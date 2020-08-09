 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   So a drug company can charge $3000 for a drug that cost $1 to make and $0 to develop for the company, but this guy makes $2.50 per mask and he's going to jail
47
•       •       •

whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did he form a shell company that's doing the actual "selling"? Did make big giant campaign contributions?  No and no?

He's going to jail
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$2.50 is a tragedy, $3000 is shareholder value.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Girlfriend and I just started watching Justified. I think this is what happens the the mob bosses don't get thier cut. In a second Trump term, this guy will simply fall out of a window.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size



The mystery is why we put up with it.  No one wants to kill the economy, but reining in  the rich and powerful a little is heresy to many who will never even sniff that kind of life.  They enable the worst of the powerbrokers and hurt themselves and the rest of us in the process.  It's nuts.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have charged $2500: kept $500 and donated $2000 to the GOP.

Instead of jail, he'd be taking over the CDC.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buttercat: The mystery is why we put up with it.


Not really.  We can't afford to take up arms, because we can't afford arms (and the ones who can will be opposing us).
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sold the masks for $5.00 each through his website, babypuupu.com

Ew.

I don't know how he was expecting to sell anything to anyone who's ever changed an infant's diaper.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you aren't listed on the DOW then you are subject to the whims of the justice system.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those covers and he forgot to make one for his arse.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stepped on Kushner's grift is what happened.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sold the masks for $5.00 each through his website, babypuupu.com...

Fark user imageView Full Size


OK, I'm done now. Back to your regularly scheduled comments.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 783x783]


The mystery is why we put up with it.  No one wants to kill the economy, but reining in  the rich and powerful a little is heresy to many who will never even sniff that kind of life.  They enable the worst of the powerbrokers and hurt themselves and the rest of us in the process.  It's nuts.


the wall is eroding nicely. we're just weeks away from banksters, insurance heads, politicians, wall st scum and other gold walled The Aristocrats being taken out on a weekly basis. they're going to become the new trophy to hunt. they won't catch on until a dozen or two targets become the new tusk/fin/grind into sex powder but when they do wake up it's going to make for good TV.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 783x783]


The mystery is why we put up with it.  No one wants to kill the economy, but reining in  the rich and powerful a little is heresy to many who will never even sniff that kind of life.  They enable the worst of the powerbrokers and hurt themselves and the rest of us in the process.  It's nuts.


There's little actual mystery as to why we put up with it. Our country's governance, structurally and by design, favors right-wing voters who receive disproportionate electoral/legislative power over everyone else. And the result is a lot more suffering, corruption, and dysfunction as a result.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IlGreven: buttercat: The mystery is why we put up with it.

Not really.  We can't afford to take up arms, because we can't afford arms (and the ones who can will be opposing us).


get 'em while you can when you can.  Gun and ammo prices have been at record lows and availability at record highs from when Trump got elected until about 2 months ago.
 
beth_lida
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Donald Trump wants his cut of the action.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.


What if I'm poor and can barely afford it? Do I just go without and go die quickly and quietly?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He needs better lobbyists.
 
dywed88
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.


I guess some asshole bought up all the intelligent kids before your parents could get there?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IlGreven: buttercat: The mystery is why we put up with it.

Not really.  We can't afford to take up arms, because we can't afford arms (and the ones who can will be opposing us).


You don't need weapons, just a spine and a sense of community. Americans seems to have lost both of those.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can find guillotine-building tutorials online, just sayin'...
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, but he should go to jail and be fined for being a fracking asshole, just like anyone else who takes advantage of their fellow humans by selling needed products at exorbitant prices. Whether it's masks, Lysol wipes, sanitizer, there's a special level in hell for those people. Just like gas stations that raise prices during an evacuation, or lumber yards raising prices on plywood before a hurricane, these people are slime balls.
And comparing them to drug companies is a classic 'whataboutisms'. Just because one hasn't been charged doesn't make it right for another, particularly when there are specific laws against the second act.
//sorry, not sorry
//headline pissed me off and made me remember driving to multiple stores to find ANY masks or sanitizer to mail my parents IN MARCH, and not finding any. Looked at the prices on Amazon an eBay and realized where they all went.f'kers
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those drug companies are JoB CrEaToRs. They mass produce commercials that require actors and sponsor TV programs to get people hooked on them.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He didn't bribe enough politicians to get away with it.
 
ptr2void [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The man, Milton Ayimadu..."

