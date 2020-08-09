 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot)   And you thought female Karens were nuts, here's a 'male Karen' that is so upset by social distancing that he scrapes the 6-feet reminder stickers off store floor for his freedums   (dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Niagara Peninsula, Sandor Ligetfalvy, Rob Nicholson, Ontario, Google, Niagara Falls Review  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe he could get the gum while he's at it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With such a lack of respect for property rights, I would swear these Karens were commies.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mental Health issues are serious. There will be more cases like these as people on the edge have their carefully crafted 'security blanket' routines interrupted.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is it people who do stuff like this are the same people who scream about "law and order"?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Mental Health issues are serious. There will be more cases like these as people on the edge have their carefully crafted 'security blanket' routines interrupted.


Pretty sure what we're seeing here is simple anti-social behavior.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Private property says what?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MAN ASSAULTED BY SHOPPER'S DRUG MART EMPLOYEE
Youtube mdsAa5brCSk


They got all other shoppers out of the store, called cops, and he was charged.
https://www.niagarafallsreview.ca/new​s​/crime/2020/08/04/scraping-arrows-off-​shoppers-drug-mart-floor-leads-to-crim​inal-charge-against-niagara-falls-man.​html
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x550]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mdsAa5br​CSk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

They got all other shoppers out of the store, called cops, and he was charged.
https://www.niagarafallsreview.ca/news​/crime/2020/08/04/scraping-arrows-off-​shoppers-drug-mart-floor-leads-to-crim​inal-charge-against-niagara-falls-man.​html


"I don't think you understand, I have the freedumb to fark around in your store.  Next, I'm changing your prices.  You can't stop me."

These guys (i'm including the video guy.  He lies as well as Trump!) are idiotic clowns.  I can't wait to see them in a cage match with Jacob Wohl.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm tired of having to go to a store - which used to be a type of therapy - and now it's a type of trauma."

Somebody is wrapped too tight.   But the dude filming it who says he is just a shopper...that's bullshiat.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PaulRB: thorpe: [Fark user image 850x550]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mdsAa5br​CSk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

They got all other shoppers out of the store, called cops, and he was charged.
https://www.niagarafallsreview.ca/news​/crime/2020/08/04/scraping-arrows-off-​shoppers-drug-mart-floor-leads-to-crim​inal-charge-against-niagara-falls-man.​html

"I don't think you understand, I have the freedumb to fark around in your store.  Next, I'm changing your prices.  You can't stop me."

These guys (i'm including the video guy.  He lies as well as Trump!) are idiotic clowns.  I can't wait to see them in a cage match with Jacob Wohl.


Then drop the cage in the ocean.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vygramul: With such a lack of respect for property rights, I would swear these Karens were commies.


It's an entitlement mentality that says their rights are supposed to be above everyone else's.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tattoo "L" on this guy's forehead.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: Mental Health issues are serious. There will be more cases like these as people on the edge have their carefully crafted 'security blanket' routines interrupted.


I think it's more like cabin fever. Or maybe cabin fever is a result of being constantly on the edge.

I know if I were on my own I'd be dead of cirrhosis by now. Just listening to Trump puts me on edge and makes me angry in a visceral way. I can literally feel the hate in my guts.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Why is it people who do stuff like this are the same people who scream about "law and order"?


Well, maybe if NBC hadn't cancelled the original "Law & Order" and left us with "Law & Order:  Rape, More Rape, Even More Rape & Ice T Explainin' shiat For Dumb People" these people would be at home today watching the real "Law & Order."

Checkmix, Liberace.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does the Kremlin just send him a check, or how does this work?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: Mental Health issues are serious. There will be more cases like these as people on the edge have their carefully crafted 'security blanket' routines interrupted.

I think it's more like cabin fever. Or maybe cabin fever is a result of being constantly on the edge.

I know if I were on my own I'd be dead of cirrhosis by now. Just listening to Trump puts me on edge and makes me angry in a visceral way. I can literally feel the hate in my guts.


Well then stop listening to him.  Or do you like punishing yourself?
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Mental Health issues are serious. There will be more cases like these as people on the edge have their carefully crafted 'security blanket' routines interrupted.


Or it could just be that there are a hell of a lot more self centered assholes than we thought their were.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: PaulRB: Why is it people who do stuff like this are the same people who scream about "law and order"?

Well, maybe if NBC hadn't cancelled the original "Law & Order" and left us with "Law & Order:  Rape, More Rape, Even More Rape & Ice T Explainin' shiat For Dumb People" these people would be at home today watching the real "Law & Order."

Checkmix, Liberace.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh yeah?

Well, I'm such a rebel that I sometimes go the wrong way down grocery store aisles that have one way stickers on the floor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: optikeye: Mental Health issues are serious. There will be more cases like these as people on the edge have their carefully crafted 'security blanket' routines interrupted.

Or it could just be that there are a hell of a lot more self centered assholes than we thought their were.


*there
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't want to sound partisan but I just don't think this sort of thing would be happening if Trump wasn't President.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't want to sound partisan but I just don't think this sort of thing would be happening if Trump wasn't President.


I think it would...people are losing their patience.

/I know I am.
//But I don't do crazy shiat like that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Mugato: I don't want to sound partisan but I just don't think this sort of thing would be happening if Trump wasn't President.

I think it would...people are losing their patience.

/I know I am.
//But I don't do crazy shiat like that.


People aren't just doing that because they're losing their patience. They think they're being patriotic or some shiat by following Trump's example and not wearing masks or thinking this whole thing is a hoax.

And "losing your patience" is a farking stupid farking reason to stop taking precautions. We're opening schools (and everything else) when conditions are the same or worse than when we closed them. That's farking insanity.
 
Todd300
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let him.

It's like those sticks they use to detect water only with this system the arrow always points to idiot.
 
