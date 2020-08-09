 Skip to content
(Metro)   Police break up illegal rave in Epping Forest, complete with DJ, fairy lights, and 500 idiots   (metro.co.uk) divider line
21
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swayzak feat. Benjamin Zephaniah - Illegal
Youtube EanAeyI_-x4
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best raves are illegal raves.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genesis - The Battle Of Epping Forest - In Concert 1974 2DVD set
Youtube x748D21w-Vc
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ishkur: The best raves are illegal raves.


Yes, but be sure to wear your face masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to be surprised that a rave has a DJ?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What are fairy lights?
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What are fairy lights?


Think Christmas Tree lights.
 
Count_Crackula [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like there was a battle...(looks upthread)

Aw, damn it *kicks rock*
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So now you can't even go into the effing forest and dance? Somebody better tell the Wiccans.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They would've gotten away with it too, if it weren't for those epping kids.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Znuh: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What are fairy lights?

Think Christmas Tree lights.


Not exactly, they're teeny tiny lights with thin wire you can barely see.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who holds a rave in an Epping forest?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can shove the glow sticks up their arse if they catch the Rona', the Prez told me so.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What are fairy lights?


Thanks. Tinker Bell just died because you didn't believe.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: They can shove the glow sticks up their arse if they catch the Rona', the Prez told me so.


You can do that as a preventative measure as well.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What are fairy lights?

Think Christmas Tree lights.


Wow.

What a sinister yet sensational element mentioning them brought to the story.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
play stupid games, win covid prizes
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: [YouTube video: Genesis - The Battle Of Epping Forest - In Concert 1974 2DVD set]


Dammit, I came here to post that!!

/shakes fist in impotent rage
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What are fairy lights?

Thanks. Tinker Bell just died because you didn't believe.


No amount of clapping is gonna bring this techno-sidhe back...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to produce a weekly public access show where I videotaped Bay Area raves. It ran for five years, thinking I would get somebody to sponsor it. (1999-2004)

Everybody knew folks watched my show, everybody knew me, but so many producers would tell me, "But I don't see why I should pay you, because you need that footage for your show, anyway." Instead of debating them, I'd just say, "Well, if you don't understand how that helps you, you're not a real player."

You would be amazed at the things I saw.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: You would be amazed at the things I saw.


Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion?

C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate?
 
