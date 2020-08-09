 Skip to content
 
(Volcano Discovery)   Rock and Roll in the hills   (volcanodiscovery.com) divider line
    More: Scary, North Carolina, Earthquake, MMI IV, km SE of Sparta, shaking motion, light sake, MMI V, Light shaking  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently there was a small one around 2am (I'm wondering if that's what woke me as I got up to go the bathroom?) and I was up and about when the big one rolled through. I'm just north of Raleigh, NC.

Having lived in San Francisco, this was more entertaining than scary.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Living in Northridge, CA, I can tell you that 5.1 is nothing to sneeze at, but 5.1 in NC might be quite a wakeup.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Felt nothing in northern Virginia.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who had "Carolina Earthquake" on their 2020 bingo card?

Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Atlanta and I did feel a slight vibration. One of my FB folks who is much closer (near Charlotte) said it was pretty good.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official Video)
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carole King - I Feel the Earth Move (Audio)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt the earthquake here in Fairfax, VA. I was in bed and the bed started shaking/vibrating Thought it might be my imagination, so I looked over at my glass of water and the water was moving too. I made sure to look at the time so I could look up later if an earthquake occurred at that time.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: Felt nothing in northern Virginia.


Nothing in central Virginia

(news in Roanoke was saying they got some shaking)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, 5.1's nothing ... wait, North Carolina?

2020 just keeps pulling out wild cards doesn't it?
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: From Philly to Boston: Felt nothing in northern Virginia.

Nothing in central Virginia

(news in Roanoke was saying they got some shaking)


Slept through it here in Martinsville. The Mineral quake, on the other hand, that one I noticed...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Who had "Carolina Earthquake" on their 2020 bingo card?

My card has South Dakota hurricane. Any other year I'd want to trade for a new card, but not in 2020.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live right near Winston-Salem, and we definitely felt it. I was upstairs putting some laundry away and felt the upper part of the house shake for maybe 10 seconds. Very strange feeling. Nothing broke or fell off the walls, and my boyfriend walked around the house to make sure there were no cracks or anything. It was more surprising/shocking than scary.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chapel Hill here. Didn't notice a thing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go over this again, folks.

Yeah, 5.1 is pretty tame as earthquakes go, but when you live in an area that almost never gets more than a 2.0, it's a big deal.

It's like living in the desert so you don't pay much attention to roof maintenance, and then it suddenly rains.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaken, not stirred

tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Waxhaw (10 miles southeast of Charlotte) I was upstairs, and all the doors started rattling in the jambs for 5 seconds.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Let's go over this again, folks.

Yeah, 5.1 is pretty tame as earthquakes go, but when you live in an area that almost never gets more than a 2.0, it's a big deal.

It's like living in the desert so you don't pay much attention to roof maintenance, and then it suddenly rains.


The area is subject to rock slides. It may have been interesting in a holler or two.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, I'm on top of 7 layers of Paleozoic bedrock.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In Durham, NC, watching local news in the break room. Didn't feel it here. Everyone's talking about how scary it was "but we're all safe, thank goodness!" My ass from outside San Francisco trying not to laugh...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Given how sensitive most Farkers are, I'm sure you all felt it at least a little bit and resented it.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yup.
Nice 5-10 second rolling sensation here in Raleigh...
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Soon on Hannity:
These Libby libs are just trying to scare the people; 5.1 is Hardly worth mentioning, they are trying to use fear to control you.

Afterwards Alex Jones...  and the Deep State is just trying to keep the people down... it's got its foot on our necks and will crush our wind pipes if we let them...
I am telling you this shiat's real.. The deep state has a machine...


Late at night on Twitter
...  And I've been told by many great... Smart men that earthquakes aren't real. Many people don't know that.
 
a2jk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And if Biden is elected, there will be a lot more earthquakes, and they'll be a lot  stronger, a LOT stronger some people are saying. You don't want them like Pelosi's state gets.  Probably fires, too.  The Lib'rull will get you!!
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Over 20 redirects to get to the web page.

Nope
 
Indiegent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FARKING FRACKING
Fred Flintstone was rolling in his grave, s'all.
Him n' Jeezus dinosaur- pooled to work together.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Soon on Hannity:
These Libby libs are just trying to scare the people; 5.1 is Hardly worth mentioning, they are trying to use fear to control you.

Afterwards Alex Jones...  and the Deep State is just trying to keep the people down... it's got its foot on our necks and will crush our wind pipes if we let them...
I am telling you this shiat's real.. The deep state has a machine...


Late at night on Twitter
...  And I've been told by many great... Smart men that earthquakes aren't real. Many people don't know that.


The next night...
I'm very rarely at a loss of words but I think this might be one of them.
What has happened over the last 24 hours is... Insane. Our democracy should not be run by these people.

I am having trouble expressing right now just how odd, how out of the normal things are now...

So let's start from the start, yesterday there was an earthquake in South Carolina. 5.1...  then things get weird let me show you the first clip...
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: Who had "Carolina Earthquake" on their 2020 bingo card?

[Fark user image 280x180]


I'm still sticking with a gang war between police departments
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tidewater must've shook like jello.
 
Meepzoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm in the NC mountains (Newland):  thought it was a raccoon in the attic, but it was coming from the entire house at once!  a thunking/clunking, wood-on-wood kinda bumping.  About the same time, the stovepipe for the woodstove started clanking like a tambourine!  went on for a good 45 seconds or more; had time to stand up, scratch my head WTF??  and rap on the stovepipe.  Went outside to check the roof for elephants, and it stopped.  Weird!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Meepzoid: I'm in the NC mountains (Newland):  thought it was a raccoon in the attic, but it was coming from the entire house at once!  a thunking/clunking, wood-on-wood kinda bumping.  About the same time, the stovepipe for the woodstove started clanking like a tambourine!  went on for a good 45 seconds or more; had time to stand up, scratch my head WTF??  and rap on the stovepipe.  Went outside to check the roof for elephants, and it stopped.  Weird!


Well that's because the elephants saw you coming.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
eclecticman666
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: OldRod: Who had "Carolina Earthquake" on their 2020 bingo card?

I'm still sticking with a gang war between police departments


That's not funny
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
More proof that god hates America.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm Sparta fuss!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Meepzoid: I'm in the NC mountains (Newland):  thought it was a raccoon in the attic, but it was coming from the entire house at once!  a thunking/clunking, wood-on-wood kinda bumping.  About the same time, the stovepipe for the woodstove started clanking like a tambourine!  went on for a good 45 seconds or more; had time to stand up, scratch my head WTF??  and rap on the stovepipe.  Went outside to check the roof for elephants, and it stopped.  Weird!

Well that's because the elephants saw you coming.


Lookin' out your back door.
 
