(Yahoo)   Greatest Health Care system in Greatest Country just got a sick woman evicted for medical bill debt.. FARK: Her deceased mother in laws
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we proud to be American yet?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but if you look at the list ranking countries by medical bankruptcies, you'll see th... what do you mean "there is no list"?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything for the worship of the Dollar Almighty.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.


Yup.  MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

So when the estate gets settled, the probate court has to sell off the assets in the MIL estate - which is mostly the house.  Residents have to GTFO.  Doesn't matter that "if left over after settling legal debts you get the house" is in the will.  There is no house.  But we're the country of Fark you, pay me.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For-profit healthcare is an abysmal failure.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that reads like something from the Middle Ages.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.


To do this properly you needed to have the MIL add the DIL to the title of the house before she died. That way the house passes directly to the DIL and it doesn't get caught up in the estate to be sold for payment of debts.
 
justaguy516 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: MadHatter500: MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

To do this properly you needed to have the MIL add the DIL to the title of the house before she died. That way the house passes directly to the DIL and it doesn't get caught up in the estate to be sold for payment of debts.


Is this something to do with death taxes or something else is going on that I don't understand?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You keep using those words...
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her deceased mother in laws

How many did she have?

/it's motherS in law
//got two myself, first one's still alive, too ornery to die
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debt isn't supposed to follow survivors... but if your family is so poor or infirm that you must live together in the same house across multiple generations (again, like it used to be), then I guess it doesn't matter since real estate will always be encumbered.

A lot of families I've known have conducted $1 sales of their property to one child when getting elderly or infirm, precisely to prevent this short of bullshiat.  In most cases, it just created new bullshiat as siblings sued the recipient upon their parent's death for  share of the home, anyway...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.

Yup.  MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

So when the estate gets settled, the probate court has to sell off the assets in the MIL estate - which is mostly the house.  Residents have to GTFO.  Doesn't matter that "if left over after settling legal debts you get the house" is in the will.  There is no house.  But we're the country of Fark you, pay me.


That's when you burn the house down, so nobody gets it.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until this is happening by the hundreds. Then by the thousands.

My Dad was a kid in Chicago during the Great Depression. His family moved from one month to the next, always trying to stay one step ahead of getting evicted.

He told me stories of the communists, who formed "red squads." They'd would keep track of evictions, show up right after a family had their stuff dumped on the street, and move them right back in again.

The red squads would be followed by rogue cops and anticomnunist thugs who would attack the red squads.  So pretty soon evictions, which would be happening to the tune of dozens per day in poor neighborhoods, would become the site of massive street brawls between the commies, cops, and the anticommie thugs; all with the poor families stuck in the middle.

Fun times.  Coming soon to a 'Murca near you.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but healthcare insurance companies are posting record profits yet again, so there is always a silver lining.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Swino: Man, that reads like something from the Middle Ages.


I was thinking more along the lines of the French Revolution

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just the start.

Things are going to get bad, for everybody.

Welcome to Lindsey Graham's utopia (only applicable to white "christian" males)

He has done more and longer-lasting harm to the country than even Trump ever thought possible.  He enabled and encouraged Trump.  He has no soul.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Are we proud to be American yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size


All this winning is making my head spin.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some states have the power to put a lien on property of people who are on Medicaid so they can eventually recoup their losses thru estate forfeiture after death.

Minnesota, regarded to have one of the best medical infrastructures in the country, is one of them.

/ quit claim deed or a 'sale' to a relative for the win.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a damn shame no angry mob showed to to lynch the process server.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justaguy516: Is this something to do with death taxes


Somewhat, yes.

If two people are on the title for ownership of a house, the house defaults to being owed by the living person when one of them dies. It's typically spouses, but it can be any two people (or more) on the title of a house.

So, if the MIL owned the house free and clear, she could have added the DIL to the title of the house. There are serious legal repercussions to this because once you add a person to the title of property they now own whatever portion of it is split with anyone else on the title. In this case, it would be half. If the MIL later wanted to get the DIL off the title of the house for some reason, she would have to buy the DIL out for half the value of the house.

The end result of adding the DIL to the title of the house would be that ownership of the house would pass to the DIL upon death of the MIL.

Instead, the MIL left the house to the DIL as part of the estate, and now the house is being sold to settle the bills by the estate.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justaguy516: mrmopar5287: MadHatter500: MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

To do this properly you needed to have the MIL add the DIL to the title of the house before she died. That way the house passes directly to the DIL and it doesn't get caught up in the estate to be sold for payment of debts.

Is this something to do with death taxes or something else is going on that I don't understand?


