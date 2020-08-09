 Skip to content
(Rare.us)   Man arrested for playing basketball in the nude tells cops he thought he was improving his "mad skills"   (rare.us) divider line
37
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He got whistled for a double dribble.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's very good at jamming balls in the hoop.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just working on his ball handling
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks are a choice.

How dare he be arrested for not wearing a mask!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Longwood.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airout yourball.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn ... Rob Fox has mad writing skills. That was a pretty funny read.

Naked baller guy clearly has mental problems. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Swoosh!" - The Giver
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the pick and roll that got him in trouble.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I hate to point this out.... But what exactly is the crime here? Playing basketball naked? Seriously? Is this a real problem?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can he jump?
 
Danger Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Look, I hate to point this out.... But what exactly is the crime here? Playing basketball naked? Seriously? Is this a real problem?


If I saw it happen I'm pretty sure I'd think there was a problem.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he perfecting his Helicopter Dunk?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Too soon?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?


Follow up answer:  That's just a rusty hook
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?


Hur derp.

Good one chuckles.

Now do the one about marrying turtles.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some people take shirts vs skins a bit to far.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Which eye do I look at?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That lazy eye might be throwing off his jumper.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Destructor: Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?

Hur derp.

Good one chuckles.

Now do the one about marrying turtles.


Why are you carrying a turtle on your back?
Because I married her.
Oh, what's her name?
Michelle

/I'll see myself out
 
Iowan73
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's a real dead-eye shooter.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Destructor: Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?

Hur derp.

Good one chuckles.

Now do the one about marrying turtles.


Seriously. I honestly don't know.

I do know that Exhibitionists is a kink. I don't have a problem with it... (I'm certainly the con-coordinate opposite of that.)  Except for an immediate reflex to chuckle at the male practitioners (Hey, I do my best).

If people want to be naked, who am I to say no?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is anyone else getting this error?

"We appreciate your interest in our content. Unfortunately at this time, we are unable to allow international traffic or online transactions."
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mental issues, help the guy out.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Was he perfecting his Helicopter Dunk?

[Fark user image 425x582]

/Too soon?


Not too soon, every once in a while I re-watch his 81 point game.  I am not even a big NBA fan but that was amazing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeXZY​4​eVLlo
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another VR Game with the Jesus?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Mental issues, help the guy out.


He simply has a desire to be naked and play basketball. Is that so wrong he needs to be... "corrected"...?

Is clothing really a serious consideration for basketball playing?

Follow up question: Would you feel the same way with a level 10 female super-model?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Here's looking at you, kid!"

/and you, over there.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I smarted my own post. Because, It was lonely, and needed to be smarted. And it's Sunday. And Fark you. Hell, I'm smarting this one too.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Destructor: I smarted my own post. Because, It was lonely, and needed to be smarted. And it's Sunday. And Fark you. Hell, I'm smarting this one too.



Nothing wrong with some serious day drinking on the Sabbath
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rcain: Destructor: I smarted my own post. Because, It was lonely, and needed to be smarted. And it's Sunday. And Fark you. Hell, I'm smarting this one too.


Nothing wrong with some serious day drinking on the Sabbath


/Internet high-five.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FleshMonkey: Destructor: Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?

Hur derp.

Good one chuckles.

Now do the one about marrying turtles.

Why are you carrying a turtle on your back?
Because I married her.
Oh, what's her name?
Michelle

/I'll see myself out


Not that funny but very memorable because my mom's name is Michelle and I have a desert tortoise.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/He is a tortoise I know, just going with the joke
//His name is Speedy, cat is Izzy
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: DigitalDirt: Mental issues, help the guy out.

He simply has a desire to be naked and play basketball. Is that so wrong he needs to be... "corrected"...?

Is clothing really a serious consideration for basketball playing?

Follow up question: Would you feel the same way with a level 10 female super-model?


Don't you think it's a stretch to suggest this dude is an exhibitionist? If I had to guess ... bath salts. And the same scenario would have played out if it were 10 female super models, except 100 more cops would have responded and they'd be all smiles.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: But can he jump?


Yeah, and apparently he's got plenty of hang time.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DigitalDirt:Not that funny but very memorable because my mom's name is Michelle and I have a desert tortoise.
[Fark user image 850x912]
/He is a tortoise I know, just going with the joke
//His name is Speedy, cat is Izzy

I have no clue why but Percy Sledge's "When a man loves a woman" started playing in my mind but I overwrote the lyrics to be "When a tortoise loves a feline".
/my mind has become a broken juke box
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: johnny_vegas: FleshMonkey: Destructor: Follow up question for you mega-libs. Are Exhibitionists part of the LGBTQ++++++ spectrum?

Hur derp.

Good one chuckles.

Now do the one about marrying turtles.

Why are you carrying a turtle on your back?
Because I married her.
Oh, what's her name?
Michelle

/I'll see myself out

Not that funny but very memorable because my mom's name is Michelle and I have a desert tortoise.

[Fark user image image 850x912]

/He is a tortoise I know, just going with the joke
//His name is Speedy, cat is Izzy


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Don't you think it's a stretch to suggest this dude is an exhibitionist? If I had to guess ... bath salts. And the same scenario would have played out if it were 10 female super models, except 100 more cops would have responded and they'd be all smiles.


I honestly don't know!

I can understand kinks. I, myself, may or may not have zero to several. Actually, I may have one: That exhibitionists announce themselves. I know. I'm a dirty, filthy pig. Slap me. *sigh* ...Okay, at least 2 kinks.

But seriously, if you were an exhibitionist, this is well, basically how you exhibitionist. Part of the deal is picking a situation, I suppose. Hey, that hot girl who did the naked riot thing In Minneapolis was "accepted".
 
