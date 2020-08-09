 Skip to content
 
"What's the matter with you Yanks? You used to be cool"
    virus response, President Donald Trump's virus response  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our government didn't used to be in the hands of russian saboteurs.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No we weren't
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We were never cool.  In fact we're so uncool that we think people from Britain are cool.  That's how uncool we are.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Decades of non-stop propaganda fueling America's natural divide between liberals and conservatives. When I was growing up the saying "better dead than red" was used to denigrate liberal ideas. Now it is used as part of the "red and blue" partisan divide with red meaning conservative. And conservatives and red states will do anything to "stiggit" to the liberals including walking through a cloud of corona virus while not wearing any protection just to prove their allegiance. United we stand, divided we fall. Indeed.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As soon as the virus was politicized we were farked.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We are cool, we are just not Australia cool.
That penal colony has just lost its fecking mind cool.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why the astonishment and alarm?  It's an easy answer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've stopped worrying about COVID. The virus is so widespread, it's only a matter of time before I contract it.
Don't get me wrong, I still wear a mask in public and stay home as much as possible, but with so many other people defying the recommendations of health experts, there's no way to avoid illness.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

1funguy: We are cool, we are just not Australia cool.
That penal colony has just lost its fecking mind cool.


Yeah?
What kind of "cool" are we?
 
GRCooper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: As soon as the virus was politicized we were farked.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not wrong
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just took my truck to the shop yesterday.  Not a single mask on the property except mine.  Neither staff nor customers.  The gas station is usually the same except staff wear them.  Not cool 'Murica not cool.
 