As I understand it, by leaving a specific item to a specific person in their will, the item can't be used as collateral or sold off to pay down outstanding debt.  Anything not specified is fair game and goes up for sale to be applied to debt.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, a large chunk of the population votes to keep this "yeah fark me in the ass 'til I'm dead" system because changing it would violate their freedom.

Descent is the highest form of patriotic!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole situation is sad, and I don't wish it upon anyone.

But what are the odds that she voted for Trump?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Calypsocookie: Are we proud to be American yet?

[Fark user image image 850x566]

All this winning is making my head spin.


To be fair, he did say you'd get sick of it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Some states have the power to put a lien on property of people who are on Medicaid so they can eventually recoup their losses thru estate forfeiture after death.


Yes. The typical look-back period is 5 years. This means any large or suspicious transfer of assets in the prior 5 years can be clawed back. This is to prevent the scenario were MeMaw needs to go to the nursing home but the family wants to keep the cash in her bank account and the house, so they get the house signed over for $1 and then put MeMaw into the nursing home with Medicaid paying. To avoid this, any transfer of assets like a house has to be done 5 years before a person needs Medicare coverage of a nursing home.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Some states have the power to put a lien on property of people who are on Medicaid so they can eventually recoup their losses thru estate forfeiture after death.

Minnesota, regarded to have one of the best medical infrastructures in the country, is one of them.

/ quit claim deed or a 'sale' to a relative for the win.


My understanding is Medicare can do the same thing and if the house wasn't signed over to a relative so many years before the Medicare recipient does, then the house can still be collected to recoup the Medicare costs. I think that time frame is 5 years, precisely to try to stop people from handing over their house on their deathbed. That's why my Gpa has already put his property in his kids' names.

/could be wrong on a few details
//it was Gpa's rambling explanation, so accuracy not guaranteed
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This whole situation is sad, and I don't wish it upon anyone.

But what are the odds that she voted for Trump?


Since she lives with "her partner," I'd say pretty low.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hammettman: And yet, a large chunk of the population votes to keep this "yeah fark me in the ass 'til I'm dead" system because changing it would violate their freedom

they've been manipulated by identity politics to support policies to their detriment.

Fixed
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: As I understand it, by leaving a specific item to a specific person in their will, the item can't be used as collateral or sold off to pay down outstanding debt.  Anything not specified is fair game and goes up for sale to be applied to debt.


Not really. Ask yourself it that is logical. Doing it your way, a person could write a will leaving all their cash to a specific person and then that cash couldn't be used to pay debts. That doesn't happen!

If a person dies with substantial debt, their assets can be sold to settle the debts. It doesn't really matter that they wrote in their will that [insert property] goes to [insert person]. If it has value and can be liquidated to settle debts, it doesn't go directly to the person named in the will.

Now, this all depends on what the property is. If someone owns something obviously valuable and desirable on the market that can be sold in a timely fashion, that's probably going to happen. Say, a nice car: a Porsche Carrera GT (one of my favorite cars). If my grandfather owned that and left it to me but had lots of debts, I'm not going to get to keep that car. The estate will have to send it to auction or sale on the market because that car will easily sell for real money. On the flip side, if my grandfather left he his soda pop tab collection there isn't anyone going to be coming after that (unless there is some weird reason it has value, like a specially collectible pop tab or something like that).
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
America, land of the heartless and the selfish.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.


That's cause they don't have a "healthcare" system, they have a profitcare system, and actual healthcare is a far less important secondary objective.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, who's the debt-holder filing for eviction here?  Where does the house go from here?

My guess is, it's some third-party consolidator who bought noncollectable debts from hospitals or radiologists/pathologists/labs/etc for a nickel-on-the-dollar.  They're going to immediately try to sell the property to some corporate WeBuyUgly for $30k, having spent $15k on the eviction process, so she's STILL going to owe these vultures.

/ hanging's too good...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This whole situation is sad, and I don't wish it upon anyone.

But what are the odds that she voted for Trump?

Since she lives with "her partner," I'd say pretty low.


I missed that in the article.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: she's STILL going to owe these vultures


No, once all the assets of the MIL are liquidated, the DIL does not owe on further debts. Those debts left after the estate is settled are considered to be uncollectible.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone else see the flaw in the plan of tossing a Covid-positive person out into the street?
 
Gratch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Anyone else see the flaw in the plan of tossing a Covid-positive person out into the street?


Obviously.

But that's not going to stop the vultures from getting what's "theirs" by whatever means possible.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are we finally waking up to the fact that making financial speculators the lynchpin of our healthcare system is not only unethical, but unsustainable?

