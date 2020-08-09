 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Today marks the 100th straight day without any new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand   (nypost.com) divider line
    New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, good science, Country, Scotland, Nation, border of the country, Pacific Ocean  
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure they're an island and can more easily isolate themselves but a large part of their success is national leadership with citizens who listened to that leadership and followed the science instead of storming government centers with guns because they wanted haircuts.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Well yeah, because they banned all the guns.

/Kidding, it's because they're a country of adults that realize they have to work together.


Well yeah, because they banned all the guns.

/Kidding, it's because they're a country of adults that realize they have to work together.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No kids on the island?!? I'm moving there tomorrow.

Well yeah, because they banned all the guns.

/Kidding, it's because they're a country of adults that realize they have to work together.


No kids on the island?!? I'm moving there tomorrow.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about the sheep? Have they tested them yet?
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well if u dont test you dont have cases right?

Isnt that how it works?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm assuming they did nothing at all, and it just sort of went away on its own. Like a miracle.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In that time, the United States has gotten nearly 4 million more cases...and had just surpassed 1 million then.

/We just surpassed 5 million.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

USA!  USA! USA!



USA!  USA! USA!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Indeed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/look up Vietnam's statistics if you need proof that the "small island nation" bit is not essential.

Well yeah, because they banned all the guns.

/Kidding, it's because they're a country of adults that realize they have to work together.



Indeed.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/look up Vietnam's statistics if you need proof that the "small island nation" bit is not essential.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That will also make it much easier for them to re-populate the Earth after this is over.


That will also make it much easier for them to re-populate the Earth after this is over.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good on you, mates.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too bad the US won't learn from this.

We're too stupid to care.
 
wee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That last paragraph made me both happy and sad.

We're pretty much doomed in the U.S.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All shall love Jacinta Ardern, and despair!

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ya, but they have other dangerous things to worry about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bah, Jacinda. Bad autocorrectses, we hates it forever.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in 2016 I told my wife 45 was going to get people killed but I was think another stupid war.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're so backwards that it's literally winter down there!

// I got nothin'.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure they don't have Corona, but who wants to deal with all the orcs?
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Sure they're an island and can more easily isolate themselves but a large part of their success is national leadership with citizens who listened to that leadership and followed the science instead of storming government centers with guns because they wanted haircuts.


We're doing pretty well in Scotland now, with one death in the past month (on 16th July) but a worrying recent increase in cases from "negligible" to "very low". Our leader is doing well too, though she is quite not as forthright as the dubbed version ...
You were TELT
Youtube HNvWj9OPA7k
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sure, immigration isn't a problem. You just need a minimum of three million dollars to invest in the government. Outside of that, forget about it. They don't need a 'wall' you just have to be wealthy.

https://tinyurl.com/yy3hbw3d

Well yeah, because they banned all the guns.

/Kidding, it's because they're a country of adults that realize they have to work together.

No kids on the island?!? I'm moving there tomorrow.


Sure, immigration isn't a problem. You just need a minimum of three million dollars to invest in the government. Outside of that, forget about it. They don't need a 'wall' you just have to be wealthy.

https://tinyurl.com/yy3hbw3d
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Too bad the US is too stupid to be an island.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yet the US has issued a travel advisory for NZ. (not and Onion article)

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/travel/new​s​/article.cfm?c_id=7&objectid=12354666
 
IP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That's like 2 million in US dollars.  You know, chump change.

Well yeah, because they banned all the guns.

/Kidding, it's because they're a country of adults that realize they have to work together.

No kids on the island?!? I'm moving there tomorrow.

Sure, immigration isn't a problem. You just need a minimum of three million dollars to invest in the government. Outside of that, forget about it. They don't need a 'wall' you just have to be wealthy.

https://tinyurl.com/yy3hbw3d


That's like 2 million in US dollars.  You know, chump change.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No cases? They can't afford tests?
 
