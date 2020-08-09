 Skip to content
(Slate)   One in three Americans have a death wish
53
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which FDA is doing the approving?  A competent one or King Donald the Unworthy's?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

pueblonative: Which FDA is doing the approving?  A competent one or King Donald the Unworthy's?


This is the important thing.  I'm just about as pro-vax as can be but my trust in the government happens to be at an all time low.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who doesn't have someone they would wish dead?  I have quite the list at the moment.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope is the first one, or even the campy third one. But I'd feel sorry for any American that has the shiatty Bruce Willis remake.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I have your stuff?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean....I can see why. There's so much BS and paranoia flying around these days. Not to mention all of the conspiracy theories on Facebook. It's hard to tell what is really.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a friend who is the most politically liberal person I know. Her son once held a pretty high elected office in the state. And she won't get the vaccine, because reasons. I don't understand. I mean, I'm not getting any vaccine from China, or really any rushed vaccine that comes out before election day, but other than that, sign me up. Even if it's 60% effective.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't take one that was rushed through during the Trump administration. Not until it's been properly tested and the side effects accounted for. So put me in the "1" column.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Trump says it's safe, I'll decline. He lies about everything.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: If Trump says it's safe, I'll decline. He lies about everything.


Khorne cares not who bleeds, so long as blood flows.

/ this is exactly what he wants. He wants us not to trust. Only cower. He wants us just as afraid as he is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May their wish be granted
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense.  One in three Americans voted for Trump.  What could be more death-wishy than that?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd decline the one Trump will try releasing as a hail Mary because it will be unproven and unsafe.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I have a friend who is the most politically liberal person I know. Her son once held a pretty high elected office in the state. And she won't get the vaccine, because reasons. I don't understand. I mean, I'm not getting any vaccine from China, or really any rushed vaccine that comes out before election day, but other than that, sign me up. Even if it's 60% effective.


60% effective means 40% ineffective.

And your friend sounds like she isn't too keen on whatever snake oil Trump is gonna be pushing in the last few days of October.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's a vaccine I'll definitely get it, but not here if Trump is still in charge of the FDA. I'll gladly spend a grand to go get vaccinated overseas.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Oxford vaccine in early-to-mid 2021 distributed by a trusted medical network fully aware failures would sink them under bad press and litigation? I'll get on line today.

IvankaKorps' Freedom Eagle Jesus F-150 Beautiful Perfect Vaccine at a Make Columbus Day Great Again Rally only obtainable with your blank mail-in-ballot and purchase of a MyPillow? The vaccine that made the biggest, toughest Marine Core SEAL Beret start weeping and say "Sir, you, sir, have saved America, sir, and Mount Rushmore, sir, is not enough of a reward, sir."  I think I can wear a mask and socially distance for a bit longer.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Which FDA is doing the approving?  A competent one or King Donald the Unworthy's?



Yeah, its going to be a few months into next year, after all of the FDA appointees have been purged and actual scientific approvals are made before I would even consider a vaccine.  I'll be fine here in self-isolation until then.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've got a Mr. Majestyk, a Telefōn, and a Dirty Dozen, but no Death Wish.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've got some fish tank cleaner and some bleach, I'll just stick with what works.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: If there's a vaccine I'll definitely get it, but not here if Trump is still in charge of the FDA. I'll gladly spend a grand to go get vaccinated overseas.


In one of the many nations allowing American's entry right now
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've got a Mr. Majestyk, a Telefōn, and a Dirty Dozen, but no Death Wish.


I got Garak as the Scorpio Killer. Senator Vreenak is busy going through Facebook Posts.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Earlier polling indicated it was closer to 50/50.  This seems like an improvement.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
IMO, there is no reasonable way to say "Yes I'll get the vaccination" or "no I won't".  Because there is no vaccination so far.  Until there is, you can't know how effective it is, what the side effects might be, the cost involved, etc.  Smart people don't make decisions about future events based on zero information.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"While party affiliation likely explains many of the differences seen in willingness to be vaccinated, there are differences by race that defy the partisan patterns. White Americans are significantly more likely than non-White Americans to say they would be vaccinated if a free FDA-approved version were available -- 67% vs. 59%, respectively. This is particularly noteworthy, given media reports on the pandemic noting that Black and Latino Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19."

I'm not sure what's shocking about historically underserved communities in the best of times and actively experimented on like animals in the rest being moderately hesitant about trusting medical experts.

What's medium-shocking is that despite this statistical break, the political affiliation comparison is still stark as day and night.

81% of Democrats believe in farking science
Roughly HALF of everyone else agrees

The only other crosstab that comes CLOSE to that is grouping by age bracket.  Young adults are more willing to take a new vaccine than *everyone else*.

So... our youth isn't necessarily doomed, unless we continue to doom them.  And we have discovered that simple, well understood facts that have been taught to every single person in America can be politicized, which is fairly bonkers.

Perhaps we can convince Republicans to engage in other risky behaviors that don't put the rest of us in danger.  Can we politicize clean water?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly? We've committed ourselves to "natural" herd immunity as soon as Trump made COVID political, so a vaccine isn't going to matter much now. Other than as proof Americans can submit to other countries' embassies when applying for visas, that is, since visa-free travel is probably not going to be a thing for a long time to come.

/as many as 50 million Americans might already have been infected with it, if you believe some of the estimates.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I have an honest question. If most American's does not get the vaccine, does that mean this is out new lives?  Meaning always staying locked down... unemployment..constant death?  If so, I hate this timeline.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x623]


Right Click>Save
Right Click>Open With>Paint
Rectangular Selection Tool
Crop
Ctrl+S

Post to internet

Fark user imageView Full Size

You're welcome.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Suggestion number 2: Select comics that don't suck.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, is the question assuming it would be available to everyone that wants one?  You know, like testing is (ha ha)?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: If there's a vaccine I'll definitely get it, but not here if Trump is still in charge of the FDA. I'll gladly spend a grand to go get vaccinated overseas.


