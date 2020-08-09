 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Designers want to make your front yard look like a 70's porn movie   (cnn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Front yards shouldn't have that much hair.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Front yards shouldn't have that much hair.


That's what the HOA said.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An interesting thing my grandma told me, when she was a kid they didn't even cut the grass.  They just let the weeds grow and the high traffic areas became paths.  Lawns weren't even a thing not that long ago.

I cut the grass because I don't want snakes and ticks but that's all I do.  Brown spots, crab grass, clover, don't care.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Most of America doesn't have enough fresh water to keep your lawn green. Don't get me started on golf courses and lawn bowling.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Most of America doesn't have enough fresh water to keep your lawn green. Don't get me started on golf courses and lawn bowling.


Indigenous grasses and such could work.  I'm a big fan of tall beach grasses.

I hate the modern law aesthetic and am open to some new thoughts.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of those alternatives look like a lot of maintenance.  I think lawns are stupid, but it came with the house so I mow it regularly so as to not be judged by the neighbors.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has anyone done a lawn with a moustache?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turned my south facing front yard into a bush berry garden. One or two deep soaks in the summer and that's it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

[Angry Hank Hill noises]
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nekom: An interesting thing my grandma told me, when she was a kid they didn't even cut the grass.  They just let the weeds grow and the high traffic areas became paths.  Lawns weren't even a thing not that long ago.

I cut the grass because I don't want snakes and ticks but that's all I do.  Brown spots, crab grass, clover, don't care.


Agreed. Cut it once a week and don't worry about what grows in it.  Some years its all green, some years the rain ain't so great and its kind of dead.  but I sure ain't spending money on "beautifying" it.  Everyone I know that does that ends up spending inordinate amounts of time working on their lawn.. and that shiat just doesnt sound fun to me.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I moved to the mountains. I dont miss mowing the orange county lawn at all.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I hate the modern law aesthetic and am open to some new thoughts.


I fought it, and it won.  So don't do that.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
BTDT: front yard is now a mix of a native plant garden, raised planter beds with fruits and vegetables, some ornamentals and a little bit of alternative lawn in the pathways around the pavers.

PT seed has some great lawn alternatives.

We water less, have provided habitat for birds and insects, and turned a useless expanse of lawn into a pretty area we spend time in, that also puts food on our table.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I keep the front lawn nice for the neighborhood but it's eventually getting replaced with a couple of raised planters and some gravel paths so it's only a few times a year I have to maintain it.
The back gets mowed enough to keep pests down and for the kid to run around in.
 