I think I see the problem.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: gar1013: Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.

What if I'm poor and can barely afford it? Do I just go without and go die quickly and quietly?


What if you are the 100th person in line and there are only 99 units available?  Same outcome.

What if someone is willing and able to spend every penny they have to save their child, but you showed up a minute earlier and got the last unit?

The difference here is that with gouging, there are excess profits to be made, which encourages additional production.

At some point, the market become saturated, and then it becomes affordable again.

Look at hand sanitizer. Because there weren't price controls in place, lots of people stepped up to fill in the gap. Now, I go to the supermarket and they have gigantic jugs of the stuff with no quantity limits ON SALE.

Being poor sucks, but it shouldn't be a "cut to the front of the line" card either.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: Sorry subby, but he should go to jail and be fined for being a fracking asshole, just like anyone else who takes advantage of their fellow humans by selling needed products at exorbitant prices. Whether it's masks, Lysol wipes, sanitizer, there's a special level in hell for those people. Just like gas stations that raise prices during an evacuation, or lumber yards raising prices on plywood before a hurricane, these people are slime balls.
And comparing them to drug companies is a classic 'whataboutisms'. Just because one hasn't been charged doesn't make it right for another, particularly when there are specific laws against the second act.
//sorry, not sorry
//headline pissed me off and made me remember driving to multiple stores to find ANY masks or sanitizer to mail my parents IN MARCH, and not finding any. Looked at the prices on Amazon an eBay and realized where they all went.f'kers


Look at those asshole supermarkets, charging people money for food that they need. *rolls eyes*
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: Farkin Charlie: Sorry subby, but he should go to jail and be fined for being a fracking asshole, just like anyone else who takes advantage of their fellow humans by selling needed products at exorbitant prices. Whether it's masks, Lysol wipes, sanitizer, there's a special level in hell for those people. Just like gas stations that raise prices during an evacuation, or lumber yards raising prices on plywood before a hurricane, these people are slime balls.
And comparing them to drug companies is a classic 'whataboutisms'. Just because one hasn't been charged doesn't make it right for another, particularly when there are specific laws against the second act.
//sorry, not sorry
//headline pissed me off and made me remember driving to multiple stores to find ANY masks or sanitizer to mail my parents IN MARCH, and not finding any. Looked at the prices on Amazon an eBay and realized where they all went.f'kers

Look at those asshole supermarkets, charging people money for food that they need. *rolls eyes*


Wait until he hears about the mark-up of bottled water.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have bought more Senators.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: gar1013: Farkin Charlie: Sorry subby, but he should go to jail and be fined for being a fracking asshole, just like anyone else who takes advantage of their fellow humans by selling needed products at exorbitant prices. Whether it's masks, Lysol wipes, sanitizer, there's a special level in hell for those people. Just like gas stations that raise prices during an evacuation, or lumber yards raising prices on plywood before a hurricane, these people are slime balls.
And comparing them to drug companies is a classic 'whataboutisms'. Just because one hasn't been charged doesn't make it right for another, particularly when there are specific laws against the second act.
//sorry, not sorry
//headline pissed me off and made me remember driving to multiple stores to find ANY masks or sanitizer to mail my parents IN MARCH, and not finding any. Looked at the prices on Amazon an eBay and realized where they all went.f'kers

Look at those asshole supermarkets, charging people money for food that they need. *rolls eyes*

Wait until he hears about the mark-up of bottled water.


One time in Germany, I looked at a menu and realized beer was cheaper than water.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please delete that script mods. I'm sorry
Fark user imageView Full Size

Speaking of people who should feel sorry and served as a template for this kind of behavior
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It costs drug companies $0 to develop a new drug? And $1 to produce? You sure about that?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is the difference between this and the eleventy billion 3rd party sellers of masks on amazon?

/had he been an "importer" and the hoarder was a Chinese company, he probably would have been A-OK
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: BunkyBrewman: gar1013: Farkin Charlie: Sorry subby, but he should go to jail and be fined for being a fracking asshole, just like anyone else who takes advantage of their fellow humans by selling needed products at exorbitant prices. Whether it's masks, Lysol wipes, sanitizer, there's a special level in hell for those people. Just like gas stations that raise prices during an evacuation, or lumber yards raising prices on plywood before a hurricane, these people are slime balls.
And comparing them to drug companies is a classic 'whataboutisms'. Just because one hasn't been charged doesn't make it right for another, particularly when there are specific laws against the second act.
//sorry, not sorry
//headline pissed me off and made me remember driving to multiple stores to find ANY masks or sanitizer to mail my parents IN MARCH, and not finding any. Looked at the prices on Amazon an eBay and realized where they all went.f'kers

Look at those asshole supermarkets, charging people money for food that they need. *rolls eyes*

Wait until he hears about the mark-up of bottled water.