No.  Probably not.

I'll go back to arguing with the ficus.  I get the same blank looks from the potted tree as I do from most Americans when I bring this up, but it seems more receptive.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.

Yup.  MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

So when the estate gets settled, the probate court has to sell off the assets in the MIL estate - which is mostly the house.  Residents have to GTFO.  Doesn't matter that "if left over after settling legal debts you get the house" is in the will.  There is no house.  But we're the country of Fark you, pay me.


We are a country of laws. Follow them. I know that's an unpopular thought to Farkers. Her MIL left her something, but didn't cover the legal aspects.
 
Fugitive Unknown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, so then you are ok with enslaving doctors without paying them then?

/Actually heard the "Ok, so you are ok with making doctors work without paying them" as a defense of this on social media.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

justaguy516: mrmopar5287: MadHatter500: MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

To do this properly you needed to have the MIL add the DIL to the title of the house before she died. That way the house passes directly to the DIL and it doesn't get caught up in the estate to be sold for payment of debts.

Is this something to do with death taxes or something else is going on that I don't understand?


Likely issue is simply just property and debt. You can't just say the house is yours. It's a deeded property that must legally be transferred.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's a medical bill?
 
Cache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Making America Great Again
     - Conservative edition
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MadHatter500: edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.

Yup.  MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

So when the estate gets settled, the probate court has to sell off the assets in the MIL estate - which is mostly the house.  Residents have to GTFO.  Doesn't matter that "if left over after settling legal debts you get the house" is in the will.  There is no house.  But we're the country of Fark you, pay me.

That's when you burn the house down, so nobody gets it.


Sigh. It's not legally her house. Remember the Fark tough guy mantra. F your feelings.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

justaguy516: mrmopar5287: MadHatter500: MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

To do this properly you needed to have the MIL add the DIL to the title of the house before she died. That way the house passes directly to the DIL and it doesn't get caught up in the estate to be sold for payment of debts.

Is this something to do with death taxes or something else is going on that I don't understand?


With both names on the title, both own 100% of the house. The house cannot be sold to satisfy the debt of one of them contrary to the interests of the other. Disadvantages are that MIL could not have evicted DIL had she wanted to be rid of her. Instead, she would have had to buy DIL out. And neither could have sold the house without the consent (or buying out) of the other.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It's a damn shame no angry mob showed to to lynch the process server.


You're not supposed to use the L word. Triggers a lot of people these days.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bfh0417: NM Volunteer: MadHatter500: edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.

Yup.  MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

So when the estate gets settled, the probate court has to sell off the assets in the MIL estate - which is mostly the house.  Residents have to GTFO.  Doesn't matter that "if left over after settling legal debts you get the house" is in the will.  There is no house.  But we're the country of Fark you, pay me.

That's when you burn the house down, so nobody gets it.

Sigh. It's not legally her house. Remember the Fark tough guy mantra. F your feelings.


Yeah, fark your feelings indeed.  Medical debt companies are leeches.  They don't deserve the house.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bfh0417: MadHatter500: edmo: I reread that several times trying to get my head around it... and.... all I can say is if you had a national health care system, people wouldn't be losing their houses when they get sick.

Yup.  MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

So when the estate gets settled, the probate court has to sell off the assets in the MIL estate - which is mostly the house.  Residents have to GTFO.  Doesn't matter that "if left over after settling legal debts you get the house" is in the will.  There is no house.  But we're the country of Fark you, pay me.

We are a country of laws. Follow them. I know that's an unpopular thought to Farkers. Her MIL left her something, but didn't cover the legal aspects.


That's not what happened, moron.

She wanted to leave her something but a medical emergency farked it up. That's all.
 
Northern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

justaguy516: mrmopar5287: MadHatter500: MIL wants to leave house to this woman but EOL health care is so expensive that her house never gets busted free from the estate.

To do this properly you needed to have the MIL add the DIL to the title of the house before she died. That way the house passes directly to the DIL and it doesn't get caught up in the estate to be sold for payment of debts.

Is this something to do with death taxes or something else is going on that I don't understand?


You rack up $250,000 in medical bills because you lost your employer sponsored health insurance and got COVID-19.  You die, and then the law sets priorities on who gets paid first.
Credit cards get #1 priority, even over child support payments, then the home is sold at a price based on the remaining mortgage debt plus medical debt, depending on the state.
I suppose the bank should immediately file to seize the house or they take a big loss of the medical debt company scoops them.
/American problems
 
bfh0417
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This whole situation is sad, and I don't wish it upon anyone.

But what are the odds that she voted for Trump?


And will again, if she makes it.
 
