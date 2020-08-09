 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Massholes fed up with the rules are flooding the state's coronavirus hotline with profanity, fake reports of non-compliance and porn   (nypost.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, New York City, similar effort, matter of hours, Massachusetts hotline, Staten Island, Borough, middle fingers, Manhattan  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 3:25 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make it a felony like tying up a 911 line is.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enough with the fake reports of porn, people, I'm tired of going down rabbit holes. So to speak
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Massachusetts was doing really well for most of the summer, but cases are inching up right now and I'm kind of worried that idiots like these crank callers are going to help us undo all the progress we've made.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
...people flipping the bird, photos of extended middle fingers...

Uhhh...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dozens out of more than 900 cases.  Are we talking two dozen or twelve dozen?  Presumably more than 16 dozen would have been reported as "hundreds" instead.  I'm not sure that two dozen (roughly 2.7%) would be distinguishable from people just misunderstanding the requirements.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"THE CALLS ARE COMING FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH SHORE!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it the farking Irish in South Boston?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WE [HEART] COVID


Not really a mystery how it got such staying power here
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 245x245]


For your health
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not sure any place in the States could be said to have done "really well" because if they had, they would have 0 cases and be closed to outsiders. Most countries view low numbers as "good enough" and reopen thinking it will burn out, but it just means it is going to spread again eventually.
 
nijika
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That'll teach those people who are trying to stop a pandemic from spreading.
 
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts was doing really well for most of the summer, but cases are inching up right now and I'm kind of worried that idiots like these crank callers are going to help us undo all the progress we've made.


Half the houses on my street have had parties that fill the street with cars over the last month or so. Masks seem rare. Really annoyed, we seemed to be doing really well. Waiting for them to start reversing the easing of restrictions.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This out-of-nowhere pandemic has really exposed how America is really  shiatty place filled with farking despicable morons.
 
padraig
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fatassbastard: ...people flipping the bird, photos of extended middle fingers...

Uhhh...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

itsdan: Martian_Astronomer: Massachusetts was doing really well for most of the summer, but cases are inching up right now and I'm kind of worried that idiots like these crank callers are going to help us undo all the progress we've made.

Half the houses on my street have had parties that fill the street with cars over the last month or so. Masks seem rare. Really annoyed, we seemed to be doing really well. Waiting for them to start reversing the easing of restrictions.


It's coming. Baker stopped part 2 of phase 3 reopening. Parties on the Cape. The Colonial Hotel in Gardner hosting not one but two 175+ person weddings last weekend.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.