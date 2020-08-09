 Skip to content
(CBS News)   As schools across the country begin to open, word comes that nearly 100,000 kids in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 in just the last two weeks of July. Not even sure which GIF to use for this story   (cbsnews.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure someone have a GIF for this.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a crying grim reaper gif?  The laughing grim reaper just doesn't feel right...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But.....but trumpy said that children are "almost immune" from Covid-19.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A partial selection, in no particular order:

"when we get into April, in the warmer weather-that has a very negative effect on that, and that type of a virus."
"It's going to disappear. One day it's like a miracle-it will disappear."
If the economic shutdown continues, deaths by suicide "definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about" for COVID-19 deaths.
"Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere,"  "coming way down."
"fading away. It's going to fade away."
"getting under control."
"99%" of COVID-19 cases are "totally harmless."
"We now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World."
"Anybody that needs a test, gets a test. We-they're there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful"
"If somebody wants to be tested right now, they'll be able to be tested."
private-health-insurance companies had "agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend
"developed a testing capacity unmatched and unrivaled anywhere in the world, and it's not even close."
"I've always known this is a real-this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic ... I've always viewed it as very serious."
"was something nobody thought could happen ... Nobody would have ever thought a thing like this could have happened."
"I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? ... It would be interesting to check that."
"going to go away without a vaccine ... and we're not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time."
"You're not going to get sick or die,"
"We have a lot of people working very hard to do ventilators and various other things."

"If you look at children, children are almost, I would almost say definitely, but almost immune from this disease. So few. Hard to believe. I don't know how you feel about it but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this. They don't have a problem."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pitchfork your kids into the ovens for Trump! Trump needs your kids to get into the ovens! The stonks of the overclass demand it!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only gif I had on my phone
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Paging Bo Burnham gif guy
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know that everyone wants to get the schools open.  And there are two good reasons for that.  Kids need to learn and parents need to work.

But the reality is that, they will only get the schools open for a week before the first kids start testing positive.  And when that happens, they will be shutting everything right back down again.

It's really a shame.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pro Life until they're born, then KILL EM ALL.

Right, you loving, godly, holy Christians?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just can't, not any more. You know what you need to do. You know for how long you'll likely need to do it. Anything else is a knowing acceptance of risk. Continuing to scream the same things, at the same people, only to receive the same belligerent ignorance, the same apathy, and mourn the same utterly predictable results is sheer lunacy, and I just can't take part in it any more.

Stop being stupid. Stop listening to people who have only their own interests, not yours, in mind. Stop endangering yourselves because of ideology, or misinformation, or apathy. Yes, you're gonna take a financial and psychological hit, but the alternative is to risk illness, possible long-term disability, even death.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I know that everyone wants to get the schools open.  And there are two good reasons for that.  Kids need to learn and parents need to work.

But the reality is that, they will only get the schools open for a week before the first kids start testing positive.  And when that happens, they will be shutting everything right back down again.

It's really a shame.


"Shame" suggests that someone in power would feel shame for what's happening. It suggests "Oh well..., nothing we could have possibly done to protect ourselves..." It's not "really a shame". It's really a travesty.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I just can't, not any more. You know what you need to do. You know for how long you'll likely need to do it. Anything else is a knowing acceptance of risk. Continuing to scream the same things, at the same people, only to receive the same belligerent ignorance, the same apathy, and mourn the same utterly predictable results is sheer lunacy, and I just can't take part in it any more.

Stop being stupid. Stop listening to people who have only their own interests, not yours, in mind. Stop endangering yourselves because of ideology, or misinformation, or apathy. Yes, you're gonna take a financial and psychological hit, but the alternative is to risk illness, possible long-term disability, even death.


But........that......is HERESY!

The God-Emperor said it wasn't a big deal!
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm a Columbine alumna currently living with a Columbine alum roommate who spent YEARS beating himself up and asking himself if he could have done anything differently when two shooters came into the cafeteria. If he could have saved any lives. Just massive survivor's guilt.

This is what we're pushing onto this generation of kids. Of course, the ones raised by Trump supporters won't care, but think of the ones who aren't sociopaths.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
0.135%
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, but have you seen STONKS lately? Bigly market! Much money!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The main argument for opening schools seems to be that they are free daycare centers. That really illuminates the point that we live in a society that 1) requires both parents to work to survive and 2) we have too many isolated single parent households.

It took decades to get to here, so I don't have high hopes we can turn things around on a dime. But that said, we can implement policies that try to alleviate those problems over time.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Community spread is real.

Betsy DeVos is a bioterrorist!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Further demonstrating the house of cards that is modern American life for so many. Schools have become de facto day care centers so both parents can work full-time jobs in order to try and get ahead (or sometimes stay afloat).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'm sure someone have a GIF for this.


Not always...
... But I may have said too much.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Your new school mascot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This one always works.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
97,000 kids, and a death rate of like 0.1% so that's only 97 dead kids, which sounds bad, but with kids not in school there's been a drop in school shootings, so really when you think about it we're ahead of the game. 97 students is only like two Newtowns plus two Columbines, plus a Parkland, so really not that big a deal. Also, that Dow Jones index, tho. Totally worth it. Probably won't even be your kid who dies. Might be an ethnic one. No biggie.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldRod: Is there a crying grim reaper gif?  The laughing grim reaper just doesn't feel right...


Will this do?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NilartPax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: Pro Life until they're born, then KILL EM ALL.

Right, you loving, godly, holy Christians?


The faster you die, the faster you are in heaven. Also, you have less chance to sin, so if you were baptized as a baby you're all set.  What sort of monster stands in the way of heaven?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: [i.imgur.com image 850x637] [View Full Size image _x_]


I made a viz for that a couple of weeks ago.  And it's using the same timeline data as that animation.

It's making me think that with a few minutes of extra work, I could set up MY viz to show that exact animation and give control to the user via a filter.

Thank you for the idea.  I will be working on that.  It's gonna be farking cool.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: 97,000 kids, and a death rate of like 0.1% so that's only 97 dead kids, which sounds bad, but with kids not in school there's been a drop in school shootings, so really when you think about it we're ahead of the game. 97 students is only like two Newtowns plus two Columbines, plus a Parkland, so really not that big a deal. Also, that Dow Jones index, tho. Totally worth it. Probably won't even be your kid who dies. Might be an ethnic one. No biggie.


Anyway - we made the little bastards, and if we run low we can make more any time - in fact, it's fun!
From at least the time of the Crusades, children have been expendable in our society.
Why act all shocked and butthurt and indignant about it now?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's really hard to see why Trump is pushing so hard for schools to reopen. It's a bit of a loser politically; it seems like he's just gambling that the increase in cases won't be 'that bad'?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Leader O'Cola: [i.imgur.com image 850x637] [View Full Size image _x_]

I made a viz for that a couple of weeks ago.  And it's using the same timeline data as that animation.

It's making me think that with a few minutes of extra work, I could set up MY viz to show that exact animation and give control to the user via a filter.

Thank you for the idea.  I will be working on that.  It's gonna be farking cool.


Please share when done (and mention me if I miss it!)
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: This one always works.

[i.imgur.com image 480x270]


Get some flames in there, and it's perfect.
 
