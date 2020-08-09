 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Allowing half of your capital city to be blown up through apparent negligence has a few people just a wee bit annoyed   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Lebanon, Protest, Hezbollah, mock gallows, Beirut's Martyr, international community, food supplies, Parts of the central district  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 12:21 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The foreign ministry, the environment ministry and the economy ministry were occupied by angry demonstrators who called for the downfall of Lebanon's ruling elite

Anti-ANFO?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Banking Association, which protesters blame for the country's worsening banking crisis, was also taken over by protesters and set ablaze.

Americans seen furiously taking notes
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about letting a significant portion of your population die because of a pandemic you were warned about?
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought maybe Portland?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scalpod: What about letting a significant portion of your population die because of a pandemic you were warned about?


It is going away all those cases are just because they were tested. Trump has already explained all of this you just need to not think about how it doesn't make any sense.
 
alice_600
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wouldn't say annoyed more "We're not going to take it anymore of your farming shiat you assholes!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scalpod: What about letting a significant portion of your population die because of a pandemic you were warned about?


Yes, this administration has killed far more people, far more openly, with far more sinister motive.  But... we can also discuss other issues in the world.  We can talk about more than one thing at a time without comparing the two.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lebanese friend posted someone standing with the police start shooting, supposedly, at the protestors.
Police stood there hands-on-hips.
His posting said guy was a senior officer or something.

This is going to get REALLY ugly.
Why? (Especially for people joining the show after the episode with the explosion):
Lebanon was a financial mess before Covid. There were runs on banks, banks not giving people their money in cash, only cashiers' check, which were encased for 60 cents on the dollar or something.
Then came Covid.
THEN came the bomb.

Yeah, this is going to get ugly.
:(
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bright side: its nice to know human incompetence is universal.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ sends his regards
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The Banking Association, which protesters blame for the country's worsening banking crisis, was also taken over by protesters and set ablaze.

Americans seen furiously taking notes


See my comment above.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans would support the governments right to store it there and would count the dead as the cost of freedom because they're evil idiots.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The sad irony in the statement from the US embassy in Beirut...

"The Lebanese people have suffered too much and deserve to have leaders who listen to them and change course to respond to popular demands"

How about apply that to protests in your own country farksticks!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.