last 3 or 4 times it's been posted on Fark?
 
The article is full of weird grammar mistakes. For example:

Initially to Lewis Hine but later the photo was credited to Charles C. Ebbets. The latter was a contract photographer who's personal records shows the photos in his personal records, office as well as documentation confirming his presence as a part of the PR for the Rockefeller Center.

Yo dawg, I heard you like personal records...

Joseph Eckner, who sits third from the left and third from the right, is Joe Curtis.

So a man named Joseph Eckner is sitting both third from the left and third from the right, and is also named Joe Curtis.

/can't help it, it's the writer in me.
 
In the pictures, some ate lunch, others lit a cigarette....

No thanks.

....and, in one photo, in particular, some of the workers threw a football on the crossbeam for what became the iconic photograph.

Oh, HELL no!
 
Joseph Eckner, who sits third from the left and third from the right, is Joe Curtis.

So this Joe Eckner guy not only could teleport himself mid-shot, but also had a secret identity.

/the whole article reads as if written by someone with English as their second (or third) language

The wildly recognizable Lunch Atop a Skyscraper photograph
Rockefeller Center was in its construction.
To get around, it was common for construction workers to walk along with the beans of the under-way buildings.
 
Apparently workers got around by walking on the beans of buildings under construction.
 
This is the entire story (It's not really a "solution to the mystery at all):
One of the biggest mysteries of Lunch Atop a Skyscraper photograph is who was on either side of the camera. Who were the men? Who was the photographer? It appeared as "uncredited" in the New York Herald Tribune on October 2, 1932. There have been a couple of misattributions in regards to the famous photograph. Initially to Lewis Hine but later the photo was credited to Charles C. Ebbets. The latter was a contract photographer who's personal records shows the photos in his personal records, office as well as documentation confirming his presence as a part of the PR for the Rockefeller Center.

The men in the image have also eluded us. To this day, only two men in the photo have been identified by family members. Joseph Eckner, who sits third from the left and third from the right, is Joe Curtis. The first man from the right appears to be a Slovak worker by the name Gustáv (Gusti) Popovič. Gustáv hailed from the village of Vyšný Slavkov in the Levoča District. The movie Men at Lunch and the National Museum of the American Indian attempt to trace the lineage of the men in the photo. Three individuals were determined to being American Indian and a few men were placed as Irish origin.
 
TL, DR; It was a publicity photo. They figured out who the photographer was, and they've only been able to identify two men in the pic. That's it. Nothing more to see here, folks. You've just gotten the entire content of the "article".
 
