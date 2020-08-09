 Skip to content
 
Google Earth user spots '400ft ice ship' sitting 100 miles off the coast of Antarctica, immediately sends conspiracy theory nutters bonkers that it's from a secret Nazi base or from an ancient civilization
    Strange, Bermuda Triangle, Atlantic Ocean, Google, YouTube, Ship, Cruise ship, Google Earth, video of an iceberg  
posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2020 at 9:45 AM



iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Elder Things are probably getting uppity again...
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a (frozen) streetlight
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Yeti were preparing to invade Antarctica to fight the Nazis so they can capture their base and use the spaceport for UFOs.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That ship probably ended up there from the Bermuda Triangle," a believer said.


Probably? [ Inego.gif ]
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Night King bought a yacht with Russian money?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send me $5 and I'll reveal the real truth.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Send me $5 and I'll reveal the real truth.


The Real Truth:  How to make people send you $5?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or it's, you know, a broken off piece of 'berg due to global warming.

(which 30% of the world would believe the nazi thing but not this.)
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iceboaty McIceboatface doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The Elder Things are probably getting uppity again...


Nice, I wonder how many people will catch that reference?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A huge piece (approx the size of Manhattan) of the Milne ice shelf broke off in the arctic recently.  Antarctica traditionally is too cold to support significant ice breaks but global warming is real so why not.

It is 2020 after all.
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Swedes
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here it is from a different angle.

catchpenny.orgView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Here it is from a different angle.

[catchpenny.org image 151x144]


This is the passenger.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: A huge piece (approx the size of Manhattan) of the Milne ice shelf broke off in the arctic recently.  Antarctica traditionally is too cold to support significant ice breaks but global warming is real so why not.

It is 2020 after all.


2020 has convinced me that the end result of globalwarming/climate change is inevitable. If you can't convince people to do a few simple things in order to protect themselves from a HERE AND NOW plague that's killing hundreds of thousands, how are you gonna convince them of something that's gonna happen over a much longer time period in the next 50 years or so (with some effects already being observed and getting worse).

/i am so tired
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nah. Superman is a 1%-er now. He got a new yacht to keep up with the Jones'. Study it out.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: TheCableGuy: A huge piece (approx the size of Manhattan) of the Milne ice shelf broke off in the arctic recently.  Antarctica traditionally is too cold to support significant ice breaks but global warming is real so why not.

It is 2020 after all.

2020 has convinced me that the end result of globalwarming/climate change is inevitable. If you can't convince people to do a few simple things in order to protect themselves from a HERE AND NOW plague that's killing hundreds of thousands, how are you gonna convince them of something that's gonna happen over a much longer time period in the next 50 years or so (with some effects already being observed and getting worse).

/i am so tired


That would seem to be the case...

https://www.ecowatch.com/human-societ​y​-collapse-deforestation-2646869167.htm​l
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"chimney"

*twitch*
 
MrLint
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well we've found the Borealis.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Here it is from a different angle.

[catchpenny.org image 151x144]


A once good friend of mine saw that photo and insisted that it was proof of aliens and could NOT be dissuaded from that notion once he'd decided that it just HAD to be because it was an obviously artificial construct. I tried to tell him about such things as the poor image quality, the shadows playing tricks etc but he could not understand why I would  be saying that, as he knew with absolute certainty that it was. At one point the same spot was imaged by a much better camera and it looked exactly like what I had tried to tell him it was, and he flat out told me that NASA was lying and trying to cover up the truth about it.

I quit dealing with him when he began to call me at all hours of the night to rant and rave about the latest X-Files episode. He was certain that it was all true stories and he just couldn't take the farking hint that calling me at 1:30 - 2:00 in the morning in the middle of the week to talk about some bullshiat television show was not a reasonable thing to do. "Man, you gotta get up in a couple hours anyway, what's the big deal?" 

farkin' prick. He's probably a Q-Anon nutter now. In fact, I'm sure he is. That sort of twisted psychology is what you end up with when you let the television raise your kids.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pup.socket: FarkingSmurf: Here it is from a different angle.

[catchpenny.org image 151x144]

This is the passenger.


Wait until in goes riding through the city at night.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I blame Trump
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: TheCableGuy: A huge piece (approx the size of Manhattan) of the Milne ice shelf broke off in the arctic recently.  Antarctica traditionally is too cold to support significant ice breaks but global warming is real so why not.

It is 2020 after all.

2020 has convinced me that the end result of globalwarming/climate change is inevitable. If you can't convince people to do a few simple things in order to protect themselves from a HERE AND NOW plague that's killing hundreds of thousands, how are you gonna convince them of something that's gonna happen over a much longer time period in the next 50 years or so (with some effects already being observed and getting worse).

/i am so tired


I would make a bet that there was some smart Roman who went on and on about lead pipes, and no one listened.

I would make a bet that there was some smart Mayan who went on and on about intensive cultivation and clear cutting the jungle, and no one listened.

I would make a bet that there was some smart Inca who went on and on about intensive cultivation and clear cutting the jungle, and no one listened.

I would make a bet that there was some smart Southwest American Indian who went on and on about cutting down all the damned trees, and no one listened.

I would make a bet that there was some smart Cambodian who went on and on about intensive cultivation and clear cutting the jungle, and no one listened.

Etc.

Etc.

Etc.

In 10,000 years someone will go on and on about extracting helium from the core of the Sun to use in party balloons, and to hell with solar stability, and no one will listen.

In 20,000 years someone will go on and on about slamming black holes together to extract gravitational energy, and to hell with galactic stability, and no one will listen.

Etc.

Etc.

Etc.

Also:  too long to think up all the nuance from memory, but there is a joke circulating about some guy complaining that he can't pick his farking turnips because the city walls are closed because the farking Mongol Horde is outside, and his friend keeps reminding in, "Hey, Mongols...."

Also, has anyone brought up Noah's Ark yet? Because this "article" explains why no one has found Noah's ark, yet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: In 10,000 years someone will go on and on about extracting helium from the core of the Sun to use in party balloons, and to hell with solar stability, and no one will listen.


You are rather optimistic about humans being around in 10,000 years, let alone having the technology to extract helium from the sun.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, it's an ocean so not too surprising to find a ship out there just relaxing.

What's really scary is all the giant ice amoeba closing in to eat the ship!
 
Indiegent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shoggoths. That or Macready used too much thermite.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crazy religious people see virgin mary in toast.

Crazy atheist people see boaty mcboat face in iceberg.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pup.socket: FarkingSmurf: Here it is from a different angle.

[catchpenny.org image 151x144]

This is the passenger.


Strangest thing I ever did see.  Came in so hot the ship crashed on earth and the dude ended up on mars.  Well, by golly, you never know and you rarely can tell.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Harlee: In 10,000 years someone will go on and on about extracting helium from the core of the Sun to use in party balloons, and to hell with solar stability, and no one will listen.

You are rather optimistic about humans being around in 10,000 years, let alone having the technology to extract helium from the sun.


It'll be more like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The real Titanic?
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a schooner
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saddest thing that's happened in the last thirty years is teaching Republicans to use the internet.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zang: pup.socket: FarkingSmurf: Here it is from a different angle.

[catchpenny.org image 151x144]

This is the passenger.

Strangest thing I ever did see.  Came in so hot the ship crashed on earth and the dude ended up on mars.  Well, by golly, you never know and you rarely can tell.


It is the global warming, everything is getting progressively worse.
 
windozer [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guys, we found The Charlotte
 
