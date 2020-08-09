 Skip to content
 
(CarsonNow)   "No deputies stepped in during any of the numerous assaults" said a local reporter covering a Civil Rights protest in (guess city and year)   (carsonnow.org) divider line
Open carry freaks me out.  I see these morons all the time, and just can't figure out what their point is.  I just can't imagine it's anything other than a phallic symbol.  If I were a cop, I wouldn't want to see anyone with a holstered firearm in public.

And obviously, these protesters weren't being protected by the deputies at all, since Carson City got involved.  I mean, how does that even work?  Carson SWAT and mounted posse is called in, THEN Douglas shows up?

Something's not right.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nvmac: Open carry freaks me out.  I see these morons all the time, and just can't figure out what their point is.  I just can't imagine it's anything other than a phallic symbol.  If I were a cop, I wouldn't want to see anyone with a holstered firearm in public.

And obviously, these protesters weren't being protected by the deputies at all, since Carson City got involved.  I mean, how does that even work?  Carson SWAT and mounted posse is called in, THEN Douglas shows up?

Something's not right.


That's the whole point of all of this since forever. The cops choose sides based on color. End of story.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops and blue lives "protestors" are farking Nazis.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "One of the groups outraged were the local Black Lives Matter organization, which is made up of 20-30 people who have been peacefully protesting every Saturday in Carson City in front of the legislature, many of whom are juveniles."

They let juveniles make laws in Nevada? That explains quite a bit, really.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these dickless morans feel like big men for harassing a bunch of kids.
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How much more will decent Americans need to see before they realize the police today are nothing more than einsatz kommandos who will have to be opposed by armed force?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: I hope these dickless morans feel like big men for harassing a bunch of kids.


If they were "men" they wouldn't be carrying around weapons trying to intimidate people.

These are what you would call boys, scared little boys that have to carry ARs and sidearms to prove to themselves how badass they are.

Farking pathetic.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The sad part is that this could be true, but the press has lost all credibility.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Overzealous staffers.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Open carry is terrorism for pussies.
 
tfresh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nvmac: Open carry freaks me out.  I see these morons all the time, and just can't figure out what their point is.  I just can't imagine it's anything other than a phallic symbol.  If I were a cop, I wouldn't want to see anyone with a holstered firearm in public.


Ironic since people don't want to see cops carrying weapons. I come a gun toting part of the country and most Cops have no problem with people who open carry. They know the open carry people understand if they F up while carrying and it has anything to do with the weapon they have that they lose it, their ability to carry and go to prison.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And not one twatter or fb or IG video of the alleged incident? I call fake news.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The sad part is that this could be true, but the press has lost all credibility.


The sad part is that you continue to post after you've already lost all credibility.
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sean VasDeferens:

The sad part is that this could be true, but the I press has have lost all credibility.

Fixed that for ya.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The sad part is that this could be true, but the press has lost all credibility.


Takes one to know one?
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tfresh: nvmac: Open carry freaks me out.  I see these morons all the time, and just can't figure out what their point is.  I just can't imagine it's anything other than a phallic symbol.  If I were a cop, I wouldn't want to see anyone with a holstered firearm in public.

Ironic since people don't want to see cops carrying weapons. I come a gun toting part of the country and most Cops have no problem with people who open carry. They know the open carry people understand if they F up while carrying and it has anything to do with the weapon they have that they lose it, their ability to carry and go to prison.


Ha.  Oh, you're serious!   Let me laugh even harder.  HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH,,,,,,
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"My rights!"
 