One time in Germany, I looked at a menu and realized beer was cheaper than water.


In Italy I had house wine from a carafe for cheaper than the guy next to me who had a (small) Diet Coke
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That guy doesn't have an entire lobbying industry behind him.
 
Stibium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nadie_AZ: gar1013: Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.

What if I'm poor and can barely afford it? Do I just go without and go die quickly and quietly?

What if you are the 100th person in line and there are only 99 units available?  Same outcome.

What if someone is willing and able to spend every penny they have to save their child, but you showed up a minute earlier and got the last unit?

The difference here is that with gouging, there are excess profits to be made, which encourages additional production.

At some point, the market become saturated, and then it becomes affordable again.

Look at hand sanitizer. Because there weren't price controls in place, lots of people stepped up to fill in the gap. Now, I go to the supermarket and they have gigantic jugs of the stuff with no quantity limits ON SALE.

Being poor sucks, but it shouldn't be a "cut to the front of the line" card either.


Because when a hurricane rolls through town and everyone needs water and generators they just have them in unlimited supply.

Price gouging is exploitation, pure and simple. But you sound like a capitalist so you probably encourage exploitation at every level anyway.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Doubling your money is nowhere near price gouging, it is kind of standard for buying and selling

if you are just diddling around
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ptr2void: "The man, Milton Ayimadu..."

I think I see the problem.


Yeah, this.  Dunno if anyone else understood what you were talking about, though.  For the uninitiated, Ayimadu is a west-African name.   So I'm guessing (as ptr2void may be) that the actual crime here is hoarding and reselling masks while black.  (And the arresting officers feared for their lives, yadda yadda.)
 
smunns
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buttercat: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 783x783]


The mystery is why we put up with it.  No one wants to kill the economy, but reining in  the rich and powerful a little is heresy to many who will never even sniff that kind of life.  They enable the worst of the powerbrokers and hurt themselves and the rest of us in the process.  It's nuts.


Wheres the money for actual Workers?  My wife and I have worked since this stuff started and we've gotten nothing weekly from the Government, zip, zero, Zilch, Nada   My wife who works her butt off makes less than the day drinking adults collecting what you call a necessity which in most cases is 3,200 a month.  Folks shouldn't be getting more than they made before covid.   toss in eviction moratoriums and do you think they will pay their rent, hell no.  just more weed, beer and video games.   I know this to be fact because I see these people

say No to $ 600 a month for those who never earned that much and if they do get it, take away all the protections from not paying bills.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is absolutely no farking reason for a vaccine of this nature to cost more than $10 without insurance unless we are witnessing price gouging on the Shrkeli scale.
 
vestona22
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.


I do like the approach taken by some store over in Europe.  I believe it was hand sanitizer (could be wrong, though).   A photo showed the sign they had on the shelf.  It was basically (paraphrasing) First Bottle is 5 Euros, second bottle is 500.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's your problem with capitalism subby? He wasn't supporting enough jobs.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: gar1013: Price gouging is good.

It prevents people from buying more than they actually need, and if there are shortages, it creates a profit incentive to quickly ramp up supply.

No reason why the first asshole to show up should be allowed to buy up the supply of everything.

What if I'm poor and can barely afford it? Do I just go without and go die quickly and quietly?


Yes. And please die a little more quietly. I'm trying to watch Tiger King in peace.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drug companies control the farking country. Some shlub selling masks does not.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gewinn über Alles
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: It costs drug companies $0 to develop a new drug? And $1 to produce? You sure about that?


At least a significant portion -- sometimes all -- of the research and development is done by government labs or using government dollars given freely to the drug companies.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

buttercat: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 783x783]


The mystery is why we put up with it.  No one wants to kill the economy, but reining in  the rich and powerful a little is heresy to many who will never even sniff that kind of life.  They enable the worst of the powerbrokers and hurt themselves and the rest of us in the process.  It's nuts.


They've been convinced that their seat at the table is just around the corner.
 
