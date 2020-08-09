 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   RIP boutique vinyl black metal label Skjold   (metal-archives.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, owner of the label  
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. Now where will I find Unholy Vampyric Slaughter Sect?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Danish, it's pronounced "Mmmuh'
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part is that Sesame Street doesn't have need of any more Cookie Monster voice actors at the moment.
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 years? Not bad
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest In Power
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what an amazing release this was
Ostots || Ezer Ezaren Araztasuna (Full Album)
Youtube zW_ikg1a3MQ
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Uncooked dark metalic ore
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth is one of the hard parts of being a musician is that sometimes you have to do it because you love it and have to do it from a sense of passion. Even if you have to crawl 3 miles to your next gig and then be given a banjo
/make the best of the situation in all circumstances
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, ooh, now I get to use this gif too!I

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now back to white folks randomly posting articles about black rappers and R&B singers, pretending you don't know who they are, but felt compelled to submit the story anyway!
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Oh great. Now where will I find Unholy Vampyric Slaughter Sect?


probably @ Perverse Homage and Crowne&Thorne
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Napalm Records still going? Excellent.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Ooh, ooh, now I get to use this gif too!I

[Fark user image image 425x176]

Now back to white folks randomly posting articles about black rappers and R&B singers, pretending you don't know who they are, but felt compelled to submit the story anyway!


I am a white dude and I also say "Who?".  Black Metal isn't my bag.  They takes themselves way too seriously.  So seriously it is funny in an "I am embarrassed for you" way.

Not sure if Tekashi2x4 fans ever feel that way.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: what an amazing release this was
[YouTube video: Ostots || Ezer Ezaren Araztasuna (Full Album)]


Some fine Fisher Price-level production on that one
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, it is just metal. It is not like anything of value was lost.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Ooh, ooh, now I get to use this gif too!I

[Fark user image 425x176] [View Full Size image _x_]

Now back to white folks randomly posting articles about black rappers and R&B singers, pretending you don't know who they are, but felt compelled to submit the story anyway!


But surely you will agree that "Abyssal Grasp Of Bereavement" by Nidernes from "Vengeance, Herald Of My Despite LP released on Skjold in 2019 is saying something about lives of farkers unlike songs of  R&B singers?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: Meh, it is just metal. It is not like anything of value was lost.


https://www.discogs.com/sell/list?sor​t​=price%2Cdesc&limit=25&label_id=106502​7&ev=lb
https://www.popsike.com/php/quicksear​c​h.php?searchtext=skjold
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RIP
ampeg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: Meh, it is just metal. It is not like anything of value was lost.


Just Metal would make a great metal genre name
 