Difficulty: No one will let us in.

I would queue up on the Northern border to get the Canadian shot. I won't even try to come all the way in. I'll just stick my arm across. Please.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: So I have an honest question. If most American's does not get the vaccine, does that mean this is out new lives?  Meaning always staying locked down... unemployment..constant death?  If so, I hate this timeline.


Presumably once everyone's been infected, the virus itself might no longer be an issue, so stuff may be able to fully reopen eventually. On the other hand, the number of people that now have long term or permanent disabilities from the virus might become a major issue, especially if many of those can no longer fully participate in the economy. Not to mention that a significant proportion of the population likely has lost trust in the government--potentially permanently--which will make governance more difficult long term.

/no guarantees on the virus no longer being an issue.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The trump admin is still pimping a bullshiat "cure" that has been shown in many studies to not only be ineffective, but also to make the infection more lethal.  See the study they did at the VA that brought the case fatality rate to 28% before they cut it short because it was literally killing off the people in the control group.  What's to stop him and his cronies from pimping another harmful bullshiat "cure" vaccine in October to save their own asses, at the cost of hundreds of millions of Americans getting injected with something that will fark them up?

I'll happily get a vaccine that has been approved by just about any developed nation on the planet, but this vaccine, at this time, from this admin?  I'll need a trustworthy source to tell me it's okay first.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Can we politicize clean water?


Are you seriously suggesting that Republicans haven't?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll gladly take it.  It just depends on when.

/I'll be last in line - after about 80% have taken it.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Since it would seem that those that receive the vaccine would be protected from the willfully ignorant cretins that refuse it and also refuse to wear masks, and most likely go to church and biker rallies, I don't see the problem with this

Of course a vaccine is never 100%, but the harm done by these morons will be mitigated while still allowing them to themselves off and thus improving society. A veritable win/win
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Which FDA is doing the approving?  A competent one or King Donald the Unworthy's?


Probably President Dementia's. That'll be much better.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: IMO, there is no reasonable way to say "Yes I'll get the vaccination" or "no I won't".  Because there is no vaccination so far.  Until there is, you can't know how effective it is, what the side effects might be, the cost involved, etc.  Smart people don't make decisions about future events based on zero information.


My take is that I'll probably get it (assuming it's successful and the program moves forward) as soon as it's available to me.
I won't be in the first few groups to get it, and I figure that by the time I can get it, it will have been in use for a period of time, and I'll have a basis to evaluate it's safety.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: So, is the question assuming it would be available to everyone that wants one?  You know, like testing is (ha ha)?


Maybe it depends on where you live - but I have had no issue getting tested.  3 Negatives so far.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BeesNuts: Perhaps we can convince Republicans to engage in other risky behaviors that don't put the rest of us in danger.  Can we politicize clean water?

I ain't drinking no water that's been through some lab.  You don't know what they're doing to it there.  "Clean"? It's probably more chemical than water by the time we're drinking it.  Besides, the whole thing is a giant Democrat scam so they can charge taxes and track us even more.


/s, just to be clear.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, over-population is a problem, so silver linings!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: "While party affiliation likely explains many of the differences seen in willingness to be vaccinated, there are differences by race that defy the partisan patterns. White Americans are significantly more likely than non-White Americans to say they would be vaccinated if a free FDA-approved version were available -- 67% vs. 59%, respectively. This is particularly noteworthy, given media reports on the pandemic noting that Black and Latino Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19."

I'm not sure what's shocking about historically underserved communities in the best of times and actively experimented on like animals in the rest being moderately hesitant about trusting medical experts.

What's medium-shocking is that despite this statistical break, the political affiliation comparison is still stark as day and night.

81% of Democrats believe in farking science
Roughly HALF of everyone else agrees

The only other crosstab that comes CLOSE to that is grouping by age bracket.  Young adults are more willing to take a new vaccine than *everyone else*.

So... our youth isn't necessarily doomed, unless we continue to doom them.  And we have discovered that simple, well understood facts that have been taught to every single person in America can be politicized, which is fairly bonkers.

Perhaps we can convince Republicans to engage in other risky behaviors that don't put the rest of us in danger.  Can we politicize clean water?


It's white boomer republicans

It's always white boomer republicans

Let them purge themselves
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As I said on the redlit thread: I'm not sure if I want version 1.0. I may let you guys do the UAT first.
 
reveal101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love history and man is the covid response in the US is going to go down as one of the biggest blunders on file. I mean wow has this gone sideways and we haven't even had the deaths yet, really.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: If Trump says it's safe, I'll decline. He lies about everything.


Yup. This is where I am at too. If trump is out touting a quickly developed vaccine with rushed FDA approval, I'm not getting anywhere near it.

Might also have something to do with the fact that humans have never successfully developed a vaccine for a coronavirus as well.
 
Koodz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember getting a bunch of funnies a few weeks ago when I expressed what now appears to be the prevailing view on this subject.

Isn't anyone here to tell me about the unimpeachable ethics of the remaining rank and file at the FDA?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Midichlorians in nanobot submarines! What part of "shall not infringe on our right to point guns at our testicles" don't you understand? Agenda 21!

Out! Study it!
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Koodz: I remember getting a bunch of funnies a few weeks ago when I expressed what now appears to be the prevailing view on this subject.

Isn't anyone here to tell me about the unimpeachable ethics of the remaining rank and file at the FDA?


Nope. Because just like every other government entity, many of those unimpeachable rank and files have moved on to jobs where they don't have to worry about getting yelled at for doing good work.
 
